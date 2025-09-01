Leicester: Complaint filed against radical Muslim outfit for branding saffron flags at Ganesh Chaturthi procession as ‘extremist’

The city that became a global case study in how Islamist disinformation can spark real-world violence is once again facing a dangerous provocation. Hindu organisations in Leicester have filed a police complaint against the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) for branding saffron flags at a Ganesh Chaturthi procession as “extremist.”

The MCB’s August 28 statement demanded “urgent action” from authorities, alleging that saffron flags in a Hindu religious car procession represented “Hindutva extremism.” But the Hindu Community Organisations Group (HCOG), representing 40 Hindu bodies across Leicester, hit back, calling the claim “factually incorrect, inflammatory, and a gross misrepresentation of a sacred symbol.”

HCOG convenor Vinod Popat stated:

“The saffron flag (Bhagwa Dhwaj) is revered for centuries. It stands for peace, courage, and truth. To brand it extremist not only insults Hindus but risks stoking hostility against our community.”

Echoes of Leicester 2022: When fake news lit the fuse

This latest controversy is not occurring in isolation. On August 28, 2022, after India defeated Pakistan in an Asia Cup cricket match, tensions in Leicester spiraled into unprecedented anti-Hindu riots. What began as a flag-snatching incident on Belgrave Road was twisted into a false narrative of “Hindu extremists chanting racist slogans.”

Leicester Police’s Chief Inspector Paul Allen initially repeated the baseless claim that Hindus shouted “death to Muslims.” Though he retracted his statement the next day, the damage was already done, Islamists seized on it to legitimise violence.

What followed was a month-long orgy of Islamist violence. Hindu homes and cars were vandalised, saffron flags desecrated, and a Hindu youth stabbed. On Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu families faced assaults: eggs thrown, knives brandished, and women punched. A Hindu temple was besieged, its sacred flag torn down as mobs shouted war cries.

All of this was fuelled by fake news and conspiracy theories: Claims that Hindus abducted a Muslim girl (debunked by police); rumours of a Quran being desecrated, and lies about “busloads of RSS extremists” being ferried to Leicester by a temple (refuted by the bus operator).

Islamist influencers like Majid Freeman and Mohammed Hijab weaponised social media, spreading incendiary videos and rallying mobs with slogans like “Muslim patrol in Leicester.” Videos later surfaced of Hijab openly mocking Hindus as “cowardly” and urging Muslims to “teach them a lesson.”

Think tank report exposed the narrative

In November 2022, the Henry Jackson Society (HJS) released a 39-page report titled “Hindu-Muslim civil unrest in Leicester: ‘Hindutva’ and the creation of a false narrative.” The findings were clear: No evidence of Hindu extremism was found in Leicester. The riots were instigated by Islamist misinformation and mobilisation, not “Hindutva terrorism.” And Social media influencers linked to Dawood Ibrahim, Hizb ut-Tahrir, and even Taliban sympathisers exploited the chaos.

The report warned that media outlets, including BBC, The Guardian, and Reuters, amplified the false Islamist narrative by giving platforms to the very agitators spreading hate, thereby deepening mistrust and endangering Hindus.

Today’s warning signs

The MCB’s attempt to equate saffron flags with extremism bears a chilling resemblance to the same pattern: demonise Hindu symbols, spread panic, and legitimise hostility under the guise of “community concern.”

Hindus in Leicester fear that what should have been a joyous religious festival could once again be twisted into a trigger for hate. As one local leader put it: “Last year, fake stories led to attacks on our homes, families, and temples. Today, the MCB is laying the groundwork for history to repeat itself.”

The Leicester saga underscores a larger lesson

The Leicester saga underscores a larger lesson: Islamist disinformation, when legitimised by institutions and amplified by media, creates real security risks for minority Hindus in the UK. Branding a sacred flag extremist is not just offensive; it’s a deliberate move in a continuing campaign to marginalise, vilify, and endanger an already targeted community.

Unless the British establishment learns from Leicester 2022 and stops pandering to false narratives, Hindus in the UK may continue to pay the price for a dangerous game of victimhood politics.