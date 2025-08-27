On Tuesday (26th August), wanted Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said that he met Harjinder Singh, the 28-year-old Indian-origin Sikh truck driver arrested in the US following a fatal crash in Florida which resulted in 3 deaths.

Pannun held a press conference and claimed that Harjinder Singh, currently in St. Lucie County Jail in Florida, is ‘grieving’ and going through a mental anguish over the deadly incident. “I saw sorrow and suffering in his eyes,” Pannun said.

Defending the accused, Pannun claimed that Harjinder Singh exited the truck, went to the van, broke open the window, held the hand of someone and said help is on the way, please stay with me, right after his 18-wheeler trailer truck collided with the minivan as Harjinder took an illegal U-turn.

The incident transpired on 12th August. Singh, who entered the US illegally in 2018 and obtained a work permit in 2021, faces three counts of vehicular homicide and immigration violations, with a potential 45-year sentence.

The anti-India Khalistani terrorist asserted that Harjinder Singh did not intentionally slam his truck into the minivan, rather, it was case of ‘tragic misjudgement’. “To portray him as a malicious killer, it would be very unfair,” Pannun said.

In addition to garnering sympathy for accused Harjinder Singh, Pannun also announced that his Khalistani terrorist outfit, Sikhs for Justice, will contribute $100,000 in humanitarian aid to the families of the victims. Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who threatens terror attacks on India every now and then, urged Americans to show fairness for Singh and seek justice guided by truth and not hate.

As reported earlier, accused Harjinder Singh is an ‘asylum seeker’ in the US. 28-year-old trucker Harjinder Singh hails from Tarn Taran, Punjab in India. He was denied bail following the incident. Singh has been labelled an “unauthorised alien” and a “substantial flight risk”. He now faces three counts of vehicular homicide which will put him in prison for decades and eventual deportation. Harjinder Singh participated in anti-India and pro-Khalistan rallies and events organised by Pannun’s Sikhs for Justice.