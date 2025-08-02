Saturday, August 2, 2025
Jalaluddin, who was running a mass conversion racket targeting Hindus, admits to receiving crores in foreign funding

When probed about why he often took a woman named Nasreen along on foreign trips and why several properties were bought in her name, Jalaluddin said that she was trained in conversion activities and was carrying forward his mission.

OpIndia Staff
Image via India Today and Live Law

Jalaluddin alias Chhangur, who once claimed to be a spiritual guide, is now under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his role in a massive illegal religious conversion racket. During custodial interrogation, Jalaluddin made shocking revelations about the foreign funding his organisations received, some of it even coming from countries like Pakistan.

ED grills Jalaluddin on foreign funding trail

According to media reports, the ED questioned Jalaluddin for hours on Thursday, 31st July, focusing on his financial dealings and assets in India and abroad. When asked directly about foreign donations, he admitted that several of his institutions received money from outside India, including from Pakistan. Trying to defend himself, Jalaluddin reportedly told officials that the funds were meant for spreading his religion. “What’s wrong with promoting one’s religion?” he asked during the questioning, according to ED sources.

Links with Dubai-based associates exposed

Jalaluddin also revealed details about his frequent travels to Dubai. He confessed to having connections with several individuals in the emirate and said that his followers sponsored his trips. He claimed the purpose of his visits was purely religious and aimed at helping the poor.

Admits to receiving crores in funding

When probed about why he often took a woman named Nasreen along on foreign trips and why several properties were bought in her name, Jalaluddin said that she was trained in conversion activities and was carrying forward his mission. He denied forcing anyone to convert to Islam but admitted that his network had received crores of rupees in funding, which he claimed was used for welfare purposes.

₹106 crore under the lens

The ED has now intensified its investigation into Jalaluddin’s international funding and property connections. Officials say they have already collected details about his properties in Dubai, most of which were earlier flagged by the Uttar Pradesh ATS. Records show that more than ₹106 crore came into over 40 bank accounts linked to Jalaluddin from countries in the Middle East and elsewhere. A part of this money is suspected to have been used for illegal religious conversions and property purchases. The case has raised serious questions about the misuse of foreign donations and the organised networks operating under the guise of religious work. 

