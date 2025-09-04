A shocking case has come to light from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. Chandrawati Devi, a resident of Hastpur village, and her family have been accused of misusing government schemes meant for Scheduled Castes (SC) and fraudulently pocketing around ₹46 lakh.

What is the case?

According to a Dainik Bhaskar report, police say that in the last 10 years, 15 different cases have been registered against Chandrawati Devi and her family. Many of these cases were filed under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Under this law, victims are provided financial assistance and legal protection. The allegation is that Chandrawati and her family repeatedly filed false cases to avail the benefits of these schemes and have so far received nearly ₹46 lakh.

NCW calls for strict action against the accused

Dr. Archana Majumdar, a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW), has taken the matter seriously and written to the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Kishore Makwana. She has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those found guilty. The NCW has also handed over all documents and police reports to the NCSC.

What does the law say?

There are strict punishments for misuse of the SC/ST Act. If a person files a false case or wrongfully avails government aid, they can face imprisonment ranging from six months to seven years along with a fine. In cases of proven financial fraud, action can also be taken under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which carries up to seven years’ imprisonment and confiscation of property.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents as well. Ramveer Singh, a resident of Agra, said, “Those who take money through false cases are snatching away the rights of genuinely poor and Dalit families.” Social activist Rajesh Kumar pointed out that this is not the first such incident. In 2018, a similar case was reported in Aligarh where a Dalit family fraudulently obtained ₹3 lakh compensation by filing a false case.

The NCSC will now investigate the matter. The commission has civil court-like powers, such as summoning individuals, calling for documents, and examining witnesses under oath. Chairman Kishore Makwana has previously taken a tough stance against misuse of SC welfare schemes.

This case is not limited to one village but highlights the seriousness of SC/ST scheme misuse across the country. Experts and social activists argue that the government must enforce strict monitoring and verification processes to ensure that aid reaches the truly needy, while fraudsters are curbed effectively.