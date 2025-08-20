Wednesday, August 20, 2025
HomeNews ReportsThe Govt is not backing ABC rules over stray dog problem: How activists, and...
Fact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

The Govt is not backing ABC rules over stray dog problem: How activists, and media spun a false narrative over a Lok Sabha reply

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla asked about stray dog menace in the Lok Sabha, and Minister S.P. Singh Baghel replied with procedural details, but activists and media twisted it into a false clash with Supreme Court orders.

Anurag
Activists and media spin Lok Sabha reply on stray dogs into false clash with Supreme Court
A routine Lok Sabha reply on stray dogs was spun by activists and media as Centre opposing Supreme Court order (Image: Dall-E)

On 19th August, Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla asked in the Lok Sabha about the steps the Government of India was taking to control the growing menace of stray dogs. He asked if there is a national policy in place for the same. In response, Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof SP Singh Baghel, gave a written reply.

The minister’s answer was straightforward. In the reply, the ministry said that stray dog management falls under the jurisdiction of state governments and urban local bodies. They are bound to carry out sterilisation and vaccination under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023. These rules, framed under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, are in line with World Organisation for Animal Health standards.

The ministry further added that the Centre provides limited financial support, that is, Rs 800 per dog and Rs 600 per cat for sterilisation and vaccination programmes, grants for shelters and veterinary hospitals, and assistance for anti-rabies vaccines. He also referred to advisories issued on multiple occasions that urged states to strengthen sterilisation drives.

Notably, the reply or the question did not mention the Supreme Court’s 11th August order directing Delhi-NCR authorities to remove stray dogs and put them in shelters in far-off areas. The process, which is supposed to happen in a phased manner, has been initiated. However, the matter has been referred to a larger bench which did not stay the 11th August judgment immediately and reserved the order on 14th August.

Furthermore, the reply by the ministry did not contain any new policy or announcement. It was a procedural status update and nothing more. The reply was also published by Press Information Bureau (PIB).

Activist spin on social media

Yet, the answer was spun into a narrative by a self-styled dog lover activist on social media. In her post on multiple platforms including X and Instagram, she declared it as “Good News” and claimed that the “Central Government comes out in support of their ABC Rules”. She further claimed that the government had “reiterated commitment to humane sterilisation” amid the Supreme Court order. Other self-styled dog lovers amplified this message, projecting a fresh policy stance while no such thing existed.

How media reports distorted the reply

Mainstream media also joined in. Times of India ran a piece suggesting that the government has cleared its stand which “validates the viewpoint of protesting animal rights activists” against the Supreme Court’s 11th August order. This is a false link. The reply in Parliament makes no mention of the apex court’s order.

Source: Times of India

Even the government’s broadcaster DD News interpreted it wrongly and dressed the procedural note as the Centre’s “resolve” to humane sterilisation. The report inserted details of the Supreme Court’s reasoning, which again were absent from the Lok Sabha record.

Source: DD News

Deccan Herald also exaggerated by saying “Centre directs states” when in reality only advisories that were issued earlier were mentioned in the reply.

Source: Deccan Herald

The staggering cost of a failed programme

Assuming India has around 5 crore stray dogs, and the Centre wants 70% of them sterilised under ABC Rules, that amounts to 3.5 crore dogs. At Rs 800 per dog, the total cost comes to a staggering Rs 28,000 crore. This is taxpayer money being funnelled into a programme that has already failed to control the dog population for over two decades.

Not to forget, this calculation does not even include the unbelievable burden of providing anti-rabies vaccines to tens of lakhs of bite victims every year. Why should citizens who do not wish to live surrounded by stray dogs be forced to pay for it? If NGOs and self-styled dog lovers insist that dogs remain on the streets, why is the financial burden not placed squarely on them instead of the public exchequer?

The real picture

The real picture is clear. The minister’s answer was a dry, bureaucratic explanation of existing schemes and responsibilities. There was nothing new, no confrontation with the Supreme Court, and no fresh policy. Yet, activists and sections of the media turned it into a manufactured headline, feeding a narrative that the Centre had “chosen sides” in the stray dog menace debate.

This is how a simple parliamentary reply, meant to reiterate existing procedures, was opportunistically twisted into a propaganda-filled narrative-setting message.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMinistry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Blackmail, fake rape cases, extortion and more: How Akhilesh Dubey built a 1500 crore criminal empire in Kanpur, syndicate exposed after BJP leader’s complaint

Rukma Rathore -

Akhilesh Yadav’s ‘voter-deletion’ claims collapse as UP district officials confirm names belong to dead, duplicate or still-registered voters

OpIndia Staff -

Supreme Court orders Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to protect, repair two Dargahs in Delhi’s Mehrauli, prevents any unauthorised construction: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ poster boy in Bihar exposed as a fraud: EC busts RJD BLA Subodh Kumar’s lies with hard evidence

OpIndia Staff -

ICSSR, Ministry of Education body that funds CSDS, calls Sanjay Kumar’s fake data fiasco a ‘gross violation of grant rules’, issues show cause notice...

OpIndia Staff -

Fertilisers, rare earths, and tunnel boring machines: Read how China lifting curbs is a pro-India move as both nations try for better relations

Rukma Rathore -

Jalaluddin-led Balrampur Islamic conversion racket: Names of Samajwadi Party leaders also emerge in the case, victim says she was raped and then forcefully converted...

OpIndia Staff -

India and China signal cautious thaw: Modi stresses ‘fair and reasonable’ boundary resolution, to join SCO Summit in Tianjin

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi: FIR filed against self-styled dog lovers who attacked MCD officials for carrying out dog-catching operations on Supreme Court’s directions

Anurag -

Dear Rahul Gandhi, House Number 0 is not ‘Vote Chori’, it is how ECI ensures that even homeless people, who are eligible voters, can...

Aditi -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com