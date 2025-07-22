Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTamil Nadu: DMK govt renames Waddells Road after Archbishop Erza Sargunam, who called Hinduism...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: DMK govt renames Waddells Road after Archbishop Erza Sargunam, who called Hinduism ‘artificial’ and urged violence against Hindus

Ezra Sargunam’s life mission was not spiritual upliftment, but the expansion of Christianity in India by any means necessary. In an interview, he fondly recalled distributing Christian literature to Hindu pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela, a sacred Hindu gathering, where he was chased out and injured. Instead of introspection, this incident only strengthened his resolve to “save” Hindus through conversion.

OpIndia Staff
Ezra Sargunam DMK Waddells Road
Pastor Ezra Sargunam (Image Source: YouTube)

The Tamil Nadu government has officially renamed Waddells Road in Kilpauk, Chennai, as Archbishop Ezra Sargunam Road, in honour of the late anti-Hindu Christian evangelist and Bishop Ezra Sargunam. The nameplate was unveiled in a formal ceremony attended by DMK Minister Nehru, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and DMK MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj.

However, the decision has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with several social media users, including from unlikely quarters, raising concerns over Sargunam’s past statements and his controversial public image. Critics have pointed to his repeated remarks targeting Hinduism and his association with polarising religious rhetoric.

Who Was Ezra Sargunam?

Ezra Sargunam, a Christian evangelist and former head of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), passed away recently at the age of 86. A known Christian fundamentalist and DMK loyalist, Sargunam spearheaded a massive Church Planting mission, boasting the establishment of over 2,000 churches by 2005. Under his stewardship, the ECI set an ambitious target of planting 1,00,000 churches across India by 2056.

But beyond his missionary goals and theological pursuits, Ezra Sargunam earned infamy for his relentless attacks on Hinduism, provocative statements against Prime Minister Modi, and open calls for violence against Hindus, for simply following thei faith. In numerous public speeches, often delivered in the presence of DMK leaders, he not only denied the very existence of the Hindu religion but went so far as to incite violence against those who disagreed.

Anti-Hindu rhetoric and open hate

In a 2018 speech, Sargunam urged radical Islamic group SDPI to “take on Hindus” after the murder of PMK activist Ramalingam who had opposed religious conversions. He shamelessly advised Christians to “punch Hindus in the face until they bled” if they refused to accept the “truth” about Christianity.

Then he goes on to claim Hinduism is an “artificial religion” created for political convenience and encouraged his followers to violently silence anyone asserting that Hinduism is a legitimate faith. These statements went beyond theological disagreements; they were deliberate provocations aimed at inciting communal discord.

Attacks on PM Modi

Sargunam’s vitriol was not limited to Hindus alone. He targeted Prime Minister Modi with abusive language, questioning his character and mocking his personal life. In a public gathering attended by DMK leaders, Sargunam said Modi “does not fear God or the people” and that “he doesn’t know the hardships of family life,” insinuating that he was unfit to govern. “We are stuck with this fake man,” he raged, before leading a collective prayer for his destruction.

Conversion obsession and social instigation

Ezra Sargunam’s life mission was not spiritual upliftment, but the expansion of Christianity in India by any means necessary. In an interview, he fondly recalled distributing Christian literature to Hindu pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela, a sacred Hindu gathering, where he was chased out and injured. Instead of introspection, this incident only strengthened his resolve to “save” Hindus through conversion.

Ezra Sargunam had tried to convert Kumbh Mela attendees

He was also a serial instigator. As Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission in 2000, he stirred tensions in Gujarat after an alleged Church attack. Gujarat authorities accused him of inciting local Christians and creating a “law and order” problem. His involvement was so intrusive that the Gujarat government had to remind Tamil Nadu that he had no jurisdiction there.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Goa CM Pramod Sawant proposes anti-conversion law in the state, multiple states have introduced the legislation till now to tackle the problem of forced...

OpIndia Staff -

Poetic justice? ‘Student protestors’ in Bangladesh now demand resignation of Muhammad Yunus’ adviser, who masterminded the ouster of Sheikh Hasina

OpIndia Staff -

Terror attack in Niger kills 2 Indian nationals: Here is what’s happening in the West African nation

OpIndia Staff -

Income Tax Appellate Tribunal rejects Congress party’s plea seeking tax exemption on Rs 199 crore income: Here’s what the tribunal said

Shraddha Pandey -

Over 37 lakh cases of dog bites in a year, but Govt action limited to ‘rules’, no emphasis on accountability, safety of children and...

Anurag -

An Indian defence start-up, founded by two engineering students, delivers drones to the Indian Army: Read how India’s defence sector is moving towards self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -

Chilling revenge in Lucknow: Man kills mother’s assaulter after 10-year pursuit, celebratory social media posts crack case

OpIndia Staff -

1.29 lakh bigha land occupied by Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens freed in 4 years, informs Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

OpIndia Staff -

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar calls it quits: Read how he kept questioning the judiciary, seeking accountability and objecting to their overreach

Shraddha Pandey -

Former CEO of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar, found guilty of ₹64 crore bribery, misused her power to sanction loans of ₹300 cr to Videocon:...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com