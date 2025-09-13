Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone, inaugurated development works worth over Rs 9000 crore in Aizawl, Mizoram on 13th September. These projects will cater to multiple sectors including Railways, Roadways, Energy, Sports among others. The most important project to be inaugurated was the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line that connects Mizoram capital with the national railway network.

While he visited Aizawl, he could not go to the venue due to adverse weather conditions. Therefore, he addressed the crowd via video conferencing from Lengpui Airport.

Projects inaugurated / foundation stones laid

In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last mile connectivity, Prime Minister inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, worth over ₹8,070 crore, connecting the capital of Mizoram to the Indian Railways network for the first time. The Rail line Project, built in a challenging hilly area, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions. Additionally, it also includes 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.

The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilizers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility.

The Prime Minister also flagged off three new express trains, Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on this occasion. Aizawl will now be directly connected with Delhi through a Rajdhani Express. The Sairang-Guwahati Express will facilitate movement between Mizoram and Assam. Sairang-Kolkata Express will directly connect Mizoram to Kolkata.

This enhanced connectivity will improve access to hospitals, universities, and markets, thereby strengthening educational, cultural, and economic ties across the region. It will also generate employment opportunities, and significantly boost tourism in the region.

In a major boost to road infrastructure, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of multiple road projects. It includes Aizawl Bypass Road, Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme will aim to decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang Railway Station among others. It will reduce the travel time from southern districts to Aizawl by around 1.5 hours significantly benefitting the people in the region. The Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads), will benefit many horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl–Thenzawl–Lunglei Highway. The Khankawn–Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip District will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road. It will provide all-weather connectivity and reduce travel time by two hours. The bridge will also support cross-border commerce under the Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.

He further laid the foundation stone of Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for Sports Development. The hall at Tuikual will provide modern sports facilities including a multipurpose indoor arena benefitting and nurturing Mizoram’s youth for national and international competitions.

Strengthening the energy infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of 30 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) LPG Bottling Plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl. It will aim at ensuring a steady and reliable supply of LPG in Mizoram and neighbouring states providing easier access to clean cooking fuel. It will also create local employment opportunities.

Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated Residential School at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme. The school in Mamit aspirational district will provide modern classrooms, hostels, and sports facilities including an artificial football turf. It will benefit over 10,000 children and youth, laying the foundation for long-term social and educational progress.

Furthering his vision of quality education for all, Prime Minister also inaugurated Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. The school will improve enrollment, reduce dropout rates, and provide holistic education opportunities for tribal youth.

Prime Minister’s speech

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed to Supreme God Pathian, who watches over the beautiful land of the Blue Mountains. Expressing regret, he stated that he was present at Mizoram’s Lengpui Airport and was unable to join the people at Aizawl due to bad weather. Despite the circumstances, the Prime Minister remarked that he could feel the love and affection of the people even through this medium.

Highlighting that whether it was the freedom movement or nation-building, Shri Modi said the people of Mizoram have always come forward to contribute. He remarked that the ideals of figures such as Lalnu Ropuiliani and Pasaltha Khuangchera continue to inspire the nation. Shri Modi emphasized that sacrifice and service, courage and compassion, are values deeply embedded in Mizo society. “Today, Mizoram is playing an important role in India’s development journey”, stated the Prime Minister.

Describing the day as historic for the nation, particularly for the people of Mizoram, Shri Modi said, “from today, Aizawl will be on India’s railway map”. Recalling the past, the Prime Minister noted that he had the opportunity to lay the foundation stone for the Aizawl railway line a few years ago. He proudly dedicated the railway line to the people of the nation. Shri Modi underlined that despite many challenges, including difficult terrain, the Bairabi–Sairang rail line has now become a reality. He commended the skills of engineers and the spirit of workers, stating that their efforts made this achievement possible.

Affirming that the hearts of the people and the nation have always been directly connected, the Prime Minister announced that for the first time, Sairang in Mizoram will be directly connected with Delhi by the Rajdhani Express. He emphasized that this is not merely a railway connection, but a life-line of transformation and it will revolutionize the lives and livelihoods of the people of Mizoram.

PM Modi highlighted that farmers and businesses in Mizoram will now be able to reach more markets across the nation. He noted that people will gain access to more options for education and healthcare. The Prime Minister added that this development will also generate employment opportunities in tourism, transport, and hospitality sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that for a long time, some political parties in the country practiced vote-bank politics. He remarked that their focus remained on places with more votes and seats. As a result, the entire North East, including states like Mizoram, suffered greatly due to this attitude. PM Modi emphasized that the current approach is very different and those who were earlier neglected are now at the forefront. He added that those who were once marginalised are now part of the mainstream. The Prime Minister noted that for the past 11 years, the government has been working consistently for the development of the North East. He affirmed that this region is becoming the growth engine of India.

