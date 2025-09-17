UP CM Yogi Adityanath has announced that all Anganwadi workers will be provided with smartphones, and will also get a pay rise to honour their work. On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday and launching the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, CM Yogi announced the directive to the Women and Child Development Department to provide smartphones to Anganwadi workers, aiming to enhance their capabilities and increase their honorarium.

Mentioning that Anganwadi centres are crucial for early childhood care and education in rural areas, CM Yogi stated that Anganwadi workers will also be provided training at regular intervals to enhance their skill and capabilities.

CM Yogi was speaking at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Scientific Convention Centre in Lucknow. He inaugurated the 20,324 health camps across the 75 districts of UP.

Over 2 lakh Anganwadi workers in UP will benefit from the initiative by CM Yogi. He stated that when the intentions of an administration are clear and honest, the results are swift and effective.

CM Yogi also greeted many children, performed their ‘Annaprashan’ sanskar, which is a traditional ceremony of introducing solid, whole foods to infants at the age of 6 months. He also gifted toys to children. He gifted fruits and other items to pregnant women.

CM Yogi highlighted that under the leadership of PM Modi, a special emphasis has been laid on women’s health and maternal health in the nation, with the added aim of making women self-dependent and empowered. He added that with the help of 1.89 lakh Anganwadi centres and over 10 lakh self-help groups, over 1 crore women in the state have been empowered to be economically independent. 41 medical colleges have been opened in the state of UP.