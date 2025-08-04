News of love jihad and Islamic conversions have now become a daily occurrence in India. There was a time when people had to face criticism for pointing out this endemic, but now the victims and their stories coming forward every day as a testimony to the fact that these are not just allegations. This is happening every day in India.

‘Progressing’ with time, Islamists are finding new tricks every day to carry out these conversions. Efforts are being made to convert Hindu girls to Islam by using every available medium to trap them. Several reports appear in the media that modern technology is being used to carry out these conversions.

Today, through this article, we will discuss with you every method through which Islamists are moving ahead towards their goal of converting as many Hindu girls as possible. This article is based on the rampant conversion activities that have been widely reported, but someone had to link them all, and think about the consequences of them all.

Getting victims addicted to drugs and then convert them

The most worrying thing for Hindus is that these Jihadi conversion agents are making Hindu girls addicted to drugs to first ruin them and then push them towards conversion. The cases from Bhopal, Bijnor, Indore, Nainital are proof of this.

First of all, let us talk about the Bhopal case in Madhya Pradesh. This case came to light last month when drug gang operators Yasin Machli and Shahwar Machli were arrested. Investigations revealed that their aim was not just to smuggle drugs but their target was Hindu girls. These people used to physically exploit Hindu girls by giving them MD drug and also forced them to then sell the drug. Their aim was to ruin the lives of the girls with drugs and then convert them after they were left with no other option.

A similar Muslim gang was busted from Bhopal-Indore. The mastermind of the gang was Farhan. This gang had targeted Hindu girls studying in private colleges. The victims were silent for a long time, but later when the case came to light, one by one many girls came forward, who told how they were raped after giving them drugs and then they were pressured to convert.

In Indore, Zeeshan Khan had trapped a Hindu girl by posing as ‘Abhishek Thakur’. To trap the girl, he made her addicted to drugs, then sexually exploited her and started pressuring her to convert by blackmailing her.

A similar case was also reported from Nainital in July this year. There a 30-year-old Muslim youth had trapped an 11th standard Hindu girl in a love trap. The girl’s family was so helpless that they had to take help of Hindu organizations. The family pleaded that their daughter is given drugs, and she has been made an addict. The family members have become helpless because the daughter has come out against the family.

In another case from Indore, Sultan Roshan Nagori had targeted Hindu girls going to coaching centers. The whole truth was revealed when a Brahmin girl came forward with a complaint. The girl shared that Sultan had not only physically exploited her, but was also pressuring her to convert by threatening to make her obscene photos and videos viral. The victim said that Sultan also gave her drugs. In this case, the victim had also revealed the conversion cell active through call centers. She said that Muslim boys were employed there to trap Hindu girls. Later those girls were made addicted to drugs and were physically exploited.

A case of disappearance of a Hindu girl from Mangaluru, Karnataka was also reported in 2024. When investigated, it was found that Puttur’s drug smuggler Shahrukh had trapped her in his net and he used to visit her in her PG.

The above news are just a few examples of how Hindu girls are being pushed towards conversion by making them addicted to drugs. During this, their obscene pictures and videos are taken so that they are unable to back out of conversion even if they want to and they keep sinking in this quagmire. Some are made addicted to drugs and brainwashed so much that they do not believe anything other than Islam to be true.

Even an actress got trapped in the clutches of drugs and Islamic conversion

The surprising thing is that not only regular Hindu girls fall prey to the clutches of drugs and conversion, but big celebrities also get trapped in it. In the year 2020, there was news of a Kannada actress being jailed in a drug case. Later it was revealed that she was being taught about Islam for 10 years. After this case, there was a lot of demand on social media that now along with love jihad, the drug angle should also be investigated to see if girls are being brainwashed by making them addicted to drugs to trap them!

