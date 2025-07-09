Wednesday, July 9, 2025
HomeGovernment and PolicyThe Print spreads fake news claiming Centre is conducting study to assess sudden deaths...
Government and PolicyMediaMedia Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

The Print spreads fake news claiming Centre is conducting study to assess sudden deaths of young Indians after COVID-19, gets fact-checked by PIB

Quoting INCLEN International Executive Director and proposed lead analyst N.K. Arora, the Print claimed that "the new nationwide assessment will aim to document sudden deaths at the community level across states".

OpIndia Staff

Media portal The Print was recently seen spreading fake news about a purported study being conducted by the Central government to analyse a pattern “to assess the pattern of sudden deaths” in India after the COVID-19 pandemic. The Print published a news article on July 8, 2025, in which it claimed that the health research department (DHR) of the Union Ministry of Health is collaborating with INCLEN (The International Clinical Epidemiology Network) International, a New Delhi-based health research organisation, to conduct a national, community-level study to examine the rise in deaths among people under 45 years of age.

Screenshot of the news article published by The Print

Quoting INCLEN International Executive Director and proposed lead analyst N.K. Arora, the Print further claimed that “the new nationwide assessment will aim to document sudden deaths at the community level across states”. It added that “this larger study will analyse the trend of such deaths in an attempt to determine the risk factors for such mortalities”.

However, the Print news article was fact-checked by the PIB, which termed the claims made in it as fake.

The PIB posted on X, “In a news report, @ThePrintIndia has claimed that the Centre has commissioned a nationwide study to assess the pattern of sudden deaths in India. No such nationwide survey has been commissioned by the Centre or @DeptHealthRes (DHR).”

Claims linking sudden deaths to COVID vaccine

Several claims linking sudden deaths caused by heart attack to the COVID-19 vaccine have been spreading across social media for years. However, the central government debunked all these claims earlier this month, on the grounds of two extensive studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The studies found that there was no direct link between sudden deaths by heart attack and the COVID-19 vaccines.

Besides, studies by the ICMR and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) affirmed that COVID-19 vaccines in India are safe and effective, with extremely rare instances of serious side effects. Sudden deaths due to heart attacks can be linked to a wide range of factors, including genetics, lifestyle, pre-existing conditions, and post-COVID complications.

To understand the causes of sudden, unexplained deaths, especially in young adults between the ages of 18 and 45 years, the ICMR and the NCDC conducted a study across 47 tertiary care hospitals in 19 states and UTs. Another study conducted by AIIMS with ICMR funding also examined cases of sudden cardiac deaths and found genetic mutations, pre-existing conditions, and lifestyle as the primary causes of these deaths and no correlation with Covid-19 vaccination. 

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

ECI shreds Tejashwi Yadav’s voter fraud claims, reminds him 47,000 RJD agents are part of the SIR process

OpIndia Staff -

US: Woman handcuffed 6-year-old son and let a Pit Bull tear apart his throat for refusing to clean up the dog’s faeces with bare...

OpIndia Staff -

Odisha Police rounds up over 400 suspected Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in Jharsuguda, TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims they are all workers from West Bengal

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala High Court judge says parents should raise children without any religion or caste, claims it is the only hope for the future

OpIndia Staff -

Cops stabbed, Hindus lynched, houses and shops torched: Over 25 ghastly instances of Muharram violence reported in the past decade across India

Rukma Rathore -

Supreme Court refuses to stay the release of ‘Udaipur Files’ based on Kanhaiya Lal murder, lawyer of accused Mohammad Javed claims movie is not...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar Bandh cripples ECI operations: How the opposition is undermining a legal electoral exercise to stoke unrest

Chandrani Das -

‘Convert to Islam if you want to keep your job’: Lucknow’s Lulu Mall supervisor Faraz arrested for drugging, raping Hindu woman and blackmailing her...

OpIndia Staff -

FATF raises alarm on terrorists using e-commerce sites and online payment facilities, cites procurement of explosive material for Pulwama attack from Amazon

OpIndia Staff -

How a 30-kg, AI-powered, X-Guard system fooled Pakistani army into thinking they were hitting a Rafale

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com