Kashi Vishwanath Temple priests and employees to get government employee status, salaries to increase three times

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust has given a green signal to new rules under which, the trust employees will get the status of state government employees. With change in status, the salaries of temple employees and priests will increase three times.

This decision was taken in the 108th meeting of the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust Council on 4th September 2025.

In the meeting held in the Commissioner’s Auditorium under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner S. Rajalingam, about two dozen proposals including the Employee Service Manual were approved. The Divisional Commissioner stated that till now Rs 30,000 were given to the priests, however, now their salaries would be around Rs 80,000 to 90,000.

According to the officials, after the implementation of the manual, along with the increase in salary, allowance, promotion, leave and other facilities will also be provided. According to sources, four categories have been fixed in the proposed manual for the appointment of priests, employees and Sevadars. Like state employees, priests will be given grade and matrix.

The budget of the last financial year was approved in the meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshetra Vikas Parishad and Executive Committee. The honorarium of various categories of employees posted under the Parishad will be increased by 30 percent. The dearness allowance (DA) of full-time employees will increase like last year. A state-of-the-art digital museum will be established in the Dham.

To speed up business activities, a new rent rate will be fixed for the operation of other properties including the Emporium. The Parishad will appoint a new consultancy, which will suggest new options for increasing income.

Notably, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple was acquired by the state government in 1983. Since then, the service manual could not be prepared. Many attempts were made regarding this, but the matter did not reach any conclusion. Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act was implemented on 13th October 1983 under Article 201 of the Constitution.