Underscoring that over the years, many states of the North East have been placed on the rail map of India for the first time, the Prime Minister highlighted that the Government of India has worked diligently to strengthen all forms of connectivity—rural roads and highways, mobile and internet connections, electricity, tap water, and LPG connections. He also announced that Mizoram will also benefit from the UDAN scheme for air travel and informed that helicopter services will commence soon in the region. This, he remarked, will significantly improve access to remote areas of Mizoram.

“Mizoram has a major role in both the Act East Policy and the emerging North East Economic Corridor”, exclaimed the Prime Minister. He stated that with the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project and the Sairang–Hmawngbuchhuah rail line, Mizoram will be connected to the Bay of Bengal through South East Asia. He further emphasized that this connectivity will boost trade and tourism across North East India and South East Asia.

Underlining that Mizoram is blessed with talented youth, PM Modi emphasized that the government’s mission is to empower them. He informed that 11 Eklavya Residential Schools have already been established in Mizoram and work is underway to start 6 more schools. The Prime Minister highlighted that the North East is emerging as a major hub for start-ups. He expressed happiness that around 4,500 start-ups and 25 incubators are currently operating in the region. He remarked that young people of Mizoram are actively participating in this movement and creating new opportunities for themselves and others.

Emphasising that India is rapidly emerging as an important hub for global sports, the Prime Minister remarked that this growth is also giving rise to a sports economy in the country. He highlighted Mizoram’s rich tradition in sports, noting its contribution in producing many champions in football and other disciplines. He affirmed that the government’s sports policies are benefitting Mizoram as well. Under the Khelo India scheme, Modi stated that support is being provided for the creation of modern sports infrastructure. He informed that the government has recently introduced a National Sports Policy—Khelo India Khel Niti. He stressed that this initiative will open new doors of opportunity for the youth of Mizoram.

The Prime Minister expressed great happiness in playing the role of an ambassador of the beautiful culture of the North East, both within the country and abroad. He emphasized the importance of encouraging platforms that showcase the potential of the North East. Recalling his participation in the Ashta Lakshmi Festival held in Delhi a few months ago, PM Modi noted that the festival showcased the textiles, crafts, GI-tagged products, and tourism potential of the North East. At the Rising North East Summit, the Prime Minister said he encouraged investors to tap into the region’s vast potential and stated that the Summit is paving the way for massive investments and projects. Shri Modi further remarked that the Vocal for Local initiative greatly benefits the artisans and farmers of the North East, highlighting that Mizoram’s bamboo products, organic ginger, turmeric, and bananas are well-known.

Underlining that the government is consistently taking steps to boost Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business, the Prime Minister said, “the next-generation GST reforms have recently been introduced and it means lower taxes on many products, making life easier for families”. He recalled that before 2014, even daily essentials such as toothpaste, soap, and oil were taxed at 27%. Today, he noted, only 5% GST is applicable on these items. Shri Modi remarked that during the opposition rule, medicines, test kits, and insurance policies were heavily taxed.

He stated that this made healthcare expensive and insurance inaccessible for ordinary families. He emphasized that today, all these services and products have become affordable. The Prime Minister added that the new GST rates will also make medicines for serious diseases like cancer more inexpensive. He informed that after September 22nd, cement and construction materials will also become cheaper. PM Modi noted that many companies manufacturing scooters and cars have already reduced prices. He expressed confidence that the upcoming festive season will be even more vibrant across the nation.

The Prime Minister stated that as part of the reforms, GST on most hotels has been reduced to only 5%. He remarked that travelling to various places, staying in hotels, and eating out will now become more affordable. He emphasized that this will encourage more people to travel, explore, and enjoy different parts of the country. He noted that tourist hubs like the North East will particularly benefit from this change.

“India’s economy has recorded a growth of 7.8% in the first quarter of 2025–26. This means India is the fastest growing major economy in the world”, said PM Modi, stating that the country is also witnessing strong growth in Make In India and exports.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, he remarked that the nation saw how Indian soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsor terror. He said the entire country was filled with pride for the armed forces. The Prime Minister emphasized that Made-In-India weapons played a significant role in protecting the nation during this operation. He added that the growth of India’s economy and manufacturing sector is crucial for national security.

The Prime Minister concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of every citizen, every family, and every region. He stated that a developed India will be built through the empowerment of its people and expressed confidence that the people of Mizoram will play a vital role in this journey. He extended heartfelt congratulations and welcomed Aizawl to India’s railway map. He reiterated that although he could not visit Aizawl due to weather conditions, he is confident that they will meet very soon.

The Governor of Mizoram, General V K Singh, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Lalduhoma, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present among other dignitaries at the event.