Hindu girls are becoming victims of narcotic jihad: Kerala Bishop warned

Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangat of Syro Malabar Church Pala Diocese in Kottayam, Kerala, had also warned about this matter. Expressing concern over the conversion of Catholic and Hindu girls in Kerala, he had said that the girls are falling prey to narcotic jihad. He had said that there is a special group in Kerala which is making Catholic and Hindu youths addicted to drugs and other intoxicants in various areas. The aim of such people is to corrupt other religions. Love jihad and narcotics jihad are two things which should be paid attention to, he had said.

We are not denying the fact that Hindu names do not appear in the news in crimes like drug trafficking, but we can definitely say that in those news, the intention of the smugglers to trap girls of a particular class has not come to light. Whereas in the above cases we mentioned, the intention is very clear. Seeing these, it would not be an exaggeration to say that making girls addicted to drugs and then leading them to conversion can be a new pattern.

On one side, Hindu families are busy blaming the modern times for their children’s addiction to drugs and on the other side, Islamic fundamentalists are taking advantage of this laxity and moving ahead towards their goal of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

If you read the news carefully, you will find that not a single medium is being left unused as a weapon for conversion. Things are not limited drugs and brainwashing them by making them addicted. This love jihad effort has spread from all social media platforms to even online gaming. Places like cafes and clubs, which Hindu youth consider going as places of relaxation and enjoyment are also considered by Islamic fundamentalists as suitable places to fulfill their purpose…

New mediums and weapons of Love Jihad

A decade back, when people started raising its voice against love jihad, the left wing used to run the narrative that it is a term coined by extremist Hindus who only want to spread Islamophobia. They claimed that it has nothing to do with reality. However, today if you pick up a newspaper, you will see that not a single day goes by when the story of a Hindu victim does not make news in the media. Sometimes the girls stay alive to tell about the atrocities committed against her and sometimes only their dead bodies or pieces of their bodies are found.

Do you remember the Shraddha Walker murder case of Delhi that came to light in the year 2023? Shraddha, trapped in Aftab’s trap, had even left her parents and started a live-in relationship with him. What happened… 35 pieces, which were thrown in forest areas of Delhi so that animals could tear them apart. Investigation also revealed that Aftab had killed Shraddha and cut her, then kept the body parts in the fridge in the house and gradually threw them in different places.

Then there is Priya-Kashish murder case of Meerut. Priya and her daughter Kashish were murdered in the year 2020. The murderer was none other than Shamshad who met Priya as ‘Amit Gurjar’. When Shamshad’s secret was revealed, Priya asked questions, fights increased and what happened in the end… murder of Priya and Kashish. After killing Priya, Shamshad buried her in a pit dug in the bedroom of the house and when the mystery was solved after three months, only the skeletons of mother and daughter were found there.

If you remember the case of Ghaziabad’s Pinky Gupta, you will know how a Hindu girl, a victim of love jihad, got trapped in the clutches of Shakib. When Shakib met her, he told Pinky his name was Bunny and later it was revealed that he was a married man Shakib. Upset with the entire situation, she found herself in, Pinky hanged herself. All this happened to her when she was ready to convert to Islam after falling in love with Shakib.

These famous cases of love jihad are neither the first nor the last. If there was no conspiracy, so many cases would not have come to light one after the other. You will be surprised to know that in the year 2023, OpIndia had reported 153 news related to love jihad and in 2022, this list was 150+ as well. Years have changed, but the news of love jihad and conversion has not stopped coming. If you analyze the news, you will know that every time the pattern of trapping Hindu girls is the same.

Be it Delhi or Dehradun, Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan, for love jihad, girls are first trapped by giving false names or identities. The Hindu girls are befriended using fake names and then physical relations are made with them. Their obscene videos are recorded in the name of love and then they are blackmailed and asked to convert to Islam. Some girls or women understand what is happening to them, some open their eyes after being ruined and some… some do not even get a chance to reform or fight because they have already been killed.

