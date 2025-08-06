Flash floods due to cloud burst struck the Dharali village in Uttarakhand on the afternoon of August 5, killing at least five people and numerous others missing (at least 60), feared to be washed away in the Uttarkashi district of the state.

The village was cut off after the stretch close to the Bhagirathi river collapsed. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) rescue squad had been stuck in the region as well as a result.

The area which is on the way to the Gangotri pilgrimage destination was severely damaged as homes, businesses, hotels and other infrastructure were washed away by roaring rivers. According to officials, around 20–25 hotels and guesthouses may have been washed away, and large portions of Dharali market have been “completely swept away.”

Massive flash flood hit Khir Ganga river in Uttarkashi district, Uttarakhand, triggered by a cloudburst.



It devastated Tharali (also reported as Dharali) village, washing away houses, hotels, and cattle. And many feared trapped. #India_Flood_Rain



Teams are conducting rescue… pic.twitter.com/bIzbR8KUkN — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) August 5, 2025

Heavy equipment, including JCBs, has been used to remove rubble and restore connectivity in the impacted areas as many sections of the Uttarkashi-Harsil route have been blocked.

A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also been deployed. Despite heavy rains and difficult terrain that substantially slowed the ongoing efforts, Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and local police personnel were able to rescue 70 individuals by midnight.

The Uttarkashi-Harsil route’s Bhatwadi road has been totally washed out. All night, the route to Harsil remained closed. The site is about 50 kilometres away from Dharali.

At least 163 roads, including five national highways, seven state highways, and two border routes have been closed due to landslides, seriously impeding rescue attempts and preventing access to the secluded region which is roughly 140 kilometres from Dehradun.

The Chandigarh-Manali National Highway remains closed due to heavy rainfall and multiple landslides along the stretch between Mandi and Kullu. Authorities have advised travellers to avoid the route until clearance operations are completed.

Meanwhile Sukhi Top region of Uttarakhand also experienced another cloudburst, hours after the the catastrophe in Dharali.

CM Dhami takes stock of the situation, talks to PM Modi

As relief and evacuation efforts continue throughout the state ravaged by rain, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on 6th August, stated that 130 people have been rescued thus far. However, rising river levels, washed-out roads and landslides have left various areas isolated. The chief minister rushed to the district to assess the situation, and is going to visit the affected villages.

With ten Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), three Superintendents of Police (SPs), and approximately 160 police officers actively participating in the operation, he informed that extensive rescue attempts are currently in progress. “Food packets have been prepared, and a team of doctors is ready to provide medical assistance,” CM Dhami conveyed. Damaged power lines are also being restored.

“All our agencies, including the Indian Army, ITBP, SDRF, NDRF and locals, are doing the rescue work. A search and rescue operation is underway. Due to damage to the roads and a bridge, it has become difficult to reach the spot. The Disaster Operations Station in Dehradun is working 24 hours to provide all possible assistance. We are putting in efforts to rescue everyone safely,” he highlighted.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences and prayed for the well-being of all the victims. He held a phone conversation with the Chief Minister and stated that every possible effort is being made by rescue and relief teams. “No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” the Prime Minister further assured.

उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

CM Dhami also wrote that PM Modi was briefed about the “ongoing relief and rescue operations in Dharali.” The latter was told about how people were rescued and taken to safe locations as well as ensuring the availability of essential services and resources. The Chief Minister added, “I am in constant contact with the team engaged in the rescue operation. I am also heading to Dharali myself to inspect the incident site.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी ने प्रातः काल फ़ोन पर धराली में चल रहे राहत और बचाव कार्यों की जानकारी ली। इस दौरान उन्हें रात भर चले बचाव कार्यों, घटनास्थल से लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर रेस्क्यू करने एवं ज़रूरी सेवाओं और संसाधनों की उपलब्धता के बारे में अवगत कराया।… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 6, 2025

Massive rescue efforts underway

Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) CEO Ashish Chauhan mentioned, “We have 4 to 5 helicopters on standby and are prepared to begin air operations as soon as weather conditions improve.” Helicopter landings in one of the main impacted areas are being hampered due to the submerged Harsil helipad.

Drones, earthmoving machinery, and army tracker dogs are all being used for evacuation and the distribution of necessary supplies. A red alert is in place and helpline numbers have also been released. So far, no corpse has been recovered from the debris. The Army is searching for the stranded people using its Chinook and MI-17 helicopters.

On the other hand, at least least eight soldiers went missing from a camp in lower Harsil but the Army continued to carry out relief activities. Colonel Harshvardhan, the 14 Rajputana Rifles commanding officer, led 150 military personnel during the rescue and relief efforts.

Despite their own military camp👇 in Harshil being devastated by flash flood in Uttarkashi, the soldiers did not hesitate. Instead of tending to their own loses, they rushed to nearby Harshil & Dharali village to carry out rescue operations, putting others before themselves.… pic.twitter.com/pnmwSwwIh9 — Maj Digvijay Singh Rawat, Kirti Chakra (@Dig_raw21) August 5, 2025

“Army and Airforce helicopters for essential supplies, medicines and evacuation of the marooned are also being coordinated. In the meanwhile, the residents have been moved to higher reaches in view of rising water levels due to incessant rains,” the Army informed.

According to a statement released by the PRO of Defence in Dehradun, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Shrivastava, the team is operating with steadfast commitment despite being cut off, an adversly affected unit base and 11 members believed to be missing.

The first-ever cadaver dog team was sent out by the NDRF to assist in finding the people who may have died in the cloudburst. Even as three force teams, each with 35 rescuers, were rushed to the scene from different parts of the state, two of these canines were scheduled to be airlifted from Delhi. At the Dehradun airport, two additional NDRF teams are also ready to be airlifted.

DIG NDRF Mohsen Shahedi outlined, “Teams of ITBP, SDRF, NDRF, BRO (Border Roads Organisation) are carrying out rescue operations at the spot. Around 150 people have been taken to safe spots. Our three teams are on the way and they will reach the spot as soon as the road reopens. Our teams in Pant Nagar, Gauchar and Joshimath are on standby. They will be sent once the weather improves.”

Rescue Ops today in Uttarkashi by @ITBP_official troops! pic.twitter.com/ymV128zvb2 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 6, 2025

There are 201 members of the Army, ITBP, Police, Revenue, BRO, and ambulance services working together at the location. A second team of 211 responders wis ready to join them. Senior administrative officers continue to supervise the Emergency Operations Center’s operations.

Residents near riverbanks in Bhattwadi, Gangori and Uttarkashi have received alerts and helipad operations have been initiated at Jhala to facilitate airborne rescue. A number of institutions have been converted into camps and shelters for relief efforts.

The Ganga river’s water levels have increased to almost dangerous levels due to incessant rain. Haridwar was also placed under an orange alert by the Indian Meteorological Department, which predicted thunderstorms and 5 to 15 millimetres of rain per hour.

“This incident is even bigger than the one which took place in 2013. Help from the centre and the state is being sent. Rescue teams are also on the way, but it is taking time because the roads are blocked in some places, it is an unfortunate incident,” voiced Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tehri Garhwal MP, Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah.