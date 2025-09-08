On Friday (5th September), a young woman was raped by a Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker and his aide in the Haridevpur area of Kolkata.

According to reports, the accused were identified as Debangshu Biswas and Chandan Malik.

The victim, who is just 20 years old, went to a house with Malik after being told about a ‘birthday party.’ She had known the accused for a few months until then.

On reaching the house, the young girl found only Debangshu Biswas present there. Malik and Biswas then took turns to rape the victim.

“The woman’s birthday was on Friday. On that occasion, the accused Chandan and Deep took the victim to the latter’s flat. There, they had a meal. She said when she wanted to return home, the accused stopped her. They allegedly locked the door and gang-raped her,” a cop informed.

On Saturday (6th September), the victim filed a complaint with the Haridevpur police. The two accused have been on the run since the incident. The police claimed to have launched a manhunt to nab them.

According to the police, the two men are absconding and a search for them has been launched. It has now come to light that the accused Debangshu Biswas is a Trinamool Congress worker.

Coincidentally, he is a revenue inspector with the land reforms department of the Mamata-led West Bengal government.

The owner of the house where the heinous crime took place informed that he had rented the ground floor of the building to TMC worker Debangshu Biswas.

He stated that the accused introduced himself as a government employee and that he would live there with his mother. The owner of the house visited the crime scene on Saturday.

