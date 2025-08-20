Ravi Sateeja, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, had raised a complaint after a person named Akhilesh Dubey initiated a false POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case against him. Sateeja submitted that the Dubey concocted allegations to extort Rs 50 lakh for a settlement. The matter pertained to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

The police investigation revealed no incidence of rape, however, Dubey continued to demand money from him. Afterward, the probe led to the discovery that exposed the criminal empire established by the lawyer-turned-land mafia. It was revealed that he had seized government properties worth Rs 1500 crores in the city.

Dubey was running schools, guest houses and commercial ventures on these properties. The total market value of these properties surpasses Rs 2500 crores. Nevertheless, senior officials could not muster the the courage to take action against him. He used to even draft charge sheets for the police.

Notably, several IPS (Indian Police Service)-PPS (Provincial Police Service) officers are also part of the syndicate, having laundered their illicit earnings into land and various companies through Dubey. The truth was revealed when Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar arrested him. Now, five FIRs have been filed against Dubey in the last seven days.

Rs 2 lakh rupees for every fake case

“Advocate Tonu Yadav enticed me with financial incentives and introduced me to Akhilesh Dubey. I lodged a fabricated rape allegation against Ravi Sateeja on his behest. I received between Rs 50,000 and 2 lakh for each case. He assured me that the police would take no action. The women in our neighborhood are also involved in this scheme with Dubey,” revealed the young woman who lodged a false rape case against Ravi Sateeja at the Barra police station, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

She added, “Tonu sent over 10 women from the colony to Chhattisgarh when the SIT (Special Investigation Team) commenced their inquiry. My younger sister also eloped with a boy.” She is currently in police custody and is being interrogated. The woman even informed the police that Dubey operates multiple syndicates for the purpose of managing girls and extorting money.

“I reside in a temporary house in Usmanpur Kachhi Basti. There are two of us sisters. We earned our living by working as help in houses. Lawyer Tonu Yadav, also known as Shailendra, has an office in the colony. I became acquainted with him around 6-7 years ago. He introduced me to Dubey,” DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police) South Deependra Nath Chaudhary said quoting the woman.

A former Miss Uttar Pradesh is also part of his gang alongside over 12 girls. All of them file false rape cases for him. Their activities are not limited to Kanpur and target individuals from other districts and even other states. Dubey instilled fear through this gang and created a massive empire through blackmail. Meanwhile, the police supported Dubey at every stage.

The same was affirmed by Chaudhary who revealed that the Miss Uttar Pradesh even married two men, trapped them in false cases and extorted crores of rupees after she was inducted in the gang with promises of financial incentives and career opportunities by Dubey. She was even given a new name “Vishkanya” and she became his closest ally. The cops are now searching for her.

She started residing on his campus and received protection from a leader who was associated with Dubey. The mafia even appointed her as the district president of the women’s wing within his organization.

Close ties between Dubey and police

The investigation uncovered that Dubey’s closeness to police officers increased as a result of his involvement in writing Fard (land records). He established connections with constables, inspectors and even Superintendents of Police. He falsely accused individuals of rape and extorted money from them, exploiting his relationship with the cops.

Dubey had numerous properties registered in his name and even unlawfully seized someone’s house. He acquired land valued at over 1500 crores. “The inquiry conducted thus far has uncovered that Dubey’s primary tactic involved filing false rape allegations. He accused influential individuals, extorted money and resolved property conflicts,” the authorities stated.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed by the Police Commissioner to probe into fake rape cases. During the course of the inquiry, 54 false rape cases were revealed in order to implicate others. 10 to 12 of these cases were specifically connected to Dubey.

Dubey never appeared in court to argue a case and maintained his own court within his office where he would deliver verdicts. His role primarily involved handling paperwork for police officers related to their investigations. The documentation for significant cases was processed in his office. He used to take advantage of this authority and would alter the names of individuals.

This created an atmosphere of fear, allowing him to exert control in Kanpur for the past 30 years. The Police Commissioner’s PRO (Public Relations Officer) also worked for Dubey.

Dubey held his daughter’s wedding at the Taj Hotel in Agra which was attended by 40 to 50 IPS officers along with several PPS officers, inspectors and sub-inspectors. Senior IPS officers were greeting the baraatis at the event. Officers were even serving food to them.

Dubey even launched a news channel to amplify his power. He established a syndicate of lawyers and included a number of police officers. He began to partner with prominent builders in ventures involving schools, guest houses, shopping malls and land. His powerful network extended its reach into every department, from the office of the Divisional Commissioner to the District Magistrate as well as the Kanpur Development Authority, Municipal Corporation and Police Department.

Dubey’s neighbour also submitted an application to Akhil Kumar stating that she was a partner in a hotel. He subjected her to severe torture to occupy control of the property. He physically assaulted her, employed his henchmen to loot her, demanded a ransom and issued threats to her life.

The complainant highlighted that other partners fled but she didn’t and hence Dubey tried to tarnish her character through the distribution of an obscene booklet. She felt helpless as the police were also under his influence.

Court grants 14 days judicial remand

The police apprehended Akhilesh Dubey, Ayush Mishra, and Shailendra Yadav alias Tonu Yadav in connection with the extortion of Rs 50 lakh by falsely implicating Ravi Sateeja in a bogus rape case.

The court granted one-day judicial remand for Dubey and his accomplice Mishra under the charges of extorting money through threats of an offense that could lead to death or life imprisonment along with criminal conspiracy. According to the court’s order, the remand was sanctioned on 7th August and is valid until 20th August.

Therefore, an extra day of judicial remand had been granted under the newly applied sections. The hearing is scheduled to take place through video conferencing on 20th August and the investigating officer is required to bring the case diary.

Dubey similarly lodged a bogus rape case at the Kalyanpur and Naubasta police stations to trap an advocate in response to the complaint over the occupation of King Yayati’s fort. A final report was released by authorities after the inquiry. Afterward, a demand for Rs 10 lakhs was put forward in the name of protest.

Consequently, a case was initiated at the Kotwali police station accusing ten people, including Dubey of extortion, abuse and death threats. The court presided over by Chief Judicial Magistrate Suraj Mishra granted a 14-day judicial remand in the matter.