The wave of Gen Z protests in Nepal has shaken the country so much that the government has collapsed. Now, discussions about forming an interim government are moving fast, and one name has started gaining strong support: that of Nepal’s first female Chief Justice, Sushila Karki.

On Wednesday, 10th September, young protesters held a virtual vote where many backed Karki for the top post. A Nepali student told ANI, “My immediate concern is law and order. To maintain it, the country needs someone who knows the law well. For this, Sushila Karki is the right option.”

#WATCH | Kathmandu, Nepal | A Nepali student studying International Affairs and Diplomacy, says, "My immediate concern is the law and order in the country. To maintain it, the country requires a person who is knowledgeable about the law. For this, Sushila Karki is the right… pic.twitter.com/BPGt7D3Hv8 — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2025

Army in command after coup

According to the media reports, Karki has already given her consent to take charge as the interim Prime Minister during a phone call with Nepal’s army. The army is currently in command after the collapse of the government. Gen Z protest leaders are now planning to sit with army officials to finalise who will head the interim government. If all goes smoothly, Sushila Karki could soon become Nepal’s new interim Prime Minister.

#Exclusive | Gen Z protesters have entrusted me to lead the interim govt & ensure free, fair elections. My first duty: honor those who lost their lives during the protests: Chief Justice Sushila Karki, Interim Leader of Nepal@AnchorAnandN | #NepalCrisis #Violence pic.twitter.com/uWa4toPiOi — News18 (@CNNnews18) September 10, 2025

Nepal’s first female chief justice

Sushila Karki is known as the first female Chief Justice of Nepal. But her tenure as Chief Justice was quite short. Karki was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Nepal from 11th July 2016 to 6th June 2017.

Sushila Karki was removed from the post of Chief Justice on charges of giving biased judgments. An impeachment motion was brought against her. This motion was brought after her court decided to overturn the government’s decision.

The allegations against Karki were proved in the investigation, and she was suspended before her retirement in 2017. However, during her tenure as Chief Justice, Sushila Karki made important decisions related to transitional justice and election disputes in Nepal.

Sushila Karki is a popular figure in the anti-corruption movement that has been simmering for months in Nepal.

Why Gen Z sees hope in Karki

The recent protests in Nepal have been driven mostly by young people frustrated with corruption, unemployment, and poor governance. For them, Karki’s image as a fearless judge who stood up to political pressure makes her a natural choice. Her legal background and reputation for standing firm on justice add to her appeal as someone who can restore order and fairness during a turbulent time.

Sushila Karki’s connection with India

Sushila Karki’s connection to India has also come to light. Born on 7th June 1952, in Biratnagar, Nepal, Sushila completed her graduation in India. Sushila Karki has obtained a postgraduate degree in political science from Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Earlier, in an interview, Sushila Karki said that she is impressed by Indian leaders; Indians consider her a sister. Karki said, “I greet Modi ji. For me, Modi ji is a very influential leader.” Recalling her days of studying at BHU, she said, “I studied in BHU… I have many friends in India. I still remember my teachers in BHU. The relationship with India is very good and it goes back many years. India has helped Nepal a lot. Indians always wish well for Nepal.”

In a post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Nepal’s citizens to maintain peace and order, while Beijing also said it hoped social order and national stability would be restored as soon as possible.

Till now, 30 people have been killed and over 500 injured in clashes with security forces. Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

Protesters have been demanding an end to “institutionalised corruption and favouritism” in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes.