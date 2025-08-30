Shakeel Ahmed, the principal of a government school in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for his despicable sexual exploitation of an 11-year-old Hindu girl. Shakeel started pressuring this girl, who was studying in the 7th grade of his school, to marry him. He used to molest her and touch her private parts and whenever the girl protested, he threatened to fail her.

This case is from the Primary Junior High School located in Talibnagar of Jawan Block of Aligarh. Shakeel Ahmed, the principal of this school, always kept an evil eye on his girl students.

What is the entire matter

On the evening of August 23, the girl returned home from school sad and upset. When the mother went to the scared girl and asked her about her well-being, she broke down and shared her ordeal while crying. The mother was shocked to hear what her daughter shared with her.

According to the copy of the FIR available with OpIndia, the girl told her mother, “The school principal Shakeel Ahmed has bad intentions and touches my private parts. He also puts his finger in my private parts. When I oppose him, he threatens me and says that if I tell anything to anyone, he will fail me in the exam.”

The girl further said that middle-aged Shakeel Ahmed used to talk sweetly to her to trap her in his net. It is mentioned in the FIR that the girl told her mother, “The principal says that he loves me very much and wants to marry me.” The girl’s mother went to the local police station and lodged an FIR against Shakeel Ahmed.

The victim’s mother has also lodged a complaint with the District Magistrate and SSP in this matter. Further, the villagers, angry with this incident, have also protested at the local police station.

Police arrested the accused Shakeel

Apart from the police, the girl’s mother had also complained about this matter to the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA). After which, the Block Education Officer investigated the matter.

BSA Dr. Rakesh Kumar Singh has suspended Shakeel after finding him guilty in the investigation. Rakesh Kumar said that after suspension, a detailed investigation is being conducted against the accused and action to dismiss the accused will also be initiated.

This thinking of middle-aged lustful beasts like Shakeel is the biggest stigma in front of the society. A wolf like Shakeel hiding in human form needs to be given the most cruel punishment. It is also necessary to see where such thinking of such people comes from and it needs to be destroyed from the root.

The original Hindi report can be read here.