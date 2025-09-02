Tuesday, September 2, 2025
‘Don’t ban the truth’: Vivek Agnihotri’s open plea to CM Mamata Banerjee for peaceful release of ‘The Bengal Files’

Vivek Agnihotri’s video urging Mamata Banerjee to allow the release of the film came in the wake of mounting political pressure on theatre owners in West Bengal, many of whom reportedly fear backlash and intimidation if they screen The Bengal Files.

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Agnihotri The Bengal Files Mamata Banerjee
Vivek Agnigotri appeals to Mamata Banerjee for peaceful release of The Bengal Files

Bollywood filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has appealed directly to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to allow the peaceful release of his upcoming film The Bengal Files. The film is scheduled to hit theatres nationwide on September 5, 2025. However, Agnihotri fears that political resistance in Bengal, particularly from Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers who have staged protests, could lead to an unofficial ban in the state.

On Tuesday (September 2), the director shared a video on social media addressing Banerjee. In his message, he highlighted the anxiety of theatre owners who, according to him, are under immense political pressure.

“Theatre owners are telling me that even if the film is not officially banned, they will have to pay a heavy price for showing it. Many are simply too afraid. The workers of your party are also asking to ban this film. That’s why I request you to ensure a peaceful release in West Bengal,” he said.

Agnihotri reminded Banerjee of her constitutional responsibilities, pointing out that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had cleared the film. “You have taken an oath to protect the rights and free speech of every citizen. The CBFC is a constitutional body, and once it has passed the film, it is your duty to see that it releases without disruption,” he stressed.

The filmmaker went on to explain why the story of Bengal needed to be told. He called Bengal’s past “a painful yet forgotten chapter of Hindu genocide,” citing Direct Action Day and the Noakhali massacres as moments of immense suffering. “Bengal is the only state that has been partitioned twice, in 1905 and 1947. No one has sacrificed as much as Bengal has, but does today’s generation know this? If you think beyond politics, like a true Indian and a true Bengali, you will not ban this film. You will salute it,” he said.

Clarifying that The Bengal Files was not targeted against any community, Agnihotri said it was about “truth and healing.” He argued that banning the film would be equivalent to silencing the voices of victims. “This film is not about hatred. It is about acknowledging history. If you ban it, you ban the soul and suffering of those who faced genocide,” he remarked.

Concluding his appeal, Agnihotri urged Banerjee to watch the film and allow healthy debate. “If we do not tell the story of Direct Action Day and Noakhali now, then when will we? If telling the truth about Hindu genocide is a sin, then yes, I am a sinner. You may punish me as you wish,” he said.

The Bengal Files revisits Bengal’s turbulent political and communal past. Featuring Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Simratt Kaur, and Darshan Kumarr, the film weaves real testimonies and historical events into its narrative.

