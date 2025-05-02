The Muslim gang that targeted and raped Hindu girls in Bhopal was doing this while considering this a virtuous act. The Muslim gang considered this act to be good from the point of view of Islam. They were targeting as many Hindu girls as possible. The gang tortured the girls by making their obscene videos. All these revelations have been made by the leader of the Muslim gang, Farhan. Bhopal Police is constantly unearthing new information in this case. The police has also arrested 11 accused in the case.

Rape of a Hindu girl is ‘sawab’

According to a report by Naiduniya, the leader of the Muslim gang Farhan told the police during interrogation that he has no regrets about raping Hindu girls, trapping them, and threatening them using their videos. He told the police that this is a virtuous act according to Islam.

Farhan also told the police that he wanted to ruin the lives of Hindu girls and considered this act as Jihad, so he targeted them. Farhan told the police that he is proud of trapping and raping Hindu girls. He has made several other revelations during police interrogation.

Farhan told the police that he had prepared a Muslim gang only for this purpose. Farhan and the other Muslim boys kept Hindu names and hid their identities. They also owned expensive cars and targeted girls who lived away from their families.

The gang made videos of each other while raping the girls

Farhan and the other accused used to make videos of each other while raping Hindu girls. This was revealed by a victim. She said that Farhan, along with Ali, gang-raped her in the same room. While Farhan was raping, Ali was recording it.

In return, Farhan recorded a video while Ali was raping the girl. The victim said that she met Farhan through a friend and he introduced her to Ali. One day, on the pretext of having dinner, Ali made the victim smoke a cigarette filled with marijuana. After this, the victim was raped and she was further blackmailed after Ali recorded a video.

11 arrested, Nabeel was caught from Bhopal itself

In the case of rape of Hindu girls by Muslim gang, 11 arrests have been made in 20 days. Apart from Farhan, Ali, Saad, Sahil and Nabeel were arrested. Nabeel was caught from Bhopal on May 1, 2025.

The search for Abrar is still on. Farhan and his gang used to bring girls to Abrar’s room and rape them. Police has also found out a lot of information about co-accused Sahil in this case. Sahil used to run a dance class where his Muslim friends used to send poor Hindu girls.

The police have received information about 30 girls attending Sahil’s dance class. The police is now going to question them to find out if any of them was sexually abused. The police is trying to contact all of them.

Farhan was going to sell the video on a porn site

Earlier, the police had come to know that Farhan was in contact with a porn site and was going to sell the pornographic videos of the victim students on those sites. A link to sell the video on a porn site and evidence of searching for porn was found in his mobile phone, in which the accused Abrar and Nabeel were helping him. Both of them had asked Farhan to sell the videos.

The idea of ​​selling the video was given to Farhan by his friends and fellow accused Abrar and Nabeel. Actually, the student living in Indore had started ignoring him continuously. Farhan was forcibly pressuring her to meet him. To teach the student a lesson, Farhan along with his friends made a plan to sell her video on a porn site.

One by one the victims came forward

This case of ‘Muslim gang’ targeting Hindu girls in Bhopal came to light on 18th April 2025. 5 FIRs have been registered in this case. It was revealed that Farhan and other Muslim boys used to trap Hindu girls first and later sexually exploited them.

They used to take the girls to their rooms, hotels and restaurants, and rape them and also make videos of it. After this, they used to blackmail them.

Police is investigating this matter and trying to trace all the victims and accused. 11 accused have been arrested so far in this case. An SIT has also been formed to investigate this matter. State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has also said that strict legal action will be taken against those doing such work.