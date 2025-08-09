Saturday, August 9, 2025
India welcomes understanding between USA and Russia for Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska next week, says it holds promise to end the Ukraine conflict

OpIndia Staff

The government of India has welcomed the upcoming meeting between American president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. A statement issued by the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said that “India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on 15th August 2025.”

The statement said that the meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. The spokesperson also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that ‘This is not an era of war’.

“This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said on several occasions, ‘This is not an era of war’,” the spokesperson said.

“India, therefore, endorses the upcoming Summit meeting and stands ready to support these efforts,” the statement added.

Notably, US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday, August 15, 2025, in Alaska. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account, “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The meeting was later confirmed by a Kremlin spokesperson, saying that the location was “quite logical” given Alaska’s relative proximity to Russia. Alaska was originally owned by Russia, but the country sold the region to USA in 1867.

