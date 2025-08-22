On 20th August, a pro-Palestine rally was organized by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The demonstrators waved Palestinian and communist flags amid genocidal slogans such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” as well as raised placards flashing “Free Palestine” among other slogans.

Journalists, artists, students, members of the Indian National Congress (INC), Samajwadi Party and various other opposition parties were present at the demonstration. The event was attended by the leftist-liberal ecosystem and their Islamist allies. Predictably, the self-identified “social media pest” Swara Bhasker, a vocal supporter of jihadis and an anti-Israeli advocate, exploited the opportunity to advance her pro-Hamas propaganda.

She claimed, “They (Palestinians) are striving to survive in order to protect their existence from destruction. The Israeli government has today openly declared that the genocide they are executing in Gaza constitutes a campaign to obliterate the Palestinians, their territory, their identity and their lives. This incident took place on 7th October (2023) during which 1200 Israeli citizens lost their lives, it is indeed sad when a person dies anywhere in the world. Nevertheless, to act as if history began on 7th October 2023 is a fabrication. This is a falsehood and an act of deceit.”

Swara insisted that the dispute between the two sides commenced in 1948 which has affected Palestine. “When discussing the 1200 Israeli lives, it is imperative to also consider the thousands of Palestinians that have perished since 1948. If one is to mention the 200 hostages taken by Hamas, it is essential to also highlight the 10,000 Palestinians who have been kidnapped by Israel and thrown behind bars for decades without any trial or formal charges,” she argued in a bizzare defense of the atrocities perpetrated by the terrorist group.

“We gather here today to express to the entire world and to align ourselves with those who are voicing this sentiment globally that every life on this planet, regardless of religion or ethnicity holds significance. Every child born into this world is of great importance. The lives of white children do not possess greater value than those from Asia, Africa or Latin America. It is not right to raise our voices in response to the deaths of white children in Ukraine while remaining silent about the same fate of Asian children in Palestine. This is dishonesty,” Swara added.

Ironically, while endorsing for equal value for life, she simultaneously contradicted herself by repeatedly undermining the Jewish lives ended and ruined by Hamas forever.

Swara blames everything under the sun except Hamas

The former actress then accused, “Israel has attained its goals through 80 years of propaganda which has been so effective that we often hesitate to articulate a basic truth and a historical fact about the suffering endured by the Palestinians.” She then referred to the holocaust and alleged, “No matter what misfortunes have befallen your community (Jewish) in a different location or continent, you can not seek revenge by moving to a third place.”

Swara claimed that every individual present at the rally agreed that the genocide of Jews, executed by the German Nazis in the 1930s and 40s, was an egregious act. “Yet, it is crucial to recognize that the persecution and atrocities committed against the Jews were largely perpetrated by the white populace of the Christian governments in Europe. Thus, why should the Palestinians, a brown Asian demographic be punished for these historical wrongs,” she asked.

She further contended, “This is a very straightforward and fundamental matter. I understand that this argument has been portrayed in a controversial light in the media. However, stating a historical truth does not violate any religious tenets. If one looks at the history of Palestine, it becomes clear that Jewish, Muslim and Christian populations have inhabited that area for centuries and lived harmoniously. This conflict is a result of the blemish on European history (holocaust) that they are attempting to erase by attacking brown people in an Asian nation. It is not antisemitic to point out this, it is a fact.”

Swara peddles more victimhood narrative

Swara Bhasker, who married Fahad Ahmad in 2023, reiterated the victimhood narrative and stated, “The inhumanity that has been inflicted on the people of Gaza after 7th October, the suffering they have experienced, the atrocities occurring and the severity with which the Israeli government conducts its operations have laid bare Israel’s propaganda. They are leveraging the Holocaust and the historical anguish of the Jewish community to facilitate their barbarity.”

“The situation faced by the Palestinians today should impart one significant lesson. We must summon the courage to affirm that, irrespective of Israel’s actions, we will preserve the existence of the Palestinian people, their legacy, their fight in our hearts, our speech, our thoughts, and our actions. Across the globe, governments are working to dissuade people from supporting the Palestinians. Yet, common citizens everywhere are making efforts and standing in solidarity with them,” she stressed.

“Today, I wish to emphasize that our campaign does not conclude here. We must all return and ensure that the narrative of Palestine is sustained daily through technology, social media, our phones, on trains and buses. Initiate even the smallest effort within your home. Even if it is just boycotting one item, even something minor, but do it with certainty. The more the Israeli and Zionist regimes attempt to erase Palestine’s existence and eliminate its people, the more we must strive to keep their voice and struggle alive in our hearts and on our lips,” Swara urged the ecosystem to continue to rage over the issue in India.

Her speech was concluded with the chants of “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” and “free Palestine.” The audience was also addressed by director Saeed Mirza, and journalist P. Sainath and other social activists. They cited International Court of Justice (ICJ) rulings against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the nation’s defence minister to accuse Israel of war crimes and attempts to establish permanent authority over Gaza. They also criticized the Modi government’s foreign policy regarding the Jewish state and condemned the alleged ties between Hindutva and Zionism.

Hamas joins hands with Pakistan

Hamas which has been fervently defended by Swara allied with the terrorist state of Pakistan and its proxies shortly before the Pahlagam attack. They even arranged a rally named “Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al Aqsa Flood Conference” in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) which was attended by the top leadership of terrorist groups from both sides including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

“The fighters of Palestine and Kashmir now march as one,” announced a Jaish-e-Mohammed leader from the dais and threatened, “Blood will be spilled in Delhi, and Kashmir shall be torn from India.” The gathering, which coincided with Pakistan’s annual observance of “Kashmir Solidarity Day,” reportedly drew over 100 terrorists from other countries. There were many prominent Palestinians in attendance. Hamas also declared its first official presence in the PoK through its envoy.

Legal battle over Azad Maidan rally

The agitation transpired after weeks of legal battles in which the Mumbai Police repeatedly refused to allow the gathering to take place at Azad Maidan. The CPI(M) and other petitioners went to the Bombay High Court to ask for permission to hold the rally. The petitioners were strongly chastised by the court which highlighted that they should “deal with the issues inside the country first” and “be patriotic.”

“Our country has several issues to deal with, we don’t want anything like this. I am sorry to say, you are all short-sighted. You are looking at Gaza and Palestine. Why don’t you do something for our own country. Be patriots. Speaking for Gaza and Palestine is not patriotism. Speak up for the causes in our own country. Practice what you preach,” the bench of Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Gautam Ankhad pronounced.

After multiple hearings, the court did, however, recognise the the fundamental right to peaceful assembly and ordered the authorities to grant them permission as long as law and order was upheld.

Azad Maidan riots

Azad Maidan first gained nationwide attention on 11th August 2011 when an agitation led by Raza Academy unleashed violence there in the name of protest against oppression of Muslims in Assam and Myanmar. The mob even attacked cops. Two people were killed and sixty-three injured as police had to resort to firing.

The Mumbai Police had been reassured by Raza Academy that the demonstration would only draw 1500 participants. Nonetheless, over 15,000 people gathered at the site and the number eventually rose to 40,000. The Muslim mob even vandalised the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial.

Many public properties had been damaged to the tune of about Rs 2.72 crores as a result of the unrest. It was also discovered that the police had not arrested the 35-40 Muslim young men involved in the riots until a week before Eid.