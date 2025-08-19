Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Chennai corporation officials use AI to edit photo uploaded by an individual about exposed power cables on road, claimed that the complaint was resolved

The original image posted by the complainant was modified using artificial intelligence to claim that the grievance had been resolved.

OpIndia Staff
The GCC engineer altered the image using AI.
Image by complainant (R, via X/Kanna Palani), Image by GCC (L, via GCC)

In an interesting incident, some Chennai Corporation officials resolved a problem of exposed power cables on a road in Chennai using Artificial Intelligence tools. Yes, you read that right!

According to The Times of India, an individual posted on X last week raising the problem of exposed power cables on Sunnambur Kolathul Road in Chennai, which was frequently used by people, including school-going children. The person tagged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the post to draw their attention to the problem and urged them to take action.

“Outside DAV school Pallikaranai, the walking platform is not in a good state and also has a lot of EB wires. A lot of children are using this platform to walk daily. Please take necessary action before any mishap happens @chennaicorp @Tambaram_Corp @TANGEDCO_Offcl @jvidyasagar,” wrote an X user named Kanna Palani on 13th August.

In a swift response to the complaint, the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) of the corporation uploaded an image on the GCC website to show that the complaint had been resolved. Interestingly, the image uploaded by the AEE was the same as the one uploaded by the X user, except that it was modified using an AI tool. The original image posted by the complainant was modified using artificial intelligence to claim that the grievance had been resolved.

Image uploaded on the GCC website (via erp.chennaicorporation.gov.in)

However, leaving aside actually resolving the problem, even the AI editing was so shoddily done that instead of removing the exposed power cables, which were the subject of the complaint, a car and other vehicles in the background were erased using a widely available AI tool.

Apparently, the official did not bother removing the shadows of the vehicles erased using the AI tool, resulting in blurred and distorted parts being visible in the background. Even a plain look at the image makes it clear that some kind of AI tool has been used to alter it.

The complainant reportedly expressed disappointment with the closure of the complaint by the GCC without redressal. As per TOI, originally, GCC had the option of escalating complaints, which were closed, to the regional deputy commissioners. But this option is not available on the portal for residents.

Notably, the concerned AEE Perungudi zone, Manoharan, denied modifying the image using AI. “It’s a highways road in the GCC zone. I forwarded it to the highways department. I did not use AI. GCC will remove the cables on its own,” the AEE was quoted as saying by the TOI. Perungudi zonal chairman SV Ravichandran clarified that the government was serious about grievance redressal and that any isolated incidents like the present one would be taken seriously. He assured that the erring officials would be punished.

On the contrary, Jayaram Venkatesan, a convenor of an NGO named Arappor Iyakkam, said that this is not the first time that the GCC has closed a complaint in this manner.

