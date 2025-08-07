Thursday, August 7, 2025
Rahul Gandhi claims same voter is listed in 4 places in 3 states, a search of the number on voter’s portal shows something else

When searched with the number FPP6437040 on the portal, it appears only once under Karnataka, and does not appear under Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

OpIndia Staff

Rahul Gandhi on 7th August yet against levelled allegations of ‘vote theft’ against the Election Commission of India. In a press conference, he gave some examples of same voter appearing in voter list of multiple places, claiming it to be a big scam. However, his claims are not supported by publicly available data on Election Commission’s Voter’s Services Portal.

Rahul Gandhi had claimed that there is a voter named Aditya Srivastava who appears in as many as four polling booths. He had showed purported screenshots of the Voter’s Service Portal, which apparently shows that the voter with EPIC number FPP6437040 is listed in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and two polling stations in the same constituency in Karnataka.

According the purported screenshot from the ECI’s website taken on 16th March, the name appears in Jogeshwari assembly constituency in Maharashtra, Lucknow East in Uttar Pradesh, and twice in Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka.

However, when searched with the number FPP6437040 on the portal, it appears only once under Karnataka, and does not appear under Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The name appears only once in Karnataka

When searched the number for Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, the portal shows “No Result Found”. It also shows that the entry only once under Karnataka, not twice.

The name does not appear in Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh

The Chief Electoral Officers of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have also confirmed the same, that the voter with that EPIC number is not listed in these two states.

The CEO of Uttar Pradesh issued a statement on X confirming that the number is only present under Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka, and it is not present in Lucknow East in Uttar Pradesh, as claimed by Rahul Gandhi.

This makes it clear that Congress used either fake or outdated data to make the false claim. Notably, it is possible for same voter with the same EPIC number to be listed in multiple places for some time. This happens when a voter migrates to a different constituency, and the name remains in the voter list in the earlier place till it is updated.

However, as electoral rolls are updated regularly, and specifically before elections, such duplicate entries are resolves. This is one of the reasons why the ECI is conducted the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar, with proposal the conduct the same all over India. While the Congress is alleging discrepancies in the voter list, the party is also opposing the SIR, a move to eliminate such issues.

