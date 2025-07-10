US President Donald Trump drew criticism after praising Liberian President Joseph Boakai for his command of the English language, during a White House meeting with five African leaders, CNN reported.

The remark, though described by the administration as a compliment, triggered backlash among Liberians who viewed it as patronizing and uninformed.

“Such good English, it’s beautiful. Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” Trump asked Boakai. Upon learning that Boakai was educated in Liberia — where English is the official language — the US President responded, “That’s very interesting. I have people at this table who can’t speak nearly as well,” according to CNN.

Liberia, founded in 1822 by the American Colonization Society to resettle freed slaves from the United States, declared independence in 1847. While multiple languages are spoken in the country, English remains its official language. Trump’s comment was met with offense by many Liberians who pointed to the nation’s history and linguistic roots.

“I felt insulted because our country is an English-speaking country,” said Archie Tamel Harris, a Liberian youth advocate. “For him to ask that question, I don’t see it as a compliment. I feel that the US president and people in the west still see Africans as people in villages who are not educated,” CNN reported.

A Liberian diplomat who requested anonymity also criticized the tone of the comment, telling CNN it “was not appropriate” and “a bit condescending to an African president who’s from an English-speaking nation.” South African politician Veronica Mente questioned on X, “what stops [Boakai] from standing up and leav[ing]?”

Despite the criticism, the Trump administration defended the remark. “I was in the meeting and everyone was deeply appreciative of the President’s time and effort. The continent of Africa has never had such a friend in the White House as they do in President Trump,” said Massad Boulos, senior advisor for Africa in the Trump administration, in a statement to CNN.

White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly also weighed in, saying Trump’s comment was a “heartfelt compliment” and that “reporters should recognize that President Trump has already done more to restore global stability and uplift countries in Africa and around the world than Joe Biden did in four years,” CNN reported.

Liberia’s Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti said Boakai was not offended and framed the remark as a reflection of Liberia’s historical linguistic ties with the United States. “There was no offense from the Liberian president’s perspective,” she told CNN.

“What President Trump heard distinctly was the American influence on our English in Liberia, and the Liberian president is not offended by that,” Nyanti said. “We know that English has different accents and forms, and so him picking up the distinct intonation that has its roots in American English for us was just recognizing a familiar English version,” CNN reported.

Trump has previously made similar remarks to other leaders. During a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, he said Merz had “good English” and asked whether it was as good as his German. Merz replied that he tries to “understand almost everything” and speak “as good as I can,” according to CNN.

At Wednesday’s event, Trump struck a more diplomatic tone, calling the countries of Gabon, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, and Senegal “very vibrant places with very valuable land, great minerals, great oil deposits, and wonderful people.” Boakai, in response, said Liberia “(believes) in the policy of making America great again,” CNN reported.

