On Sunday (29th June), a unruly mob comprising members of the Azad Samaj Party(ASP) and Bhim Army vandalised and torched police vehicles in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district after ASP chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ was stopped from meeting the family of a rape victim in Karchana. The police arrested over 50 to 80 people linked to Bhim Army in connection with this matter. The police also detained 8 minors under the Child Protection Act.

While the now arrested miscreants were vandalising police vehicles, assaulting local people and damaging public property on 29th June, visuals have surfaced showing them holding years and apologising in the police station later. Some videos show the police parading the hooligans with their heads shaved and hands folded, although it is not confirmed if the video and the current case are linked.

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav, people gathered in the nearby village of Karchana area, and some miscreants pelted stones at the police personnel.

Yadav said that vehicles were set ablaze and vandalised in Karchana. However, he added that the situation was normal as of now. Action will be taken against the miscreants under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

Earlier on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Azad lashed out at Uttar Pradesh police for not allowing him to meet the family of the minor victim from Pal community who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. He said that the police kept him waiting for over two hours.

After Bhim Army supporters caused ruckus in Prayagraj and set police vehicles ablaze, the police is set to imposed National Security Act and Gangster Act on the miscreants. Now, police is identifying the miscreants from CCTV footage. They will be made to compensate for the damage caused to public property. While several mobsters have been detained, police has deployed force in the affected area. So far, around 85 miscreants are reported to have been arrested.

Bhim Army supporters are accused of damaging more than half a dozen buses, four police vehicles and four other vehicles by pelting stones at them. Not only this, they also vandalised shops in the market. Reports say that the Bhim Army supporters also beat up passers-by on the way.

When the police tried to stop them, they started pelting stones. Reports say that over 4,000 stones were pelted by Bhim Army supporters on Sunday. In addition to property damage, many policemen have also been injured.

The police have seized 42 two-wheelers from around the market and kept them in the police station. All the vehicles have been seized on the instructions of higher officials.