UP: Conspiracy to implicate BJP leader Virendra Shukla in false gangrape case busted, police arrest 3 including his brother and a woman

In Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh, the police have exposed a conspiracy to implicate a BJP leader in a fake gangrape case. The police have attested three persons including a woman for filing a false rape case against BJP leader Virendra Shukla and government advocate Pravesh Tripathi.

Bhadohi SP Abhimanyu Manglik, while giving information about the case in a press conference, said that this case was part of a completely planned conspiracy. This plan to implicate BJP leader Virendra Shukla was hatched by his own brother Ashok Shukla and nephew Kailashpati Shukla. His associate Sushil Dubey was also involved in this conspiracy. Police said that the accused had used a woman named Suman Pandey, a resident of Ayodhya, to file a false complaint.

During the investigation, it was found that the allegation was false, and there were two motives behind it. The accused persons planned to extort money from the BJP leader, and they also wanted to pressurise him in a property dispute.

According to the police, this gang used to extort money from people by trapping them in false cases in a professional manner.

As part of the plan, the woman Suman Pandey was continuously threatening Virendra Shukla over the phone. At the same time, other conspirators were trying to create pressure by making an old obscene audio viral. However, instead of surrendering to the threats, Shukla lodged a complaint in Gopiganj police station against the conspirators.

He told police that his brother Ashok Shukla, nephew Kailashpati Shukla and brother’s friend Sushil Dubey have filed a fake gangrape case against him and advocate Pravesh Tiwari through a woman Suman Pandey.

When the police investigated the matter deeply, it became clear that the whole matter was a well-planned ploy to trap the BJP leader and advocate in a false case.

The police have arrested conspirator Ashok Shukla, his associate Sushil Dubey and woman Suman Pandey and sent them to jail. Ashok Shukla’s son Kailashpati Shukla, another accused in the case, is absconding. A case against the four accused under sections 217, 351(3), 308(7) and 61(2)A of the BNS.

According to Virendra Shukla, the gang had tried the same conspiracy earlier also, as they had filed a false rape case against him and Pravesh Tiwari in 2014. During investigation, that case was found to be false.