How modus operandi of love jihad has changed with times

Earlier Islamic fundamentalists had limited means to trap Hindu girls. Their targets were girls living next to their houses, girls studying in schools, girls going to college or coaching. However, now as social media has expanded, love jihadis have expanded their target area. Through Instagram and Facebook, they are trapping Hindu girls from different states because social media has made their work even easier. On social media, first they go to the DM of the girls, talk sweetly to them and coax them, trap them in a love trap and then brainwash them and bring them to the brink of conversion.

Instagram, Facebook and Love Jihad

When you read news of love jihad in newspapers or news channels today, you will find a common angle in most of the cases – friendship through Instagram-Facebook. Like drug addiction, Islamic fundamentalists are also taking advantage of the social media addiction of today’s youth. How? Let’s understand.

Actually, Instagram and Facebook are also used to trap Hindu girls because there the identity is not revealed with proof. Create an ID, put an edited DP, write a fake name and a new identity is created. Whatever name you write on these platforms, the world believes it to be true. And, Islamic fundamentalists are taking advantage of this.

First, they put such pictures on social media that it is easy to mislead Hindu girls. They show themselves to be secular. There is kalawa on the hand, a picture of a temple in the profile. After this, Hindu girls are messaged, asked to meet, trapped in a love trap, called to a hotel or room. Once physical relations are made with them, their photos and videos are taken and then the real work of blackmailing begins.

After all this, the girl is left with only two options, either she gets defamed or she converts.

How dangerous is befriending people on social media

In the year 2023, a case of brutal murder of a girl from Shahbad Dairy in Delhi came to light. The accused was her friend Mohammad Sahil, who killed the girl by hitting her with a stone in the middle of the street. Later Sahil was arrested. When the investigation took place, it was found that both of them had talked on Instagram and Sahil was after the girl since then.

In 2025, in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Meerut, Mubassir befriended a Hindu girl on Instagram by posing as Sachin. After that he also married her. When the girl became pregnant, he started pressuring her to convert. Later it came to light that this wasn’t the first time Mubassir targeted a girl, he had trapped many girls in this way and got them converted.

A similar case had also come to light from Mainpuri in UP. One day a 17-year-old girl suddenly disappeared from her home. Troubled by this, the family members complained to the police. When the investigation was done, it was found that she used to talk to a Muslim boy on Instagram. The boy’s name was Abdullah, and he was the one who kidnapped her. After this, the police started looking for Abdullah and the girl.

When you read about the plight of Hindu girls who have been duped through Instagram and Facebook, you will feel both pity and anger for them. You will not be able to understand how these young girls are getting trapped by conversion agents. However, at the time when these thoughts will be going on in your mind, at the same time, some ‘Abdullah’ will be targeting another Hindu girl living near you by posing as Amit.

It may be difficult for us to understand how girls get trapped in the clutches of Jihadis after so many cases are reported in the news, but if you look carefully, you will understand that this is an organised network. It is difficult for a 15-16 year old girl to understand the conspiracy behind such a network. She only sees the beautiful pictures that the boy has posted on his profile, she likes the sweet things he has said in DMs. Gradually, a girl brought up in a Hindu household starts liking burqa-hijab and things related to temple and God bother her. After a few days, a secular inclination is seen in her posts and a time comes when she clearly considers only propagating the things of Islam as her objective.

The trend of promoting Islam through online gaming

Islamic fundamentalists know very well that in today’s race to become modern, Hindu families are lagging behind in teaching their children the Dharmic way. They take advantage of this fault of Hindu families to teach and explain the teachings of their religion to girls and move forward towards their goal. The worrying thing for Hindus is that these fundamentalists have made their presence felt on every medium to trap their daughters. You think that children are not using social media, they are only playing games on the phone and this will save them from the jihadi mentality, then you are mistaken.

Online gaming has also become a medium for conversion for jihadis. On one hand, the craze of online gaming is increasing among today’s youth and it is affecting their career and education, on the other hand, it is a high-tech medium for Islamic fundamentalists to do love jihad and conversion. Like social media, here too the fundamentalists come in contact with Hindu girls by changing their names. While playing games, they befriend them and then the process of brainwashing begins. The surprising thing is that Hindu youth are trapped to such an extent that without even knowing the other person, the victim agrees to change his religion.

