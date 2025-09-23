The festival of Navratri has begun, and with it, Hindu organizations across Gujarat have become active. Checking is being carried out at various places to ensure that there is no disturbance during the Hindu festival. In this process, during inspections in Surat, it was found by workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal that some Muslim individuals had been included in the orchestra for an event named Suvarna Navratri. Once this came to light, a team of Hindu activists reached the venue and explained the matter to the organizers. The organizers later apologized and accepted the demands of the organization.

According to information received by OpIndia, the VHP learned that some of the dholak players in the orchestra at the Suvarna Navratri event in Surat were Muslims. Following this, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gathered in large numbers at the pandal. Bajrang Dal activists argued that Navratri is a festival of worship dedicated to the Goddess, and therefore there is no need for non-Hindus to be involved. They stressed that the festival is not just for entertainment but holds deep religious significance, and so entry should be restricted to Hindus only, with non-Hindus not being allowed. Since it is a religious festival, they said, it should be observed exclusively by Hindus.

The activists further stated that Navratri is not meant for entertainment. If the organizers had arranged such a program on other days purely for amusement, the organization would have had no objection. However, these are sacred days of Navratri, dedicated to the worship of the Goddess, and hence non-Hindus should not be involved.

As a result of the Bajrang Dal’s protest, the organizers issued an apology and gave assurances that such a mistake would not happen again. They said that for the past three to four years they had been organizing Garba events during Navratri, and until now no Muslims had ever been included. They also clarified that Muslims are not given entry to the Garba either. This time, however, the inclusion of a few non-Hindu drummers was their mistake.

The organizers assured that they will be mindful of this issue in the future and that no non-Hindus will be included in the orchestra either. They further clarified that the orchestra’s contract for this year had already been canceled, and from next year onward, every aspect, including security and such arrangements, will be strictly taken care of to ensure no such lapse occurs again.