Terror accused ‘journalist’ Siddique Kappan was booked, along with 10 others, by the Ernakulum Central Police in connection with an unlawful assembly and use of loudspeakers without permission on Saturday evening (14th September). Two of the accused were arrested by the police and later released on station bail.

The accused had reportedly gathered at Ernakulum Vanchi Square, close to the High Court Junction, to organise a ‘Comrade Rejaz Solidarity Gathering’ condemning the arrest of Maoist sympathiser Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek. Rejaz is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for condemning Operation Sindoor carried out by the Indian Armed Forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. They reportedly obtained permission from the Kochi Corporation to hold the event, but did not secure mandatory police approval for the use of loudspeakers.

Apart from Kappan, others booked in the case are Neeharika Pradaush, Pramod Puzhangara, Ambika, C P Rasheed, Sajid Khalid, Baburaj Bhagavathy, VM Faisal, Mrudhula Bhavani, Dr Hari, and Shaneer. The FIR was registered under Sections 189(2), 190, and 285 of the BNS and Sections 118(e) and 117(e) of the Kerala Police Act. It reportedly states that the accused unlawfully assembled and raised “slogans for the release of comrade Rejaz and fight against the fascist UAPA”. The unlawful assembly was led by the 11 accused, and 30 others were present. The FIR further mentions that the accused did not disperse, and two of them argued with a sub-inspector.

“They had no valid sanction to use loudspeakers and had gathered illegally, causing obstruction to both pedestrians and traffic in the area. Hence, they were taken into custody,” said the assistant commissioner with Ernakulam Central subdivision, Sibi Tom. “When the police reached the spot, most participants dispersed. However, two individuals refused to leave and even pushed the sub-inspector on duty, obstructing official work,” she added.

BJP’s Ernakulam district committee has also lodged a complaint with the police regarding the event. The committee said that Kappan’s participation in the event violated the bail conditions set by the Supreme Court. Kappan, who is accused of planning to incite riots over the Hathras case, has links with the PFI. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September 2022.

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek condemned India’s Operation Sindoor and action against Naxalites

Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek was arrested in Nagpur in May this year after he posted against Operation Sindoor on Instagram and also criticised the government’s action against Naxalites. He was also reportedly brandishing firearms in the video.

Sydeek was booked under sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the government of India), 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 351 (criminal intimidation) and 353 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the UAPA. During the arrest, police seized three books related to banned Maoist ideology, including one focused on GN Saibaba, who was once accused of being a Naxal.