Sunday, July 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsTelangana: BRS govt tapped phones of more than 600 people, including Opposition politicians, before...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Telangana: BRS govt tapped phones of more than 600 people, including Opposition politicians, before 2023 Vidhan Sabha election

According to Indian Express sources, the tapping took place from 16th November to 30th November, 2023 i.e. the day the Assembly elections were held in Telangana.

OpIndia Staff
Telangana: BRS govt tapped phones of more than 600 people, including Opposition politicians, before 2023 Vidhan Sabha election
BRS supremo KCR, image via The News Minute

During the run-up to the 2023 Assembly elections, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has found that the Special Operations Team (SOT) of Telangana’s Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) has tapped the phones of at least 600 individuals. Many of them belong to political leaders from the opposition.

According to Indian Express sources, the tapping took place from 16th November to 30th November, 2023, the day the Assembly elections were held in the state. “While the tapping, according to confessions and investigation into the case, allegedly started in 2018-19, we have evidence that proves that for 15 days before the state assembly elections, at least 600 individuals were placed under surveillance without cause,” a top-ranked police officer told the Indian Express.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud and BJP leader and Union Minister for State Bandi Sanjay Kumar have been summoned by the Hyderabad police to depose. It indicates that their phones may have been under surveillance.

In March 2024, allegations of phone tapping first surfaced when an ASP of SIB lodged an FIR against DSP Praneeth Rao at Hyderabad’s Punjagutta police station. He accused him of using illegal means to gather intelligence.

The Punjagutta police have named six accused in the case. The SIT is set to question former Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB) chief T Prabhakar Rao, alongside Praneeth Rao, ASP M Thirupathanna and N Bhujanga Rao, former DCP T Radha Kishan Rao, and television channel owner N Shravan Kumar. The questioning will likely involve naming individuals whose phones were allegedly tapped.

The Supreme Court has granted Prabhakar Rao relief from arrest till August, while D Praneeth Rao, Bhujanga Rao, M Thirupathanna and T Radha Kishan Rao were arrested and later released on bail. N Shravan Kumar is currently lodged in Chanchalguda jail in a separate case. He, too, has been granted relief from arrest by the Supreme Court in the phone tapping case. The former SIB chief has been questioned several times, including the most recent one on 16th July.

According to sources, a major challenge for the investigators is that every six months, the SIB’s special operation team destroys surveillance records. “The SIB’s job is to investigate left-wing extremism. They only keep surveillance on people linked to the Maoists. In this case, the SIB is accused of keeping surveillance on unconnected individuals for political reasons as well,” the official said.

The surveillance was carried out by misusing Section 419(A) of the Indian Telegraph Rules. The Rules state: “No direction for the interception of any message or class of messages under sub-section (2) of section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 (hereinafter referred to as the said (Act)) shall be issued except under an order made by the Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the case of the Government of India and by the Secretary to the State Government in charge of the Home Department in the case of a State Government”.

A legal expert of the Hyderabad police explained, “The rules, however, give a relaxation that in the case of emergency or unavoidable circumstances, such order may be made by an officer, not below the rank of a Joint Secretary to the Government of India, who has been duly authorised by the Union Home Secretary or the State Home Secretary”.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

India’s shifting religious composition: Hindu population declines, Muslim and Christian shares rise in West Bengal and North-Eastern states

Shriti Sagar -
Research based on Census 2011 data shows a visible rise in Muslim and Christian populations in West Bengal and Northeastern states, while the Hindu population share is declining.
News Reports

Indian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match called off: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The India vs Pakistan Legends cricket match in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) was cancelled on July 20, 2025, after Indian players including *Shikhar Dhawan, Harbhajan Singh, and Pathan brothers withdrew.They cited national sentiments following the Pahalgam terror attack (April 2025) and India's retaliatory *Operation Sindoor*. WCL organisers apologised for "hurting sentiments"

How the Balrampur conversion racket exposes the modus operandi of sexual harassment, blackmail, and a foreign-funded Islamist network in India

Aligarh Muslim University: Hindu employee narrates how he is being mocked for wearing tilak, accuses officer Sameer of harassment and religious discrimination

Rajdeep Sardesai lies about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to whitewash Mughal atrocities: When false moral equivalence becomes historical slander

ISIS-style conversion racket busted: UP Police exposes pan-India Islamic radicalization syndicate; 10 accused linked to PFI, SDPI arrested

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Kerala High Court prohibits use of AI tools by courts to issue orders or reach conclusions, warns action for violations

ANI -

India’s shifting religious composition: Hindu population declines, Muslim and Christian shares rise in West Bengal and North-Eastern states

Shriti Sagar -

Indian cricket veterans withdraw from playing against Pakistan at World Championship of Legends, match called off: Details

OpIndia Staff -

How the Balrampur conversion racket exposes the modus operandi of sexual harassment, blackmail, and a foreign-funded Islamist network in India

Anurag -

Aligarh Muslim University: Hindu employee narrates how he is being mocked for wearing tilak, accuses officer Sameer of harassment and religious discrimination

OpIndia Staff -

Rajdeep Sardesai lies about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to whitewash Mughal atrocities: When false moral equivalence becomes historical slander

Jinit Jain -

Bihar ADG Kundan Krishnan issues apology for claiming that farmers become contract killers when they have no work, says ‘didn’t mean to hurt anyone’

ANI -

ISIS-style conversion racket busted: UP Police exposes pan-India Islamic radicalization syndicate; 10 accused linked to PFI, SDPI arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Trump admin escalates tensions with Brazil, revokes visa of Supreme Court Judge for ordering ankle monitor, house arrest & other restrictions on ex-president Bolsonaro

ANI -

First Balasore self-immolation, now Greater Noida suicide: Why do we need such tragedies to wake us up to the problem of harassment of students

Chandrani Das -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com