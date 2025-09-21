Sunday, September 21, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCongress supporters share trimmed clip of Delhi CM's interview to falsely claim BJP won...
Editor's picksFact-CheckNews Reports
Updated:

Congress supporters share trimmed clip of Delhi CM’s interview to falsely claim BJP won through EVM hacking: Here is the truth

In the longer version of the video, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta was heard saying, "When they win, it is the people’s mandate. When we win, it suddenly becomes EVM hacking."

OpIndia Staff
Congress supporters share trimmed clip of Delhi CM's interview to falsely claim BJP won through EVM hacking: Here is the truth
Congress ecosystem circulates half video of Rekha Gupta (Image via Hindustan Times)

Congress supporters on social media circulated a trimmed video of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s interview with NDTV on Saturday (20th September) to claim that the BJP openly admitted to hacking Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The short clip was edited in a way that only a portion of Gupta’s reply was shown, giving the impression that she had accepted the charge of EVM manipulation.

Screengrab of the trimmed video

In the misleading version, the interviewer is heard saying, “ABVP or BJP are winning only because they are hacking EVMs and the Election Commission supports you.” To this, Rekha Gupta is seen replying, “Yes, when they were doing it for 70 years no one had a problem, but when we did it suddenly it became wrong. That’s right.” This cut version was then widely shared with captions suggesting BJP had admitted to EVM hacking. .

However, OpIndia accessed the original video and fact-checked the trimmed clip circulated by Congress supporters on social media, which revealed a different story. In the longer video, the interviewer clearly frames the question as Rahul Gandhi’s claim that the BJP wins only by hacking EVMs. Responding to this, Gupta said, “When they win, it is people’s mandate. When we win, it suddenly becomes EVM hacking. Can someone tell me in which book this formula is written? From where has Rahul Gandhi studied?” She accused him of misleading ordinary citizens by creating such perceptions.

Further in the interview, when told that Gen Z might rise against BJP, Gupta replied, “The youth and GenZ have already spoken. The ABVP’s victories in universities show how much support is with us.” She concluded by saying, “The blessings of the people are with Prime Minister Modi and will always remain so.”

The contrast between the trimmed and original videos highlights how Congress can resort to such instincts to spread a misleading narrative and fuel their long-standing charge of ‘vote theft’ through EVM hacking.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Remember when Rahul Gandhi said his aim was to dent PM Modi’s credibility? Yogendra Yadav says no affidavit or proof will be given for...

Rukma Rathore -

After exposing Kapil Sibal and the propaganda around Umar Khalid’s bail, former CJI Chandrachud talks about the insidious lies around Judge Loya’s death

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Samad Ghazi rapes minor Hindu girl, victim’s family says she was being groomed and brainwashed

OpIndia Staff -

Assam govt announces 3-day state mourning on demise of cultural icon Zubeen Garg, elaborate arrangements made for lakhs of fans to pay last respect...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress party’s latest allegations of Modi govt favouring Adani are nothing but repeated lies, baseless claims and bizarre accusations

Raju Das -

Kerala HC turns to Sharia in a case about a blind beggar threatening his wife with polygamy, cites Quran in judgement: Full details

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Police detain 12 Jamia students during march marking 17 years of Batla House encounter, AISA alleges peaceful protestors mishandled, police deny claims

OpIndia Staff -

US, UK and France join hands to shoot down nefarious bid of Pakistan and China to sanction the Balochistan Liberation Army at the United...

OpIndia Staff -

TMC MP Saket Gokhale comes up with fresh false claims, alleges COVID-19 vaccines were not free and calls PM CARES Fund a ‘personal scam’:...

Shriti Sagar -

Muslims unleash chaos alleging FIR on putting up ‘I love Muhammad’ banner in Kanpur, conveniently hide the fact that they destroyed Hindu religious posters:...

शिव -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com