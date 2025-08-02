In a sharp message to Russia, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday, 1st August, that he has ordered two American nuclear submarines to be moved to “appropriate regions.” This decision came after a series of aggressive online posts by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who hinted at possible war with Russia’s adversary.

Trump posted the announcement on his social media platform, explaining that Medvedev’s “highly provocative statements” left him with no choice. “I’ve ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote.

He further said, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Amid these tensions, a video has surfaced, and some reports claim that Russian “Borei Class submarines equipped with thermonuclear Bulava missiles are now close to the US coast.” However, there is no confirmed news of any fresh Russian submarine activity off the US coast.

🚨USA DEPLOYS NUCLEAR SUBMARINE NEAR RUSSIA

High alert in baltic region as Trump orders nuclear submarines move near Russia.

The Russian Borei Class submarines equipped with thermonuclear Bulava missiles are now close to the US coast.

Later, according to media reports, Trump said he was worried about Medvedev’s tone and attitude. “He’s got a fresh mouth,” Trump said, clearly unhappy with the former Russian leader’s behaviour.

Donald Trump also confirmed that his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is travelling to Russia to try and negotiate a ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Trump had earlier given Russia 50 days to respond positively, but he has now cut that deadline to just 10 days. This shorter deadline is set to expire next week.

Trump's playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10… He should remember 2 things:

1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran.

2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country. Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road! — Dmitry Medvedev (@MedvedevRussiaE) July 28, 2025

The argument between Trump and Medvedev started earlier in the week. On Thursday, 31st July, Trump had called Medvedev a “failed former President of Russia” and warned him to “watch his words.” Medvedev quickly replied, saying, “Russia is right on everything and will continue to go its way.”

In his earlier post, Medvedev criticised Trump’s 50-day deadline, saying, “Trump’s playing the ultimatum game with Russia: 50 days or 10.” He added, “He should remember 2 things: 1. Russia isn’t Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country.”

When reporters asked Trump where the submarines were being sent as he was leaving the White House for his weekend at his New Jersey estate, he didn’t give a straight answer. “We had to do that. We just have to be careful,” he said. “A threat was made, and we didn’t think it was appropriate, so I have to be very careful.”

He also said the move was made “based on safety for our people” and to “protect our people.” Referring to Medvedev, Trump said, “He was talking about nuclear. When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared. And we’re prepared.”

He told that the submarines were being sent “closer to Russia,” but again did not offer any further specifics.

Medvedev, who served as Russia’s president from 2008 to 2012 while Vladimir Putin took a break from the top post, now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s National Security Council. That council is chaired by Putin himself.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Medvedev has gained a reputation for aggressive and extreme rhetoric. This is very different from his previous image as a more moderate and liberal president when he was in power.

He often posts insults about Western leaders and threatens nuclear action. Some political experts believe that Medvedev is doing this to please Putin and appeal to Russia’s hardline military supporters.

This week is not the first time Trump and Medvedev have taken their beef online. In late June, the two men likewise sparred and flexed their nuclear arsenals.

“Did I hear Former President Medvedev, from Russia, casually throwing around the ‘N word’ (Nuclear!), and saying that he and other Countries would supply Nuclear Warheads to Iran?” Trump wrote on 23rd June.

He then pointed to the recent US attack on Iran as an example of how the country might respond to other threats.

“If anyone thinks our ‘hardware’ was great over the weekend, far and away the strongest and best equipment we have, 20 years advanced over the pack, is our Nuclear Submarines,” Trump wrote. “They are the most powerful and lethal weapons ever built.”

He also took a jab at Medvedev’s position under Putin, suggesting that Medvedev’s threats were irresponsible.

“I guess that’s why Putin’s ‘THE BOSS,” Trump quipped.

One recent example came on 15th July, when Trump said he would send more weapons to Ukraine through NATO allies and would consider more tariffs against Russia. In response, Medvedev mocked Trump by writing, “Trump issued a theatrical ultimatum to the Kremlin. The world shuddered, expecting the consequences. Belligerent Europe was disappointed. Russia didn’t care.”