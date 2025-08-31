Sunday, August 31, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Don't view India and China through a third-party lens', said PM Modi during his...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘Don’t view India and China through a third-party lens’, said PM Modi during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping: Here are the highlights of the meeting

Affirming the peace and stability on the LAC after the disengagement process following the Galwan Valley clash, PM Modi said that the relations between the two countries should be based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi and Chinese PM Xi Jinping had bilateral meeting wherein the two leaders revived their bilateral relations.
PM Modi an dChinese President Xi Jinping (Image via ANI)

As Prime Minister Modi landed in China, after a gap of 7 years, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on Saturday (30th August), he had a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping ahead of the annual summit.

During the historic meeting, which comes amid the US tariffs, the two global powers vowed to strengthen the relations between the two countries. Both PM Modi and President Xi Jinping emphasised the significance of strong India-China ties, which have been facing turmoil since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi expressed India’s resolve to take forward its relationship with China. “We are determined to take our relationship forward based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. We extend our best wishes for the successful hosting of the SCO Summit, and I thank you for the invitation for this visit and this meeting,” said PM Modi.

Similar sentiments were echoed by President Xi Jinping, who highlighted that India and China are two ancient civilisations and important members of the Global South. He added that the ‘dragon’ and the ‘elephant’ need to come together to enable each other’s success. “China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world’s two most populous countries, and we are also important members of the Global South. We both shoulder the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting the solidarity and rejuvenation of developing countries, and promoting the progress of human society. It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together, said the Chinese President.

A statement released by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the meeting, stated that the two countries affimed that they are development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

Here are the highlights of the meeting between PM Modi and President Xi Jinping-

Relations based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity

Affirming the peace and stability on the LAC after the disengagement process following the Galwan Valley clash, PM Modi said that the relations between the two countries should be based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. He pointed out that the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and direct flights between India and China mark the movement of the two countries in a positive direction.

India and China need to be friends, uphold multilaterlism

Hinting at the exisitng uncertain ties of both countries with the US, President Xi Jinping said that it was “vital for India and China to be friends and good neighbours amid the rapidly changing world. Recognising the role of their economies in stabilising the world, the two leaders asserted that they need to expand bilateral trade and investment relations and reduce trade deficit.

India and China are development partners, not threats to each other

The Chinese President asserted that India and China are development opportunities for each other and not threats. He cautioned that the two countries are at a crucial stage of development and regeneration, and therefore, they should focus on development. Jinping said that border issues should not define the India-China relationship.

India-China relations should not be seen through a third country lens

Stressing the strategic autonomy of the two countries, Prime Minister Modi said that India-China relations should not be seen through the lens of a third country. Both leaders agreed that the countries need to expand common ground on bilateral, regional and global issues and challenges, including terrorism, as well as fair trade in multilateral platforms.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Nepal: Hindu-Muslim clash erupts in Janakpurdham after Muslims pelted stones on Ganesh idol immersion procession, police fire tear gas to control situation

OpIndia Staff -

Justice Vikram Nath says stray dogs case gave him global recognition

OpIndia Staff -

Madhya Pradesh: Christian evangelists preach about Jesus at Navodaya school, lure students and parents to convert, police arrest accused

OpIndia Staff -

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi highlights ‘Pratibha Setu’ as a second chance for UPSC aspirants

Anurag -

Punjab floods: Over 1,000 villages submerged and 61,000 hectares of farmland ruined, opposition slams AAP govt, calls it ‘Manmade Disaster’

OpIndia Staff -

Department of Posts completely suspends booking of all mail to the USA over uncertainties after tariff exemptions were withdrawn

OpIndia Staff -

The fall of ‘secular’ Bangladesh: How Muhammad Yunus is plunging the nation into the jaws of terrorism, tyranny and Islamism

Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury -

Xi Jinping says it is right choice for dragon and elephant to come together during bilateral meeting with PM Modi in Tianjin, both leaders...

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani handles extend support to Sonam Wangchuk after Ladakh administration takes back allotted land: Know the truth behind the social media claims of ‘witch...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar SIR: Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ propaganda falls flat as Election Commission data reveals a total of only 128 objections file by opposition parties, Congress...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com