An example of conversion through online gaming

Recently, Operation Kalanemi was started to catch conversion gangs. Under this operation, the police busted a gang that used high technology to brainwash youths and then convert them. Investigation revealed that this gang has connections not only with Pakistan but also with Dubai. Islamic fundamentalists sitting abroad have been employed to woo Hindu girls, who asked them to become Muslims after luring them.

The matter was revealed when two girls came and filed a complaint in this regard and from what they told, it was revealed that the Islamic gang first trapped the girls through online games and after that they were taught Quran directly from Pakistan. Later, they were called to Delhi and their Aadhar card was changed and then they were married and converted.

The police said that the girl who filed the complaint in this regard had been converted and her name was changed to Sumaiya. She was in touch with Muslim boys from Pakistan and Egypt. They used to repeatedly ask her to convert and used to give various kinds of temptations. These boys had also deposited a lot of money in Sumaiya’s account. She was also constantly being taught Arabic. The police said that a whole team was working to brainwash a girl and convert her.

The Dehradun police made another important disclosure here that this gang used converted Muslims to trap girls. In Sumaiya’s case, Abdul Rehman was the main perpetrator who used to tell her how his life changed after becoming a Muslim.

The girl got trapped in this trap and when she came back to her senses, she went to the police with a complaint. The girl then requested the Hindus of the country to educate their children about Hinduism so that they stay connected with their roots.

In the year 2024, a similar case came out from Kutch in Gujarat. A minor girl living in Mandvi was trapped by Ziyad through online gaming. The victim’s family said that Ziyad met their daughter on an online gaming platform using the name Jigar. Later both of them talked. Both met and Ziyad had a relationship with her.

During this time, he took obscene photos of the girl. When the girl talked about marriage, he kept postponing it and blackmailed the victim that he would marry her only if she converted to Islam. The girl did not know that this Jigar, whom she met in the world of gaming, was Ziyad aka Sameer Sheikh. When the girl started keeping her distance, Ziyad started threatening her that he would make her nude photos viral.

Next case is from Jabalpur

Priya (name changed), a minor girl, started playing online games with a girl of her age named Pooja. At that time, Priya did not know where Pooja lived and what she did. She just thought that since she was of the same age, they could play together. While playing the game, the friendship between the two developed and it was decided that they should meet. When Priya reached to meet the girl whom she considered her friend, a boy was standing in front of her.

The boy befriended her and took her to Mumbai after trapping her. Later the boy’s name was revealed to be Tanveer. After the complaint, the police investigated and found that Tanveer used to trap minor girls through online gaming.

Similarly, Salman, who sells eggs in Bihar, trapped a Hindu girl living in Madhya Pradesh in a love trap while playing PUBG. He also used a Hindu name to introduce himself. Slowly, the girl fell so madly in love that she left her home and came to Madhubani where Salman told her his real identity. Then he married her by forcibly making her read Kalma.

Modern Hindu families are becoming targets of Islamic fundamentalists

Hindus today have reached such a situation today that they are under a lot of social pressure to be ‘modern’ and appear ‘secular’. Perhaps this is the reason why they are not paying as much attention to their children’s activities. We all know what the result is. Be it drug addiction, trapping girls on Instagram or brainwashing through online gaming, Islamic fundamentalists are able to target them easily.

However, it is their misconception that no one is able to decode their tactics and new patterns. Hindus are gradually becoming aware and Hindu organizations are active in this regard. The misdeeds of Jihadis are being exposed everywhere.

Sometimes in hotel rooms, sometimes elsewhere Hindu girls are given drugs and then gang-raped, or sometimes they are coaxed into having physical relations with them and their videos and photos are recorded. These cases are now increasingly coming to light.

