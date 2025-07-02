A Hindu teacher in the Sadar Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun is reportedly being forced to embrace Islam. According to her, she is under constant pressure to convert from Pappan Peer, also known as Tariq Hussain, who is a member of the Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf gang and a cleric at a dargah. She has appealed for justice in a letter of complaint addressed to the Chief Minister of the state, the President and the Government of India.

The police have begun an investigation into the matter. According to the victim, Pappan Peer forced her husband, father-in-law and mother-in-law to change their religion. He is now attempting to convert the victim and her 5-year-old daughter. She revealed that the accused persistently threatened her that he won’t spare her if she didn’t comply.

She mentioned that he frequently visited the house of her in-laws for many years. He declared that there are multiple deities in Hinduism while Muslims only worship one God. The latter can also produce multiple children and have large families. She disclosed that the offender claims to be a relative of Ashraf’s brother-in-law Saddam.

Pappan Pir, alias Tariq Hussain, linked to the Atiq-Ashraf gang, pressured a Hindu teacher to convert to Islam, threatening her and her daughter in Badaun, UP.



He allegedly converted her in-laws and husband. Pappan boasts of gang ties, relentlessly intimidating her.



The woman expressed that she got married on 10th February 2019 and her husband, who is a devoted follower of Pappan Peer, has not come to see her in the last 1.5 years. She is being threatened after she went to the offender’s place to find her spouse who even shares their personal matters with him. She asserted that her in-laws have become Muslims and want her to do the same. She had charged them with dowry harassment almost a year beforehand.

Victim accuses police of inaction

On 8th April 2024, her husband filed for divorce on the behest of the cleric. Her mother-in-law also filed a domestic abuse case against her earlier on 3th April. Meanwhile, the cops did nothing when she attempted to ask them for assistance, due to his pressure. She has been going to police officials for a year and a half, but to no avail. She showed up at the offcie of Circle Officer City on 30th June and demanded action.

The victim stated that Pappan Peer threatened her in the name of the mafia Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf when she began to oppose him and her in-laws. He alleged to be in touch with the two and boosted about his good relations with the gang. He used WhatsApp to intimidate her by sending letters from Atiq Ahmed who was incarcerated. He has been tormenting her and her little girl to convert to Islam for a long time. He even harasses her on the road and she is scared of him.

She had submitted an application to the police, but no formal complaint was filed, however, action was taken after government’s order. The City Kotwali police has registered an FIR against Pappan Peer late on 1st July evening. Additionally, the woman has accused another leader and a BJP MLA of aiding the perpetrators.

Husband refutes allegations

On the other hand, her husband asserted that he registered his statement with the circle officer and accused her of harassing him and his family. According to him, she has taken over his home and he now stays with his parents in a rented house. He accused her of fighting with him, the rest of the family and other people in their locality.

The husband stressed that he and his family are Hindus and have complete faith in Sanatan Dharma. He referred to the issue as a domestic conflict. He further insisted that he is friends with Pappan Peer and she is trying to trap him as well.

According to Kotwali Inspector Praveen Kumar, the woman has already filed a case. Pappan Peer was helping her in-laws. Hence, an FIR has been lodged against him as well. The matter is currently under inquiry.