Monday, September 22, 2025
HomeNews Reports'Christianisation' of Hindu festivals? Axis Bank triggers outrage with a new ad campaign featuring...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Christianisation’ of Hindu festivals? Axis Bank triggers outrage with a new ad campaign featuring a Santa Claus at Navratri Garba event

Axis Bank’s new Diwali campaign ‘Dil Se Open Celebration 2025’ has triggered outrage after showing Santa Claus popping up in the middle of Navratri Garba and Diwali lights. Many social media users accused the bank of “Christianising” Hindu festivals, questioning why such experiments are done only with Hindu traditions and not with Eid or Christmas, and demanded withdrawal of the ad.

OpIndia Staff
Axis Bank Santa Claus
Axis Bank has triggered an outrage with its new ad campaign featuring Santa Claus

On the occasion of the Hindu festival of Diwali, Axis Bank launched its new advertisement campaign ‘Dil Se Open Celebration 2025’. What surprised everyone was that in the middle of Diwali lights and Navratri celebrations, suddenly Santa Claus makes an entry.

Obviously, this is the same Santa who is usually considered a symbol of Christmas. By inserting Santa into Hindu festivals, the attempt seems to be to give the message that festivals belong to everyone and celebrations should go beyond the boundaries of religion. In other words, the same old sermon on secularism delivered specifically during Hindu festivals.

In the video, the advertisement shows a Garba dance going on during Navratri, when suddenly Santa Claus enters. Axis Bank used this concept to promote its offers, which will run from Navratri through Diwali and then until Christmas.

Social media outrage over Axis Bank’s ‘Christianisation’

The advertisement has triggered an uproar on social media. Many users are accusing Axis Bank of “Christianisation” and demanding the removal of the advertisement. On Twitter/X, the hashtag calling for a boycott of Axis Bank also began to trend.

An X user, The Jaipur Dialogues, tweeted, “Axis Bank is celebrating Navratri with Santa Claus. This is the height of insulting Hindu festivals. Axis Bank must immediately withdraw this advertisement, otherwise face boycott. They must be taught a lesson.”

Another user, Treeni, wrote: “Christianisation of Navratri? Axis Bank is mocking Hinduism by showing Santa Claus distributing gifts during Navratri, and plans to do the same for upcoming Hindu festivals as well!”

“Axis Bank has Christianised Navratri. Why is this tampering always done only with Hindu festivals? Can they show Santa Claus in an Eid ad? Or Islamic symbols in a Christmas ad? Then why Santa Claus in Navratri?” An outraged user on X tweeted.

A user named Advaita wrote: “I will check my insurance plan, and now I will close my account because of your stupidity. What relation does this bugger have with our Navratri??”

Another user, Ritu Priya, wrote: “What kind of joke is this?? Learn to stay within limits, don’t try to exploit our festivals for your own benefit.”

Vaishali Mishra questioned: “Can you make such an ad for Eid or any other Muslim festival?”

Targeting Hindu festivals to preach ‘secularism’

Axis Bank has once again rolled out the tired script of preaching “secularism” — but only during Hindu festivals. This playbook is familiar: Hindu traditions are diluted, mocked, or “universalised,” while other faiths are kept untouched.

We saw the same in 2020 when Tanishq’s Diwali ad promoted ‘love jihad’ by glorifying a Hindu woman’s baby shower with her Muslim in-laws, a campaign that sparked outrage after grim real-life cases of Hindu girls being brutalised surfaced.

Time and again, brands hide behind “secular advertising” to peddle propaganda that paints Hindus as intolerant and Muslims as perpetual victims. Notice the pattern: Ramadan ads never feature Hindu rituals, and Christmas commercials never show a Diwali lamp. Yet, when it comes to Navratri or Diwali, companies like Axis Bank suddenly discover the need to push the “festivals are for everyone” sermon.

This isn’t coincidence but a calculated marketing strategy: targeting Hindu festivals as convenient stages to deliver hollow lectures on secularism, while leaving others untouched.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Islamists attack ‘liberals’ for opposing regressive segregation of Muslim women in campuses, Kerala remains a silent witness to Taliban-style erasure that renders women...

Shraddha Pandey -
The on-campus debate event was organised on 15th September 2025, under the banner of the ‘Wisdom Islamic Organization’, affiliated with the Islamic fundamentalist ‘Mujahid movement’. Ironically, the debate’s topic was “Religion, Science and Morality”.
News Reports

As PM Modi inaugurates the revamped Tripura Sundari temple, read about the divine connection of the Shaktipeetha to turtles and tortoises

OpIndia Staff -
The 524-year-old Tripura Sundari temple is built on the top of a small hill or hillock, which resembles the back of a tortoise. This is why it is also known as Kurma Pitha (Kurma means tortoise).

‘Teachings’ of Prophet Muhammad included in state’s school curriculum: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, vows ‘DMK’s unwavering support to Muslim community’

Uttarakhand: Unauthorized ‘I Love Muhammad’ procession in Kashipur turns violent with stone-pelting, vandalism, and assaults. Read details

All is really not well in the Lalu family or the family drama is a strategy to gain attention before Bihar elections, and deviate...

PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura, a sacred Shakti Peetha and rare confluence of Shakta–Vaishnava traditions

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

As Islamists attack ‘liberals’ for opposing regressive segregation of Muslim women in campuses, Kerala remains a silent witness to Taliban-style erasure that renders women...

Shraddha Pandey -

As PM Modi inaugurates the revamped Tripura Sundari temple, read about the divine connection of the Shaktipeetha to turtles and tortoises

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi HC rejects UAPA accused Devangana Kalita’s plea for reconstruction of case diaries in connection with 2020 Delhi riots case

OpIndia Staff -

‘Teachings’ of Prophet Muhammad included in state’s school curriculum: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, vows ‘DMK’s unwavering support to Muslim community’

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Unauthorized ‘I Love Muhammad’ procession in Kashipur turns violent with stone-pelting, vandalism, and assaults. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

All is really not well in the Lalu family or the family drama is a strategy to gain attention before Bihar elections, and deviate...

Shraddha Pandey -

As Trump creates H1-B visa complications to appease MAGA supporters, read how this may be a strategy to hide corruption of his “border czar”...

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension over ‘I Love Muhammad’ banner row reaches Unnao; Muslim mob attacks cops, pelts stones, damages properties amid ‘Sar tan se...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi to inaugurate redeveloped Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Tripura, a sacred Shakti Peetha and rare confluence of Shakta–Vaishnava traditions

OpIndia Staff -

World Rhino Day 2025: The conservation miracle in Assam’s Kaziranga, as the national park boasts 70% of the world’s one-horned rhinos after starting with...

Shriti Sagar -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com