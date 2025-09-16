Prime Minister Modi will launch ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’ and the 8th edition of the Poshan Maah scheme on the occasion of his birthday on Wednesday (17th September), in a step towards strengthening healthcare and nutrition services for women, adolescent girls, and children across the country.

The Ministries of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Women and Child Development (MoWCD) will be jointly leading the initiative, described by the government as India’s largest-ever women and child health mobilisation drive. Ministry of Ayush will also be participating in the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan’, which will witness collaborative efforts of State and Union Territory (UT) administrations, Ayush research institutions, educational institutions, industries and private sector, associations, NGOs, and cooperative societies.

Under the initiative, MoHFW will ensure the delivery of preventive, promotive, and curative health services through health camps and facilities across the country. At the same time, MoWCD will incorporate Poshan Maah activities with the campaign, mobilise women and adolescent girls through Anganwadi centres, and lead large-scale nutrition counselling and recipe demonstrations.

As part of the initiative, the two Ministries will be organising a series of activities focusing on women’s health, including awareness campaigns on anaemia prevention, balanced diets, and menstrual hygiene, to make sure that the health and nutrition needs of women and adolescent girls are taken care of.

The Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan aims to advance the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Health, Poshan (Nutrition), Fitness, and a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level. It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities. At the same time, the campaign will mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention, improved nutrition, and voluntary blood donation.

Here are the highlights of the initiative:

Nationwide Health Camps: A nationwide campaign will be organised from 17th September to 2nd October 2025 at Community Health Centres (CHCs), Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, District Hospitals and other government health facilities. Over 1 lakh health camps to be organised across the country, making it the largest ever health outreach initiative for women and children.

A nationwide campaign will be organised from 17th September to 2nd October 2025 at Community Health Centres (CHCs), Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, District Hospitals and other government health facilities. Over 1 lakh health camps to be organised across the country, making it the largest ever health outreach initiative for women and children. Participation of public representatives: To ensure greater penetration of the initiative till the grassroots level, public representatives, including Central and State Ministers, MPs, will join the campaign. ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, PRIs, urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers, and youth groups will also be contributing to the initiative at the community level.

To ensure greater penetration of the initiative till the grassroots level, public representatives, including Central and State Ministers, MPs, will join the campaign. ASHAs, ANMs, Anganwadi workers, SHGs, PRIs, urban local bodies, MY Bharat volunteers, and youth groups will also be contributing to the initiative at the community level. Specialist Services: Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Central Government institutions, private hospitals, as well as central government institutions like IIMS, Defence and Railway hospitals, ESIC hospitals, CGHS centres and Institutes of National Importance (INIs), will offer specialist services, including Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Eye, ENT, Dental, Dermatology, and Psychiatry. Many private sector health facilities have also come forward to support the initiative. This will help in enhancing the outreach and the quality of the initiative.

Medical Colleges, District Hospitals, Central Government institutions, private hospitals, as well as central government institutions like IIMS, Defence and Railway hospitals, ESIC hospitals, CGHS centres and Institutes of National Importance (INIs), will offer specialist services, including Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Eye, ENT, Dental, Dermatology, and Psychiatry. Many private sector health facilities have also come forward to support the initiative. This will help in enhancing the outreach and the quality of the initiative. Screening of diseases at health camps: During the 16-day campaign, the health camps will offer facilities, including screening for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity through BP, blood sugar, and BMI checks.

During the 16-day campaign, the health camps will offer facilities, including screening for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and obesity through BP, blood sugar, and BMI checks. Women-centric services: Women will be able to avail services like oral cavity checks, clinical breast examinations, demonstrations of breast self-examination, and cervical cancer screening at the camps. Referral services for mammography and oncology care will also be available, alongside awareness sessions on oral, breast, and cervical cancers. Screening, medical advice and referrals for diseases like Tuberculosis and Sickle Cell disease will also be offered.

Women will be able to avail services like oral cavity checks, clinical breast examinations, demonstrations of breast self-examination, and cervical cancer screening at the camps. Referral services for mammography and oncology care will also be available, alongside awareness sessions on oral, breast, and cervical cancers. Screening, medical advice and referrals for diseases like Tuberculosis and Sickle Cell disease will also be offered. Antenatal care: The health camps will also provide comprehensive antenatal care, including haemoglobin testing, blood pressure monitoring, weight checks, and foetal growth tracking. In addition to that, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card distribution, counselling on safe pregnancy and institutional deliveries, growth monitoring of children, Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling, and immunisation services will be offered.

The health camps will also provide comprehensive antenatal care, including haemoglobin testing, blood pressure monitoring, weight checks, and foetal growth tracking. In addition to that, Mother and Child Protection (MCP) card distribution, counselling on safe pregnancy and institutional deliveries, growth monitoring of children, Infant and Young Child Feeding counselling, and immunisation services will be offered. Blood donation: To strengthen trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of blood disorders, blood donation drives will be organised in the camps across the country. Besides, enrolment of beneficiaries under PM-JAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA schemes will be done. Helpdesks will be set up at the health camps for card verification and grievance redressal.

To strengthen trauma care, surgeries, and treatment of blood disorders, blood donation drives will be organised in the camps across the country. Besides, enrolment of beneficiaries under PM-JAY, Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and ABHA schemes will be done. Helpdesks will be set up at the health camps for card verification and grievance redressal. AYUSH Services: Ayush services, including Yoga sessions and Ayurveda consultations, will be organised to promote holistic health and wellness practices for women and families.

Several other Ministries, including the Ministry of Rural Development, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the Ministry of Heavy Industries, and the Ministry of Home Affairs will also be facilitating and participating in the initiative.