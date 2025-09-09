Tuesday, September 9, 2025
HomeNews ReportsThe Wire peddles fake news to defame 'Jai Shri Ram', falsely claims Muslim man...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

The Wire peddles fake news to defame ‘Jai Shri Ram’, falsely claims Muslim man was forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan, police debunk lies

While it is true that the hawker was attacked with a knife, there was no communal motive behind the incident. The attacker happens to be a drug addict who attempted to solicit ₹200 from Maimur Ali Mandal.

OpIndia Staff
The Wire peddles fake news to defame 'Jai Shri Ram', falsely claims Muslim man was forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan, police debunk lies
Maimur Ali Mandal and The Wire

On Monday (8th September), The Wire published an article wherein it falsely claimed that a Muslim hawker named Maimur Ali Mandal was forced to chant the Hindu religious slogan ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Bankura district of West Bengal.

The leftist propaganda portal ran the piece (archive) with the headline, ‘Muslim Hawker in West Bengal Stabbed, Attackers Allegedly Tried to Force Him to Chant Jai Shri Ram.

The Wire alleged that the incident occurred on Saturday (6th September) and attempted to give the isolated case of assault a ‘communal spin.’

Screengrab of the article by The Wire

“Mandal says that the accused also hurled abusive remarks targeting his community,” the propaganda portal claimed.

The Wire set out to defame the Hindu religious slogan of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and posed some rhetorical questions. “Why did such violence erupt in Bankura – a place with no history of such communal incidents? Who is responsible for poisoning the atmosphere?” it claimed.

It quoted the ‘victim’ Maimur Ali Mandal as saying, “One of the youths who was in the vehicle demanded Rs. 200 from me. When I refused, he stabbed me in the neck with a bhojali (sharp weapon) and asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ When I refused again, he stabbed me in the stomach.

The Wire weaves narrative in favour of ruling TMC govt

The over-emphasis on the religious identity of Maimur Ali Mandal and repeated references to ‘Jai Shri Ram’ were not without a reason.

The Wire attempted to weave a narrative ahead of the upcoming West Bengal election in favour of the ruling TMC government about the supposed threat of ‘Hindutva’ to West Bengal.

Incidents like these underline a disturbing trend: the growing influence of Hindutva the ideology, propagated by the BJP,” the propaganda outlet concluded.

The Truth behind the incident

The Bankura police, which investigated the matter, found no evidence of Maimur Ali Mandal being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’

“It has come to notice that some social media handles have posted that a hawker from Punisole was assaulted yesterday in Bankura town by someone and forced to chant religious slogans, portraying it as a communal incident. This is factually incorrect and misleading,” the police said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

While it is true that the hawker was attacked with a knife, there was no communal motive behind the incident. The attacker happens to be a drug addict who attempted to solicit ₹200 from Maimur Ali Mandal.

When he refused to comply, the accused attacked him with a knife. The attacker was arrested within a hour’s time and placed in police custody.

“Preliminary investigation confirms that the incident was criminal in nature and not religious. Allegations about forcing the victim to chant religious slogans remain unsubstantiated. Citizens are requested not to believe or spread false information on social media without verification,” the Bankura police emphasised.

This, however, did not stop ‘The Wire’ from amplifying the fake news about a Muslim hawker being forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in West Bengal’s Bankura

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

CSDS, The Spider Web – Undermining India’s Democracy: Detailed research paper on the foreign funding nexus

Nupur J Sharma -

‘I’ll slit their throat…’: Aly Goni cites Quran to defend his silence at Ganesh Puja, but dragging his non-Muslim girlfriend to mosque in abaya...

पूजा राणा -

Wikipedia distorts ‘The Bengal Files’, politically motivated editors brand the movie as ‘propaganda’: Here is how OpIndia had flagged issues regarding the ‘free encyclopedia’

Dibakar Dutta -

300 Koreans detained in Hyundai factory, Japan PM resigns citing ‘humiliating’ trade deal: How the USA treats its ‘close’ allies and partners

Shraddha Pandey -

Islamists spit on Ganesh idols, hurl stones from mosques: Ganesh Visarjan processions attacked in Karnataka; 21 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Sonia Gandhi attacks Great Nicobar Project: How Congress has been using the pretext of ‘ecological concerns’ to stall archipelago’s development

Jinit Jain -

Film review: The Bengal Files shatters the delicate and sophisticated image of a ‘peaceful society’ living under umbrella of secularism

Ratan Sharda -

Kolkata: TMC worker and his aide rapes woman in the guise of birthday party, both accused on the run

OpIndia Staff -

Bareilly: Rashid repeatedly raped 11-year-old girl, the victim gave birth to a premature child who died later, accused arrested and FIR lodged

OpIndia Staff -

Despite committing to supply two F404 engines every month for Tejas Mk1A, GE fails to deliver any engine in August, HAL to ask it...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com