The Centre on Thursday announced a breakthrough in Manipur’s ongoing peace process, with the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) agreeing to reopen National Highway-02. The crucial lifeline, which had remained blocked amid ethnic tensions, will now be accessible for the smooth movement of commuters and essential supplies. A press release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the decision followed sustained deliberations between community representatives and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The decision came after a series of meetings between officials of Ministry of Home Affairs and a delegation of Kuki-Zo Council in the last few days at New Delhi. The KZC has given commitment to cooperate with Security Forces deployed by the union govt to maintain peace along NH-02.

Along with it, a tripartite meeting was also held in New Delhi between the MHA, the Government of Manipur, and representatives of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF). At the meeting, all parties signed a one-year Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement under revised ground rules. The revised ground rules reaffirm the territorial integrity of Manipur and the need for a negotiated settlement to restore long-term peace in the region.

As part of the agreement, KNO and UPF will relocate seven designated camps away from sensitive, conflict-prone areas, while also reducing the total number of such camps. In addition, all weapons presently held in the camps will be shifted to the nearest facilities of the CRPF or BSF, ensuring greater oversight by central forces.

The revised terms also introduce stricter monitoring of armed cadres. Security agencies will now carry out thorough physical verification of individuals in the camps to detect and delist any foreign nationals. This provision, officials said, is aimed at preventing infiltration and misuse of the agreement.

To ensure effective enforcement, a Joint Monitoring Group has been constituted to oversee compliance with the revised rules. Any violation of conditions, the government warned, will be dealt with firmly, including the option of reviewing or revoking the SoO agreement.

The ministry described the signing of the pact as a “significant confidence-building step” that would pave the way for restoring normalcy in Manipur while safeguarding its territorial unity.