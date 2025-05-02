Indian intelligence officials have associated the Pahalgam terror attack with an escalating partnership between the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas and jihadist groups supported by Pakistan, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), according to a report in “The New Indian.” According to top intelligence sources, the main conspirators of the assault took part in a rally held on 5th February, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The gathering, which was held at Shaheed Sabir Stadium in PoK, was called the “Kashmir Solidarity and Hamas Operation Al Aqsa Flood Conference.” A JeM leader from the dais delivered a threat at the event and declared, “The fighters of Palestine and Kashmir now march as one. Blood will be spilled in Delhi, and Kashmir shall be torn from India.” The assembly aligned with Pakistan’s yearly commemoration of “Kashmir Solidarity Day” and was reportedly attended by about 100 foreign terrorists.

#WATCH | #HAMAS in #KASHMIR: #Pahalgam terror plotters attended a joint #Hamas-JeM-LeT rally in #Pakistan-occupied #Kashmir on Feb 5, 2025.



Held at Shaheed Sabir Stadium, the event marked Hamas' first formal presence in PoK. Chilling threats were issued: "Blood will be spilled… pic.twitter.com/FImEufzPk2 — 🎙The Milli Chronicle (@millichronicle) May 1, 2025

Top-ranking terrorists, including Talha Saif, the brother of JeM chief Mohammad Masood Azhar Alvi, senior field commanders Asghar Khan Kashmiri and Masood Ilyas and prominent LeT members attended the rally. Hamas leaders Dr. Khalid Al-Qadoumi, Dr. Naji Zaheer, Mufti Azam and Bilal Alsallat joined the Islamist event. Hamas, through its Iran-based ambassador Qadoumi, announced its first official presence in the PoK.

Several other well-known Palestinians were also present. The flags of Palestine, Pakistan and Hamas were displayed on the shawls worn by Hamas terrorists. “Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits are now consciously emulating Hamas blueprint. These groups are manipulating religious ideologies to provoke violence and foster deep-seated communal discord within Jammu and Kashmir,” disclosed a senior intelligence functionary.

#BREAKING: Hamas joins hands with Jaish e Muhammad and Lashkar e Tayyiba in Rawlakot of Pakistan Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. Jaish terrorist announces that Hamas and Pakistani Jihadi groups have united. Jaish gunmen can be seen on stage protecting Hamas leaders from Palestine. pic.twitter.com/p0Vn2rTKwW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) February 5, 2025

“Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), along with its military, is at the helm of this campaign. Their objective is to reshape the Kashmir narrative on the global stage by equating it with the Palestine-Israel conflict. The intention is two fold: to draw international attention and to radicalize impressionable youth by weaponizing religious sentiment,” senior officers pointed out.

The Pakistan Markazi Muslim League strongly promoted the slogan “Pak ki Azadi, Kashmir ki Azadi” in an eight-minute propaganda video posted on social media ahead of this high-level radical assembly. Kashmiri terrorists and separatists leaders like Yasin Malik, Masrat Alam Bhat and Syed Ali Shah Geelani were praised in the footage. Terrorists like Burhan Wani and Manan Wani were glorified and their funeral prayers were showcased. The video made analogies between Kashmir and Gaza to provoke young Kashmiris to rebel against India.

Indian security authorities view the meeting as a calculated attempt to depict both Hamas’ fight against Israel and Pakistan’s Islamist campaign in Kashmir as acts of “resistance against occupation.”

A profound conspiracy

Terrorist organizations that are allegedly prohibited in Pakistan, such as Jammu and Kashmir United Mujahideen (JKUM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD), actively participated in the carefully constructed Pahalgam terror attack. A squad of highly skilled and well-trained Pakistani terrorists carried out this massively planned attack. According to intelligence sources, the attack was primarily planned by Abu Musa (also known as Musa Kashmiri), Saifullah Kasuri (also known as Saifullah Khalid) and Rizwan Hanif and was executed by trained international terrorists.

Abu Musa, also known as Musa Kashmiri, had ties to Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) in the past. He participated in the planning of assaults against foreigners in India, including plots to attack tourists in Kolkata. He had tried to conduct lone-wolf attacks and was discovered in possession of extremist literature. Later, he joined the LeT and was sent to Jammu and Kashmir to attack security personnel and non-locals.

Saifullah Kasuri, also known as Saifullah Khalid is a senior commander of LeT and is a close associate of its founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. The United States Treasury has identified him for his involvement in terrorist operations. He was a member of the Punjabi JuD Coordination Committee and has led LeT’s operations in Peshawar. He has ties with the political entity Milli Muslim League (MML), which has faced allegations of serving as a civilian facade for the operations of LeT. His statements have been known to trigger communal violence.

Senior JKUM member Rizwan Hanif mainly operates out of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It is believed that he was crucial in organizing the planning and carrying out of the Pahalgam strike.

An international jihadi nexus

“There are similarities between the Pahalgam attack and what happened on 7th October (2023) in Israel. Innocent tourists were enjoying their vacation in Pahalgam, while in Israel, people were celebrating at a music festival,” Israel’s envoy Reuven Azar conveyed. He highlighted that global terror groups are increasingly working together more closely and added, “The terrorists are collaborating at all levels and trying to be copycats of each other. I am sure the intelligence agencies are working together to defeat them.”

Hamas claimed the lives of thousands of Israeli citizens and injured many more and even took hundreds of hostages, resulting in the ongoing military campaign by Israel in Gaza. Over the previous year, Hamas representatives have visited Pakistan several times, particularly following their attack on Israel in October 2023. A Hamas delegation recently inspected a Pakistani Army facility opened by Army chief Asim Munir and visited the Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters in Bahawalpur. This installation is strategically important to the army of Pakistan and is located near Rajasthan.

Qadoumi, a spokesman for Hamas, was also asked to speak before Pakistan’s Parliament in January 2024. “That plan is now buried under the rubble of Gaza,” a Pakistani lawmaker remarked during the session, claiming that the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) was designed to oppose China’s Belt and Road Initiative. The “Al-Aqsa Million March” was also reportedly organized in Karachi by Hamas leaders, and Qadoumi praised Pakistan as the “elder brother” for taking in 15 Palestinian prisoners who had been released under a peace accord with Israel.