Cafes and clubs- Modern centers of love jihad

By luring girls with the promise of love, everything from their religion to their dignity is snatched away, and this has been happening more openly since Islamic fundamentalists started getting places to do all this. These places include hotels, cafes and clubs. Hindu girls are brought here after befriending them on social media, they are drugged and then sexually exploited.

Many such cafes have been exposed from Moradabad to Dehradun, which were conducting love jihad under the guise of business. When Hindu organizations came to know about them, news related to them came out in the media and it came to light how Muslim youths bring Hindu girls there and exploit them. Some such cafes were also found where small cabins are created and curtains are put up. Then that space is easily made available to such people for 400-500 rupees.

Recently, the ‘7th Heaven Cafe’ running in Dehradun’s Vikas Mall became very infamous for such an incident. An attempt of love jihad was being made with a Hindu girl there. The girl became so helpless that she had to ask for help from Bajrang Dal in this matter and later this matter came to light.

Similarly, in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, Muslim youths trapped Hindu girls in a case of blackmail and sexual exploitation. The incident is of March 2024. The victim said that she had gone to the cafe with her friend. There she was raped after giving her intoxicants in the name of coffee, then the accused took her obscene photos, made videos and later blackmailed her. After this, his accomplices also exploited the girl. A total of 8 arrests were made in this case – these included Ashraf Ali, Sanveer Mohammad, Shahrukh Khan, Soybanur, Faizan, Soheb, Khalid and Aamir.

Similarly, a case related to ‘cafe jihad’ also came to light from Beawar. This incident which came to light in February 2025 reminded us of the Ajmer incident. In this case, Muslim gangs used to take Hindu girls to cafes and sexually exploit them. Then, attempts were made to convert them by luring and tricking them.

Then, Bhopal’s cafe-club ‘Club-90’ also made headlines due to love jihad. It was reported that Hindu girl students were raped there and their videos were recorded and then they were blackmailed. When this matter came to the notice of the administration, it sprung into action. The cafe was also found to be running illegally on government land. The administration immediately cancelled its lease and bulldozed it.

The strange thing is that despite all the news about such activities happening in cafes, hotels and clubs, action is taken against them only when a Hindu organization raises its voice.

Similarity between grooming gangs in Britain and Love Jihad gangs in India

It is worth noting that different methods are being adopted to trap Hindu girls in India. On one side there are Islamic fundamentalists whose aim is to make India an Islamic country by 2047, and on the other side there are Hindus who want to leave the British behind in becoming modern. The same British who themselves could not save their daughters from this fanatic mentality.

Yes! Grooming gangs were highly active in Britain between 1980 and 2011. Most of the members of this gang were of Pakistani origin for whom white girls were just use and throw items. They used to trap minor innocent girls in their net and then rape them by giving them drugs and get others to rape them as well. The influence of these gangs ensured that if any victim went to complain, the police used to start blaming the victim. Nobody heard the victim or her family and they were forced to live as sex slaves.

If you read the statements of the victims, you will come to know how these people with a fanatic mindset were filled with hatred for ‘kafir’ white girls. The grooming gangs not only raped the girls themselves but also served them to others to exploit.

Emily (name changed), a victim, had shared her ordeal with media. She had revealed how a gang trapped her in its clutches when she was just 14 years old. Emily had revealed that the grooming gang had raped her more than 1000 times. Boys would come and abuse her and the brutality would cross all limits every day. There is not much difference between Emily’s case and the cases coming up in India. As much as we want to look modern, girls here are making the same mistakes as Emily.

In Emily’s case, the grooming gang had trapped her in the name of kebabs, alcohol, free cigarettes and parties and in India, girls are being trapped by showing them a life full of luxury. Whether the secularism within you accepts it or not, the incidents coming from different places are proof of the fact that the aim of Islamic fundamentalists is the same everywhere. Be it India or Britain, they hate every person who does not belong to their religion.

The original Hindi report can be read here.