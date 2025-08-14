Amid the debate over Supreme Court ordering removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR region, the Bombay High Court has ordered a study on impact of pigeons on human health. The high court on Wednesday constituted an expert committee to examine the health impact on human beings due to feeding pigeons in public Kabutarkhanas or pigeon feeding zones.

A bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Arif Doctor issued the order while hearing several petitions challenging the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) decision to prohibit the feeding of pigeons in some public places. The bench also directed the expert committee to ascertain whether such feeding can be permitted in a regulated manner.

The court stated that it relates to health issues, it would not be appropriate for the Court to form any final opinion on the matter. The bench said that it does not have the expertise to examine such materials and form any final opinion.

Therefore, the court directed the formation of an expert committee comprising members with domain knowledge to provide guidance on the issue. Accordingly, the state govt submitted the names of 12 experts for the committee, which was accepted by the court. The members include health dept officials, municipal officials, doctors and veterinarians.

The committee will look into two aspects.

First, it will consider the impact on public health arising from the feeding of pigeons, including the effect that pigeon droppings may have on public health. Secondly, the committee will examine whether specific places can be designated for such feeding of pigeons and to consider the nature of any regulations that may be required for the same.