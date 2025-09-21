Congress supporters on social media circulated a trimmed video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s interview with NDTV on Saturday (20th September) to claim that the BJP openly admitted to hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The short clip was edited in a way that only a portion of Gupta’s reply was shown, giving the impression that she had accepted the charge of EVM manipulation.

Screengrab of the trimmed video

In the misleading version, the interviewer is heard saying, “ABVP or BJP are winning only because they are hacking EVMs and the Election Commission supports you.” To this, Rekha Gupta is seen replying, “Yes, when they were doing it for 70 years no one had a problem, but when we did it suddenly it became wrong. That’s right.” This cut version was then widely shared with captions suggesting BJP had admitted to EVM hacking. .

However, OpIndia accessed the original video and fact-checked the trimmed clip circulated by Congress supporters on social media, which revealed a different story. In the longer video, the interviewer clearly frames the question as Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the BJP wins only by hacking EVMs. Responding to this, Gupta said, “When they win, it is people’s mandate. When we win, it suddenly becomes EVM hacking. Can someone tell me in which book this formula is written? From where has Rahul Gandhi studied?” She accused him of misleading ordinary citizens by creating such perceptions.

Further in the interview, when told that Gen Z might rise against BJP, Gupta replied, “The youth and GenZ have already spoken. The ABVP’s victories in universities show how much support is with us.” She concluded by saying, “The blessings of the people are with Prime Minister Modi and will always remain so.”

The contrast between the trimmed and original videos highlights how Congress can resort to such instincts to spread a misleading narrative and fuel their long-standing charge of ‘vote theft’ through EVM hacking.