Thursday, August 14, 2025
HomeNews ReportsBombay HC forms expert committee to assess public health impact of feeding pigeons after...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Bombay HC forms expert committee to assess public health impact of feeding pigeons after BMC banned pigeon feeding at Kabutarkhanas

A bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor issued the order while hearing several petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to prohibit the feeding of pigeons in some public places

OpIndia Staff

Amid the debate over Supreme Court ordering removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR region, the Bombay High Court has ordered a study on impact of pigeons on human health. The high court on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to examine the health impact on human beings due to feeding pigeons in public Kabutarkhanas or pigeon feeding zones.

A bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor issued the order while hearing several petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to prohibit the feeding of pigeons in some public places. The bench also directed the expert committee to ascertain whether such feeding can be permitted in a regulated manner.

The court stated that it relates to health issues, it would not be appropriate for the Court to form any final opinion on the matter. The bench said that it does not have the expertise to examine such materials and form any final opinion.

Therefore, the court directed the formation of an expert committee comprising members with domain knowledge to provide guidance on the issue. Accordingly, the state govt submitted the names of 12 experts for the committee, which was accepted by the court. The members include health dept officials, municipal officials, doctors and veterinarians.

The committee will look into two aspects.

First, it will consider the impact on public health arising from the feeding of pigeons, including the effect that pigeon droppings may have on public health. Secondly, the committee will examine whether specific places can be designated for such feeding of pigeons and to consider the nature of any regulations that may be required for the same.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bihar: Junab Hussain trafficked minor Hindu girl from West Bengal by promising her an ‘orchestra job’, later forcibly converted her, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala Higher Education Dept bans Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in colleges, SFI vows to block events organised by ABVP

ANI -

Remembering Umakant Kadia, first martyr of Quit India Movement: Read how the young RSS member refused to bow down in front of British tyranny...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP questions Congress govt’s land allocation in Bengaluru: Metro multimodal hub cut to 9 acres, 37 acres handed over to builder nexus?

OpIndia Staff -

Did Supreme Court order removal of all stray dogs in 8 weeks? Why ABC Rules are not working, street safety and more. Read details...

Anurag -

Election Commission again fact-checks ‘Vote theft’ claim of Rahul Gandhi, says “no one can force to remove YOUR NAME from final Electoral Rolls”

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi distances himself from ‘threat to life’ plea filed in Pune court, claims lawyer filed application without his consent, to be withdrawn

OpIndia Staff -

‘Sandeep, Ramji and Dilip people were tortured and killed to frame Sadhvi, Lt Col Purohit’: Ex-ATS officer blows lid off Malegaon Blast cover-up

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee govt orders mandatory prime time Bengali movie screening in every cinema hall and every screen of multiplexes every day

Shraddha Pandey -

UP: Sharaf poses as Samrat to lure and rape a Hindu woman, extorts Rs 5 lakhs and forces her to convert

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com