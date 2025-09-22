World Rhino Day is observed annually on 22nd September to raise awareness and support for the world’s five surviving rhino species. Meanwhile, an Indian state has been spotlighted for its important role regarding the same. Assam, the picturesque north-eastern state popular for its wildlife, archeological sites and tea plantations is home to an overwhelming number of the world’s greater one-horned rhinoceros population which is found in Kaziranga National Park. It is a World Heritage Site renowned for its towering grasslands, wetlands and jungles.

The park currently hosts over 3000 rhinos or approximately 70% owing to decades of concentrated conservation efforts by the Indian and Assamese governments. As of 2024, there are over 4,000 rhinos in Assam which is an astonishing rise from just a few hundred years ago. Every government has played its part to foster the growth of these exotic animals. However, the efforts to ensure a safe habitat for rhinos and the conservation of wildlife and forests has seen a drastic increase under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Alongside his commitment to focus on the preservation and protection of the state’s wildlife and forests, he has launched an unprecedented campaign to reclaim unlawfully occupied land from Bangladeshi infiltrators and other elements with the additional aim to restore the balance in the natural ecosystem.

Persistent anti-encroachment drives have been a key component of Sarma’s wildlife protection plan since taking office in 2021. These efforts target habitat degradation, agricultural encroachment and decades-long unauthorized human settlements in different regions of the state, such as the Orang National Park, the area surrounding rhino habitats like Kaziranga National Park and the larger “Greater Kaziranga” landscape.

Drive/Operation Date/Period Area Covered Land Reclaimed Laokhowa-Burachapori Eviction February 2023 Nagaon and Sonitpur districts (part of Greater Kaziranga) 51.7 sq km (including 1,282 hectares in Arimari corridor) Rengma Reserve Forest Eviction July 2025 (ongoing) Golaghat district (near Kaziranga) ~11,000 bighas (targeting betel nut plantations linked to “betel mafia”) Broader Kaziranga Periphery Drives 2021-2025 Golaghat, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon districts Over 100 sq km cumulatively (including unsurveyed government land)

These actions support zero-poaching milestones and translocation operations such as to Manas National Part which has over 50 rhinos and prevented peripheral encroachment that reduced forest cover, a recognised threat in Kaziranga.

Consequently, the initiatives undertaken by the government aim not just at land liberation but also serve the best interests of Assam and its natural wealth. Notably, the Gauhati High Court had ordered the state forest department to remove the encroachers on multiple occasions. However, eviction drives only became more extensive when Bharatiya Janata Party’s Sarbananda Sonowal government obtained power in May 2016.

Sarma govt’s firm efforts towards forest and wildlife conservation

The chief minister has been notably vocal about the severity of encroachment on public land and how his government has embarked on a dedicated campaign to retrieve land meant for agricultural use, wildlife preservation and the common good of the citizens from the occupants.

“In the last 3 years, with consistent government efforts and cooperation from a large section of society, we have been able to free up 167 square kilometre of land from encroachers, an area larger than the size of Chandigarh city. We are committed to making every inch of land free from encroachers,” Sarma informed while describing the extensive illicit occupation, last year.

Likewise, the BJP leader in July emphasized the shocking scale of this menace, highlighting that approximately 29 lakh bighas of land in Assam is taken over by “Bangladeshi infiltrators and doubtful citizens.” However, he added that more than 1.19 lakh bighas of land have been reclaimed as his government remained steadfast in safeguarding the interests of the state.

Assam has faced an existential threat due to rampant illegal infiltration and a planned encroachment to alter demography of districts. THIS FACES A MAJOR ROADBLOCK DUE TO OUR POLICIES.



Over 1.19 lakh bighas of land have been freed from encroachers in the State as we stand firm… pic.twitter.com/DPtrVF8f45 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 15, 2025

On 30th July, he declared that the Rengma Reserve Forest is free from encroachment while stating that only legitimate Indian citizens possess the right to access the state’s resources.

We are on a mission to RECLAIM what rightfully belongs to us.



Our forests, our lands, our Satras, our agriculture fields; we are going ALL OUT to ensure that only legitimate Indian citizens enjoy the joy of being in Assam.



Rengma Reserve Forest ~ now ENCROACHMENT FREE. pic.twitter.com/d0F9K8Qp8F — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 30, 2025

The Paikan Reserve Forest was also cleansed of encroachment in July and the forest department has since planted 1.2 lakh seedlings in about 373 bighas of the more than 1,000 bighas of forest area.

