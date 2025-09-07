The Jharsuguda police in Odisha have issued a formal notice to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) seeking some information. The notice has been sent in connection with an FIR lodged against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi earlier this year for allegedly making anti-India remarks.

The notice, issued on 3rd September, directs the foundation to furnish detailed records related to foreign contributions, bank accounts, auditors, and donations allegedly received from controversial sources.

According to the order, the documents must be produced in person before the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) at Jharsuguda by 4th November, 2025. The notice makes it clear that non-compliance could invite legal action under Section 210 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), in addition to the charges already listed in the case.

Screenshot of 1st page of the notice

Notably, Rahul Gandhi is one of the board members of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Its other members are Sonia Gandhi who is the charperson, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, P. Chidambaram, Suman Dubey, Ashok Ganguly, Montek Singh Ahluwalia and Vijay Mahajan.

Notice also mentions the allegations of donations from Zakir Naik

The notice is addressed to Sandeep Anand, Director of Finance at the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Among other details, it seeks year-wise records of all foreign contributions received by the foundation since its inception in June 1991.

The notice also ask the information about the bank accounts where the money was deposited. It also asks for the personal details of the authorised signatories of these accounts and the contact details of the organisation’s auditors. The police have specifically asked for copies of the foundation’s licenses under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

The notice further mentions allegations that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received donations from controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik in 2011 and $300,000 from the Chinese government during 2005–06.

It also raises the charge that funds from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund and Ministry of Finance were allegedly diverted to the foundation during the UPA government. The police have demanded explanations regarding the purpose and utilisation of these donations.

FIR against Rahul Gandhi

This notice is linked to a case filed against Rahul Gandhi in January 2025, when Hindu organisations and BJP leaders lodged a complaint with the Jharsuguda police, accusing the Congress leader of making statements that threatened India’s unity and integrity.

The FIR, filed by a person named Ram Hari Pujari, states that Gandhi’s remarks threatened the unity and integrity of the nation. It further states that he incited rebellion against the country by declaring war against the Indian state.

Following a preliminary investigation, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sambalpur Range, Himanshu Lal, found the allegations prima facie true and directed the registration of an FIR. The case was registered at the Jharsuguda town police station under Sections 152 and 197(1)(d) of the BNS.

Section 152 of the BNS criminalises attempts to incite secession, armed rebellion, or subversive activities that endanger India’s sovereignty and unity. Section 197(1)(d) deals with publishing or spreading false or misleading information that could threaten the integrity or security of the country.

Rahul Gandhi anti-National remarks

The row is over a speech Rahul Gandhi delivered on 15th January, 2025, while inaugurating the new Congress headquarters at Kotla Road in Delhi. While delivering his speech, Gandhi asserted that BJP and RSS had “captured every single institution of the country” and claimed the Congress was “fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian state itself.”

His exact statement were: “Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old and it has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe we are fighting a political organisation, called the BJP or the RSS, you have not understood what is going on. The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting, the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself.”

The comment was sharply criticized by Hindu organizations and the BJP, who attributed to Gandhi publicly speaking against the Indian state and subverting national unity.

Police officials have confirmed that the case is being investigated in detail. IG Himanshu Lal earlier told Opindia that Rahul Gandhi’s side will also be taken into account during the inquiry and that a notice would be sent to him as part of the legal process.

With the latest notice, investigators are widening the scope of the probe by examining the finances of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation.

The allegations of foreign and controversial funding, if proven, could have significant political and legal implications. For now, the Jharsuguda police are waiting for the foundation to submit the required documents by November.

The matter, which began with a fiery political speech in January, has now snowballed into a deeper investigation that links both Rahul Gandhi’s statements and the functioning of a foundation closely tied to the Gandhi family.