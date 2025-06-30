On Sunday (29th June), a unruly mob comprising members of the Azad Samaj Party(ASP) and Bhim Army vandalised and torched police vehicles in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district after ASP chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ was stopped from meeting the family of a rape victim in Karchana.

The Uttar Pradesh police detained 20 people in connection with stone pelting and vandalisation of vehicles. The violent mob resorted to vandalism and stone pelting.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Vehicles set ablaze and vandalised in Karchhana PS area of Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/GdfJJEgKDQ — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025

According to Yamuna Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vivek Chandra Yadav, people gathered in the nearby village of Karchana area, and some miscreants pelted stones at the police personnel.

Yadav said that vehicles were set ablaze and vandalised in Karchana. However, he added that the situation was normal as of now. Action will be taken against the miscreants under the National Security Act (NSA) and the Gangster Act.

“People gathered in the nearby village in the wake of Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad’s arrival. After that, miscreants threw stones at the police force present there and vandalised vehicles… Now the situation is normal. Adequate police are present here. Action is being taken against the miscreants by registering a case under very stringent sections…More than 20 people have been detained. Other people are being identified through CCTV footage. Action will be taken against them under the NSA and the Gangster Act as well. The government properties that have been vandalised will also be recovered from them,” DCP Yadav said.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Yamuna Nagar DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav says, "People gathered in the nearby village in the wake of Azad Samaj Party President Chandrashekhar Azad's arrival. After that, miscreants threw stones at the police force present there and vandalised vehicles… Now… pic.twitter.com/n7faQDPGKH — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025

Earlier on Sunday, Chandrashekhar Azad lashed out at Uttar Pradesh police for not allowing him to meet the family of the minor victim from Pal community who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. He said that the police kept him waiting for over two hours.

“Many questions are being raised regarding the injustice done to a girl from the Pal community in Kaushambi district, which is adjacent to Prayagraj, and the actions taken by the police. Both communities – Brahmin and Pal – are claiming to be victims. This is why I want to visit there to understand who the victim is, to know the truth,” Azad told reporters.

He informed that the police kept him waiting for over two hours, preventing him from visiting Kaushambi while citing the law and order situation.

NSA and Gangster Act to be imposed against Bhim Army and ASP linked hooligans who damaged police vehicles

After Bhim Army supporters caused ruckus in Prayagraj and set police vehicles ablaze, the police is set to imposed National Security Act and Gangster Act on the miscreants. Now, police is identifying the miscreants from CCTV footage. They will be made to compensate for the damage caused to public property. While several mobsters have been detained, police has deployed force in the affected area.

Bhim Army supporters are accused of damaging more than half a dozen buses, four police vehicles and four other vehicles by pelting stones at them. Not only this, they also vandalised shops in the market. Reports say that the Bhim Army supporters also allegedly beat up passers-by on the way.

When the police tried to stop them, they started pelting stones. Reports say that over 4,000 stones were pelted by Bhim Army supporters on Sunday. In addition to property damage, many policemen have also been injured.

The police have seized 42 two-wheelers from around the market and kept them in the police station. All the vehicles have been seized on the instructions of higher officials. So far, more than 50 miscreants have been identified from social media and videos made by the police. Five different teams are working to identify the remaining.

Karchana police station in-charge Anup Saroj said that notices will be sent to the owners based on the vehicle numbers. The officer also said that the attackers pelted stones on passerby who had nothing to do with the whole matter.