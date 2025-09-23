Tuesday, September 23, 2025
HomeNews ReportsSurat: Garba event organisers apologise, cancel contract after Bajrang Dal flags inclusion of non-Hindu...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Surat: Garba event organisers apologise, cancel contract after Bajrang Dal flags inclusion of non-Hindu orchestra staff

As Navratri festivities began in Gujarat, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists in Surat objected to the inclusion of Muslim musicians in a Suvarna Navratri orchestra. The organizers admitted it was a mistake, apologized for hurting sentiments, canceled the orchestra’s contract, and assured that such lapses would not be repeated.

OpIndia Staff
Surat garba event muslims
Organisers of a Garba event in Surat apologized after Bajrang Dal flagged inclusion of non-Hindu orchestra staff

The festival of Navratri has begun, and with it, Hindu organizations across Gujarat have become active. Checking is being carried out at various places to ensure that there is no disturbance during the Hindu festival. In this process, during inspections in Surat, it was found by workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal that some Muslim individuals had been included in the orchestra for an event named Suvarna Navratri. Once this came to light, a team of Hindu activists reached the venue and explained the matter to the organizers. The organizers later apologized and accepted the demands of the organization.

According to information received by OpIndia, the VHP learned that some of the dholak players in the orchestra at the Suvarna Navratri event in Surat were Muslims. Following this, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered in large numbers at the pandal. Bajrang Dal activists argued that Navratri is a festival of worship dedicated to the Goddess, and therefore there is no need for non-Hindus to be involved. They stressed that the festival is not just for entertainment but holds deep religious significance, and so entry should be restricted to Hindus only, with non-Hindus not being allowed. Since it is a religious festival, they said, it should be observed exclusively by Hindus.

The activists further stated that Navratri is not meant for entertainment. If the organizers had arranged such a program on other days purely for amusement, the organization would have had no objection. However, these are sacred days of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the Goddess, and hence non-Hindus should not be involved.

As a result of the Bajrang Dal’s protest, the organizers issued an apology and gave assurances that such a mistake would not happen again. They said that for the past three to four years they had been organizing Garba events during Navratri, and until now no Muslims had ever been included. They also clarified that Muslims are not given entry to the Garba either. This time, however, the inclusion of a few non-Hindu drummers was their mistake.

The organizers assured that they will be mindful of this issue in the future and that no non-Hindus will be included in the orchestra either. They further clarified that the orchestra’s contract for this year had already been canceled, and from next year onward, every aspect, including security and such arrangements, will be strictly taken care of to ensure no such lapse occurs again.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Institutional Hinduphobia on the rise in US: Republican leader’s ‘false God’ remark for Lord Hanuman exposes dangerous normalisation of anti-Hindu hostility in America

Shraddha Pandey -

From Rome to Genoa, Italy under siege: Leftist–Islamist mobs unleash deadly pro-Palestine violence over Gaza war

OpIndia Staff -

From Gyanvapi to Haldwani, Tauqeer Raza has fueled violence, now he incites unrest over ‘I Love Muhammad’: Muslim cleric who has given UP govt...

OpIndia Staff -

In the court of fantasy – how not to read UAPA: Umar Khalid’s father spreads propaganda, plays victim even as he admits Kapil Sibal...

Nupur J Sharma -

‘Sar tan se juda’ slogans, death threats, attack on police, vandalism and more: Muslim mobs wreak havoc across nation over ‘I love Muhammad’ controversy

शिव -

The menace of fake Babas in Uttar Pradesh: Riyazuddin became Jinnat Baba who ‘speaks’ to Maa Kali, Saddam became Sameer Baba who ‘heals’ diseases...

OpIndia Staff -

Modi govt’s maritime manufacturing push: PSU’s to bring Rs 30,000 crore investment, 55,000 jobs for Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -

Pak cricketers Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan use Asia Cup to parrot Army propaganda: What India must do under Operation Sindoor 2.0 to end Pakistan’s...

Jinit Jain -

Ayodhya Mosque plan rejected by Ayodhya Development Authority in the absence of required NOCs, read why the Fire Department is objecting

OpIndia Staff -

Another bid to malign ‘Jai Shri Ram’? Congress and Islamists spin Aligarh Imam scuffle as ‘mob lynching’ over ‘Ram Ram’ chant; police bust fake...

रुपम -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com