Adani International School student wins Crest Gold Award for breakthrough colour-blindness innovation

What began as a personal struggle has blossomed into a global movement for inclusivity in education. Guided by the vision of Ms Namrata Adani, Promoter of Adani International School, 17-year-old student Aahan Ritesh Prajapati has transformed his battle with red-green colour blindness into a pioneering mission that is changing classrooms for thousands of children.

For Aahan, colours in textbooks and classrooms were never just tools of learning—they were barriers. Struggling to interpret maps, periodic tables, and diagrams, he could have resigned to a life defined by limitation. Instead, he chose resilience. Harnessing his passion for technology, Aahan developed a machine-learning model with 99.7 per cent accuracy, capable of modifying educational diagrams and maps for colour-blind students.

This groundbreaking innovation earned him the Crest Gold Award (UK) and recognition at international academic forums, including the Indo-French Conference on AI and Healthcare at IIT-Delhi. His research is also set to be published in the International Journal of High School Research, New York.

Yet, beyond awards lies Aahan’s deeper mission: empathy-driven impact. Supported by the Dr Shivani Bhatt Charitable Foundation, he spearheaded colour blindness screening camps across four districts of Gujarat. More than 10,000 students were tested, with 131 discovering, often for the first time, that they too were colour blind. For many, including an aspiring Army cadet, this revelation was transformative, helping them understand lifelong academic struggles.

Aahan’s efforts extend beyond technology. He has designed bilingual awareness leaflets, inclusive stationery, and teacher-friendly guides—tools that empower educators to make classrooms more accessible.

Reflecting on his journey, Aahan says with humility: “If even one child can understand better because of my work, I consider it a success.”

Ms Namrata Adani credits the school’s nurturing ecosystem for fostering such breakthroughs. “At our school, children are not defined by limitations, but empowered by possibilities. Education must go beyond textbooks—it must shape compassionate leaders who can touch lives,” she affirms.

From one student’s challenge has grown a movement of courage and inclusivity. At Adani International School, this transformation is not an isolated story but a testament to its ethos—where obstacles are turned into opportunities, empathy fuels innovation, and students are encouraged to dream not just for themselves, but for the world.