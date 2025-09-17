A chaos broke out in Nani Bhagol village of Matar taluka in Kheda district, Gujarat, after a board was put up outside a mosque. The sign stated that playing Garba is strictly prohibited around the dargah, mosque, and madrasa at Nani Bhagol Hussaini Chowk. As soon as local Hindu organizations came to know about it, they filed a police complaint, claiming the controversial board was against the Constitution.

Speaking to OpIndia, District Bajrang Dal Convenor Keyur Patel said that this matter is from Nani Bhagol village of Matar taluka of Kheda district. On early Monday 15th September, the Hindu organization came to know that a controversial board banning Garba near Muslim establishments has been installed at Hussaini Chowk in Nani Bhagol. Local activists protested against this.

Hindu organizations have criticized this incident in a complaint submitted to the police and called it a Jihadi mentality. The complaint said that the mosque committee in Nani Bhagol village has issued a strict ban on playing Garba around dargahs, madrasas and mosques. Hindu organizations have called this incident against the Constitution and democracy.

Furthermore, Hindu organizations stated that such incidents serve to spread division and hatred in society. They demanded that the police immediately remove such controversial boards and take immediate action against those responsible. They also demanded that such incidents not occur in the future.

The protesters pointed out that Hussaini Chowk is a Muslim-dominated area. Events like Navratri are also banned in the area. Despite this, some Muslim members have put up a board with such controversial text to incite hostility. They asked the police to remove the notice at once and take stringent action against the guilty so that this does not happen again.

As the controversy picked up, the police acted swiftly. The complaint to the police also stated that the decision to install the controversial board violates Articles 14, 19(1)(D), 35, 26, 153, 295, and 505 of the Constitution. These articles all provide for religious freedom and equality.

Matar police station inspector RN Khat said while speaking to OpIndia that the authorities had been informed hours after the complaint. The police then approached the mosque committee and asked them to remove the offending message. However, when the matter reached the police, instead of removing the board, Muslims painted it black.

Inspector Khat further added that an FIR has been lodged in the case, and investigation is underway. After completing the inquiry, people who installed the board will be arrested. The police guaranteed that steps would be taken to maintain peace in the area and avoid such unrest.