In the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, a massive cloudburst triggered a landslide on 5th August. The cloudburst occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, resulting in flood which swept the Dharali village.

Reports say that around 20-25 hotels and homestays may have been washed away in the devastating floods. In the cloudburst incident, at least four people are reported dead.

Meanwhile, the NDRF, SDRF and the Indian Army personnel have been deployed for rescue operation.

The Indian Army’s Central Command stated that Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations.

“Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold”, the Army’s Central Command said in a statement.

Taking stock of the situation, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep sadness over the damage that was the result of the cloudburst CM Dhami further informed that the administration, including SDRF and NDRF, are engaged in the rescue operation, and the situation is being closely monitored.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said, “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

धराली (उत्तरकाशी) के प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में जिला प्रशासन, भारतीय सेना, NDRF एवं SDRF की टीमें राहत और बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हुई हैं। प्राथमिकता के आधार पर लोगों को सुरक्षित स्थानों पर पहुंचाया जा रहा है और स्थिति पर लगातार निगरानी रखी जा रही है। प्रशासन पूरी तरह सतर्क है और… pic.twitter.com/EV2ykxQ0bA — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 5, 2025

The cloudburst has led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.

Additionally, Uttarkashi Police said, “In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site.”

Responding to the incident, SDRF IG informed that battalions with specialised equipment have been dispatched to the spot and are on rescue operation is being done in a coordinated manner.

While speaking to ANI, SDRF IG, Arun Mohan Joshi said, “As soon as we got the information, our nearest SDRF team has reached the spot. Two other units are about to reach. Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner. The nearby NDRF, Army teams are also reaching the spot. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent… Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner.”

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand’s Sukhi Top area has also experienced a cloudburst, hours after the Dharali area experienced huge losses due to a previous cloudburst. Taking to X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said:”Spoke with the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand regarding the flash flood incident in Dharali (Uttarkashi) Uttarakhand, and took stock of the situation. Three nearby teams of the ITBP have been sent to the location, and four teams of the NDRF have also been dispatched to the site. They will reach soon and begin the rescue operations.”

उत्तराखंड के धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में फ्लैश फ्लड की घटना को लेकर उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री से बात कर घटना की जानकारी ली। ITBP की निकटतम 3 टीमों को वहाँ भेज दिया गया है, साथ ही NDRF की 4 टीमें भी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना कर दी गई हैं, जो शीघ्र पहुँच कर बचाव कार्य में लगेंगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 5, 2025

The Home Ministry is closely monitoring the developments, and efforts are underway to ensure timely rescue and relief for those affected by the natural calamity.

Meanwhile, the roads in Gasku, Malghat area on the Dharchula- Gunji route have been closed, with NDRF successfully transporting travellers stranded due to falling rocks. Police officials have urged people not to travel on the route till it is cleared.

The Chamoli police have also informed that the JyotirmathMalari motor road has been washed out near Saldhar. “Travellers and local residents are requested to avoid unnecessary travel and follow the guidelines and information issued by the Chamoli Police,” the police said in a post on X.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences to the affected people in Dharali.

उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2025

“I express my condolences to the people affected by this tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi. Along with this, I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state government, relief and rescue teams are engaged in every possible effort. No stone is being left unturned in providing assistance to the people,” PM Modi posted.