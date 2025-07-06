After 22 days of monsoon rains, global memes, and geopolitical suspense, a Royal Air Force (RAF) transport aircraft touched down at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport today carrying a critical mission: repair or recover the UK’s stranded $110 million F-35B stealth fighter. The aircraft, marooned since its 14th June emergency landing, has become an unlikely celebrity and a test of military logistics.

The stranding: A chain of crises

The fifth-generation fighter, part of the Carrier Strike Group aboard HMS Prince of Wales diverted to Kerala after encountering severe weather over the Indian Ocean coupled with critical hydraulic failure and low fuel. Initial repair attempts by carrier-based engineers failed, leaving the jet grounded at Bay 4 of the domestic terminal. Guarded 24/7 by CISF personnel, the aircraft’s presence has disrupted VIP operations but not civilian flights.

The Repair team: Expertise and uncertaint

The RAF Airbus A400M Atlas (flight ZM417) carried around 25 engineers, including Lockheed Martin specialists from US, along with dvanced diagnostic tools and repair gear. The aircraft departed RAF Brize Norton (UK) on July 4, refueling in Cyprus and Oman before landing at 12:46 p.m. IST today.

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: A team of technical experts on board the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas, arrive at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the F-35 fighter jet.

The F-35 jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram…



The F-35 jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram… pic.twitter.com/KEbM1BSRdE — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

The Airbus A400M took off from the airport after leaving the team of technicians and equipment behind.

Soon after the team of technicians arrived, the F-35 jet was towed to a hangar of the airport using a special towing vehicle carried by the British plane. Notably, so far the British Navy has been rejecting India’s offer to move to jet to a hangar or even erect a temporary canopy over it to protect it from the elements during the ongoig monsoon rains.

Apparently, the British didn’r want to move the jet out of their sight due to its highly secret technology. The British remained at the medical centre of the airport, from where they could see the jet 24×7. However, finally they have accepted the offer to move it to a hangar, as it can’t be opened up in the open.

“The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process,” said a statement by defence sources ahead of moving the fighter..

#WATCH | Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: Stranded F-35B British fighter jet being moved to the hangar from its grounded position.



A team of technical experts on board the British Royal Air Force Airbus A400M Atlas arrived at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the… pic.twitter.com/bL9pGrJzIs — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2025

As per reports, the jet has been moved to the Air India hangar at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. Inside the hangar, the team of technicians will assess the condition of the stranded jet to determine whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be airlifted to UK for further action.

If repair is deemed possible, they will attemp to repair the hydraulic problem faced by the plane. The engineering team will remain on site for several days to assess the situation and attempt to repair the jet.

If repairs succeed, the jet could fly directly to the UK or its carrier. However, if the jet can’t be repaired at the airport, it will have to be airlifted to UK for further repair attempts or even for salvaging. Even if it is determined that the F-35 is beyond repaid, UK will not leave it in India, due to its highly classigied stealth and other technology. Moreover, planes no longer in used are regularly used for salvaging functional parts.

In such an eventuality, the F-35 will be trasported by a big military transport plane. But, the Airbus A400M Atlas plane, which is bigger than Lockheed C-130 Hercules, can’t carry it, as it is not big enough to fit the fighter jet inside the cargo hold. For that, UK will need to fly in the Boeing C-17 Globemaster, which can carryng the F-35 after the wings and other external elements are removed. A similar complex airlift was successfully executed from Florida to Utah in 2019.

Security imperatives: Guarding stealth secrets

The operation is fraught with security challenges due to the F-35B’s sensitive stealth technology. If dismantling be required for transport, only Lockheed Martin-certified engineers may handle components, with every removed part requiring security coding and logging. The jet’s radar-absorbent coatings and AI-driven combat systems would necessitate shielded transport, as any compromise could risk the integrity of the $1.7 trillion global F-35 program.

Diplomatic and social tempests

The jet’s extended stay has sparked both diplomatic cooperation and social media frenzy. Kerala Tourism humorously tweeted, “Kerala, the destination you’ll never want to leave,” alongside an AI-generated image of the jet beside palm trees. Online memes have proliferated, joking about granting the jet “Indian citizenship,” selling it online, or demanding rent payment via the Kohinoor diamond. The jet was even listed on OLX for sale by someone.

While parking fees have accrued at approximately ₹26,000 per day (totalling over ₹5.72 lakh), India is expected to waive these costs as part of defence cooperation. British Minister Luke Pollard reassured Parliament that security is “in good hands” with RAF crews, praising India’s “first-class support.”

The High Commissioner thanked India for its support to the UK in this matter, saying, “The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams.”

Defence analysts warn the prolonged stranding risks damaging the Royal Navy’s operational credibility. Dr. Sameer Patil of the Observer Research Foundation noted, “Each passing day fuels disinformation. If this happened in enemy territory, would they take this long?” Conversely, the incident highlights strengthening UK-India defence ties, with India facilitating critical hangar access and logistical support.

For the 27.3-tonne stealth fighter, Kerala’s monsoons have delivered a far longer stay than any military planner envisioned. Its fate now hinges on a team of engineers working against time, technology, and an amused internet.