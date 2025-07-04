The centre notified the “Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Rules, 2025” on 3rd July in relation to the recently updated laws, pertaining to portal and database of the properties, audit and account maintenance, among others. The guidelines have been formulated under the powers conferred by Section 108B of the Waqf Act, 1995, which was introduced through the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 and went into force on 8th April.

Section 108B permits the centre to set up regulations for the waqf asset management system, registration, accounts, audit, and other similar matters along with the process for paying maintenance to widows, divorced women and orphans as well as other issues. An important highlight is that Waqf properties will be uploaded and updated on the site.

Unified online platform

The Central Waqf Management System (CWMS) is an online platform where all waqf property, encroachment, development and financial data will be recorded and made publicly available. It must be shared in compliance with the new regulations to guarantee that information is easily accessible in digital format rather than being restricted to files in State Waqf Boards.

The oversight and management of the portal and database would fall under the purview of the Joint Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Minority Affairs who helms the waqf division. The database and gateway will automatically generate a unique identification number for every waqf and each asset owned by the board for records that are genuine. It can be utilised to guarantee surveillance and monitoring of waqf and its properties in every state, as well as for all future references.

Each state government is also directed to designate a Nodal Officer who has a position at least equivalent to that as Joint Secretary. A central support unit must be set up in consultation with the centre to help streamline the uploading of waqf and property details, registration, account maintenance, audit and other related activities.

Accountability of Mutawallis

Every mutawalli (managers of waqf estates) must register on the portal and database using their email address and mobile number. He will then be able to access the portal and database alongside file information about his waqf and waqf-designated property. He will receive a one-time password via email and mobile for authentication.

The appointed government officer has one year from the date of the District Collector’s referral to conclude the investigation into the incorrect declaration of any property as Waqf. Following survey completion, the state government will provide the auqaf list, which will include:

the recognition and delineation of waqf properties

their occupancy and utilisation

information about the creator, the creation method and the creation date

the waqf’s objective

their current management and mutawalli

All mutawallis are now required to provide financial and administrative reports to the relevant Waqf Boards. Stricter tools for monitoring and provisions for suspending or removing irresponsible mutawallis have been reaffirmed.

Within 90 days of the list’s publication in the Official Gazette, the state government, through its nominated officer must upload the notified list of auqaf and each waqf’s details to the portal and database. After the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025) came into effect, a waqf must apply to the board within three months of its inception to be recognised under section 36 of the act.

Mandatory registration, audit and public disclosure

It is now mandatory for every Waqf Board to guarantee prompt registration and geotagging of waqf properties. Through the use of satellite mapping and digital land records, unregistered properties or those with unclear boundaries are to be brought under the official system in cooperation with state tax departments.

Another main features of the new regulations is audit reform. Every Waqf Board is now required to submit yearly audited accounts by a certain date. Audit delays will draw attention and even lead to disciplinary action. Additionally, a defined format for account maintenance has been announced in an effort to encourage consistency and prevent anomalies.

The regulations require that listings of encroached waqf properties be posted on the central portal, along with information about their recovery or legal status. It is anticipated that this will guarantee aggressive measures by Waqf Boards and serve as a public deterrent against unauthorised occupation.

Other provisions

The guidelines also outline how widows, divorced women and orphans should obtain maintenance. Furthermore, measures have been enacted relating to the method in which accounts are kept, audits are conducted registers are stored, etc.

The central government’s primary goal of reforming religious endowments and insuring that religious charitable properties are utilised for the benefit of the community, particularly the impoverished, is in conformity with the development. The 2025 regulations seek to immediately address the anomalies and encroachments in waqf management that have been brought to light by numerous audit reports and parliamentary committees over the years.

The portal will be used by the Central and State Waqf Councils as an instrument of surveillance in addition to being a digital record. Data such as maps, asset prices, lawsuit status and occupancy statistics would be made available to stakeholders and regular citizens.

Notably, the Union Minority Affairs ministry handed the proposed regulations to the Union Law Ministry for the execution of the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025. This is expected to be discussed during the next Parliamentary session during the monsoon session.

In India, waqf properties are administered under the Waqf Act of 1995. The main purpose of these religious endowments was to support charity or religious activities for Muslims but it has been plagued by widespread corruption. Hence, the centre has been advocating for more transparency and control through policy changes and amendments.

The Waqf Rules 2025 aim to prevent mismanagement and maximise community benefit by replacing previous frameworks with a data-driven, digitally controlled system. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its decision in response to pleas filed by multiple petitioners including veteran Congress leaders to halt the Waqf Amendment Act 2025’s implementation.