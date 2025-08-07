Thursday, August 7, 2025
Uttar Pradesh: Massive crackdown on illegal mosques, madarsas, mazars; Yogi Adityanath govt demolishes 100s of illegal Islamic structures

The crackdown has targeted illegal structures across Pilibhit, Shravasti, Balrampur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj districts, with Shravasti topping the list with action against 149 encroachments.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath bulldozer action (source: Edules)

The Uttar Pradesh government under Yogi Adityanath has demolished 130 unauthorized constructions, sealed 198 others, and has served notices to 223 others. This action has taken place along Indo-Nepal border spanning seven districts of Uttar Pradesh during the last two months as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal encroachments.

The crackdown against illegal structures, following directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, includes action against illegal Eidgahs, madrasas, and mazars among others.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi informed that, as per CM Yogi Adityanath’s directive, action has been taken against illegal structures built on both government and private land within 10 km of the Indo-Nepal border.

So far, 149 illegal constructions have been identified in Shravasti. While notices have been served to all illegal structures, 140 constructions have been sealed, and 37 have been demolished. The DM of Shravasti confirmed that action against illegal constructions is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate Durga Shakti Nagpal informed that a total of 13 illegal constructions have been identified in the district, of which three have been demolished, and 10 have been sealed.

Similarly, action have been taken against 45 identified illegal construction in Maharajganj, of which 24 have been sealed and 31 demolished.

In Siddharthnagar, 23 illegal structures were identified; notices were issued to two, and 21 were demolished. In Bahraich, 25 such structures were found, with five sealed and 15 demolished.

In Pilibhit, 2 illegal constructions were identified, both of which have been demolished. In Balrampur, 41 illegal constructions were identified, of which 1 was served a notice, 19 sealed, and 21 demolished.

Under CM Yogi’s directives, in the last 60 days, Shravasti led the crackdown on illegal constructions in border districts, followed by Maharajganj and Balrampur.

