The Tamil Nadu government has officially renamed Waddells Road in Kilpauk, Chennai, as Archbishop Ezra Sargunam Road, in honour of the late anti-Hindu Christian evangelist and Bishop Ezra Sargunam. The nameplate was unveiled in a formal ceremony attended by DMK Minister Nehru, Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R. Priya, and DMK MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj.

However, the decision has drawn widespread attention and criticism, with several social media users, including from unlikely quarters, raising concerns over Sargunam’s past statements and his controversial public image. Critics have pointed to his repeated remarks targeting Hinduism and his association with polarising religious rhetoric.

Who Was Ezra Sargunam?

Ezra Sargunam, a Christian evangelist and former head of the Evangelical Church of India (ECI), passed away recently at the age of 86. A known Christian fundamentalist and DMK loyalist, Sargunam spearheaded a massive Church Planting mission, boasting the establishment of over 2,000 churches by 2005. Under his stewardship, the ECI set an ambitious target of planting 1,00,000 churches across India by 2056.

But beyond his missionary goals and theological pursuits, Ezra Sargunam earned infamy for his relentless attacks on Hinduism, provocative statements against Prime Minister Modi, and open calls for violence against Hindus, for simply following thei faith. In numerous public speeches, often delivered in the presence of DMK leaders, he not only denied the very existence of the Hindu religion but went so far as to incite violence against those who disagreed.

Anti-Hindu rhetoric and open hate

In a 2018 speech, Sargunam urged radical Islamic group SDPI to “take on Hindus” after the murder of PMK activist Ramalingam who had opposed religious conversions. He shamelessly advised Christians to “punch Hindus in the face until they bled” if they refused to accept the “truth” about Christianity.

"There is nothing called as a Hindu Religion, Punch them in their face couple of times, make them bleed and help them understand the truth" – Bishop Ezra Sargunam

Then he goes on to claim Hinduism is an “artificial religion” created for political convenience and encouraged his followers to violently silence anyone asserting that Hinduism is a legitimate faith. These statements went beyond theological disagreements; they were deliberate provocations aimed at inciting communal discord.

Attacks on PM Modi

Sargunam’s vitriol was not limited to Hindus alone. He targeted Prime Minister Modi with abusive language, questioning his character and mocking his personal life. In a public gathering attended by DMK leaders, Sargunam said Modi “does not fear God or the people” and that “he doesn’t know the hardships of family life,” insinuating that he was unfit to govern. “We are stuck with this fake man,” he raged, before leading a collective prayer for his destruction.

.@narendramodi Sir how long will you bear with this and why? Sir be ruthless to this DMK AHs, these custards don't deserve your kindness or mercy, This is just a sample for the hatred shown in yesterday's DMK protest pic.twitter.com/uF2sFjGSiD — Vishwatma 🇮🇳 ( மோடியின் குடும்பம் ) (@HLKodo) December 19, 2020

Conversion obsession and social instigation

Ezra Sargunam’s life mission was not spiritual upliftment, but the expansion of Christianity in India by any means necessary. In an interview, he fondly recalled distributing Christian literature to Hindu pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela, a sacred Hindu gathering, where he was chased out and injured. Instead of introspection, this incident only strengthened his resolve to “save” Hindus through conversion.

Ezra Sargunam had tried to convert Kumbh Mela attendees

He was also a serial instigator. As Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission in 2000, he stirred tensions in Gujarat after an alleged Church attack. Gujarat authorities accused him of inciting local Christians and creating a “law and order” problem. His involvement was so intrusive that the Gujarat government had to remind Tamil Nadu that he had no jurisdiction there.