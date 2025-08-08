Only 69 makers for Waqf have provided the information regarding their properties on the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development (UMEED) portal which was initiated by the central government two months ago for the administration of Waqf properties.

All details pertaining to Waqf properties are expected to be uploaded onto this portal within six months of its inception. Although 8.72 lakh properties are recorded on the previous Waqf Management System of India (WAMSI) portal concerns are currently being expressed regarding the lag in uploading Waqf-related properties onto the new portal.

Only 663 initiated the data uploading process

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju conveyed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha that, as of now, only 663 makers of Waqf have commenced the data uploading process with the highest number, 163 from Odisha, 102 from Uttarakhand and 69 from Andhra Pradesh.

Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Sikkim, Goa, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Chhattisgarh, and Nagaland have not yet started the procedure. Twenty-seven shared their information from Himachal Pradesh. Odisha accounted for eleven, Manipur for five, Andhra Pradesh for four, Rajasthan and Punjab for three, Uttarakhand for two, and Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Delhi for one each.

According to the data, 4 properties have been rejected so far, including 3 from Andhra Pradesh and 1 from Odisha. Additionally, it has been reported that not even a single submission has been approved to date.

How does the UMEED portal work

Kiren Rijiju inaugurated the UMEED portal in Delhi on 6th June. Over 9 lakh waqf properties are estimated to exist in India, according to data released by the ministry at the time.

The government highlighted that this website will function as a central digital platform for the real-time uploading, verification, and monitoring of Waqf properties. The government expressed hope that this initiative would enhance accountability and transparency in the management of Waqf properties nationwide.

As per the information provided, the platform features a three-tier verification system known as “Maker-Verifier-Approver.” A Mutawalli inputs the property details as the “Maker” which are then verified by Waqf Board officials and subsequently approved after the records are examined by the designated government authority.

“About 140 grievances/suggestions have been received from across the country as on July 28 and their resolutions have also been uploaded on the portal to help other boards to understand and handle the portal’s functioning effectively,” Rijiju mentioned.

The creation of Project Management Units (PMUs) at the district, Waqf board, state/Union Territories and central levels has also been recommended by the ministry in order to guarantee that all property details are posted on the portal.

8.72 lakh properties on the old portal

As of now, the specifics of all Waqf properties are accessible on WAMSI portal. According to the information, 32 Waqf Boards from different states and union territories oversee 8,72,985 immovable properties. These include more than 1.5 lakh graveyards, 1.4 lakh associated with agricultural land and 1.19 lakh mosques.

According to the portal, Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board has the highest number of properties totaling 2.17 lakh. The West Bengal Waqf Board and the Punjab Waqf Board have registered 80,922 and 75,965 properties, respectively.

Why are Waqf boards avoiding registering properties

There were multiple grievances regarding the misuse of Waqf properties and the unlawful occupation of numerous sites. Issues of corruption within the state Waqf Board also surfaced, prompting the Modi administration to initiate efforts to improve the management of Waqf. Hence, Waqf Amendment Act was introduced by the centre.

The UMEED portal was included to enhance the management of Waqf properties and ensure that accurate records pertaining to them are accessible to the government. Portals such as WAMSI which do not require extensive legal procedures for property registration have seen hundreds of thousands of properties registered.

Consequently, it appears that the boards are reluctant to register properties on the new portal. This has led to a number of questions being raised in relation to the situation.

There has been a controversy regarding the Waqf law, leading to nationwide protests. Questions arise about whether those affiliated with the Waqf Board believe that this law will be repealed, allowing them to evade disclosing information about the properties.

Furthermore, there have been charges of properties being forcibly designated as Waqf after being illegally occupied in various locations. Is it also possible that the boards lack documentation for a significant number of these properties and are now evading the disclosure of details concerning them?