Last month, Sarma informed that 26 hectares of land “enough to house 65 football fields” in the Rengma Reserve Forest have been freed from encroachment as part of an ongoing eviction drive which he dubbed as “hot pursuit.”

The Hot Pursuit continues!



Our bulldozers reached Rengma Reserve Forest yesterday to pursue Part II of the eviction drive to free forest lands from encroachers.



The result?



26 Hectares of Forest Land reclaimed — enough to house 65 football fields!!



The action will continue. pic.twitter.com/NjS4yELBrg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 19, 2025

Rhino and tiger wildlife corridors have been restored there minimising fragmentation as a result which Sarma framed as “reclaiming their kingdom.” Moreover, it reduced human-caused hazards like snares while promoting habitat connectivity.

Similarly, in the initial phase of these efforts, the chief minister in 2022 remarked on the clearance of 1400 hectares of encroachment in the Lumding Reserve Forest. He pointed out how the restoration of the ecosystem was carried out on a priority basis there and attached a stunning video of a herd of elephants wandering through the area.

We cleared an encroachment of 1400 ha in Lumding RF in Nov 2021 and took up restoration of ecosystem on a war footing. Now it's heartening to see a big herd of elephants marching into this forest.



Our Govt is committed to protecting wildlife and their precious habitats. pic.twitter.com/cSZQKEojRy — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 18, 2022

The Assam government successfully cleared encroachments from nearly 90 per cent of the Pabha Reserve Forest in 2023 following which Sarma shared an image depicting three rhinos which were spotted in the area. “The gentle giant returning to Pabho Reserve Forest is a wonderful news for all wildlife enthusiasts.”

Happy to share that 3 rhinos have been spotted in Pabho Reserve Forest in Lakhimpur, days after our drive resulted in freeing of 4163 ha (32000 bigha) of land in the RF from encroachment.



The gentle giant returning to Pabho RF is a wonderful news for all wildlife enthusiasts. pic.twitter.com/CFdFUyiVHD — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 17, 2023

Since the beginning of its term, the administration led by the BJP leader has shown unwavering dedication to fulfilling its promise to combat the alarming decline of the state’s forests which has resulted in a similarly perilous situation for the wildlife in the region.

Sarma mentioned an unfortunate event in which a rhino was struck by a moving vehicle at Haldibari and expressed his determination to protect animals at Kaziranga, in 2022. He then announced the development of a dedicated 32-kilometre elevated corridor designed to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space.



In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted & fined. Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor. pic.twitter.com/z2aOPKgHsx — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 9, 2022

Anti-encroachment project not only about land reclamation, important for securing state’s holistic future and wildlife conservation

86.66 square kilometres of Assamese forest land disappeared between 2021 and 2023 alone and an additional 2,132.54 square kilometres were unlawfully occupied, reported India Today NE (North East). This has severely impaired essential ecosystem functions like water security and climate regulation in addition to destroying important habitats for iconic species like the one-horned rhinoceros. Moreover, the economic losses are equally significant.

Over the years, the land mafia and Bangladeshi invaders have aggressively circumvented Assam’s strict set of regulations intended to curb encroachments. However, after the saffron party was voted to power, Assam has started a major effort to free its wildlife sanctuaries and natural areas from unlawful encroachment. The state government has taken significant action to preserve its animals, forests and land integrity.

The government demonstrated its firm commitment immediately after being elected to power in 2021, when Sarma conducted the “Daha Sanskar” for approximately 2,500 horns of one-horned rhinoceroses that had perished either from natural causes or as a result of poaching activities and were collected by the Forest Department in Assam.

Today is a historic day for Assam & India. We have taken an extraordinary step of burning stockpile of 2479 horns of single-horned Rhinos, first-of-its-kind globally in volume terms, pursuing vision of Hon PM Sri @narendramodi of putting an end to poaching in Assam 1/2@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/4SuN0XuCWB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 22, 2021

Together with other political figures, Sarma served as the principal guest at the ceremony, which was held today at Bokakhat in Kaziranga National Park (KNP). The event which aimed to “bust myths about rhino horns” was hailed as a “milestone towards rhino conservation.” Yadava Mahendra Kumar Yadava declared, “It’s a loud and clear message to the poachers and smugglers that such items have no value.”

He is Special Chief Secretary, Forest in the state government. “In recent years, a determined chief minister has personally monitored and ensured implementation of the laws of the land and freeing our precious natural resources from encroachments and illegal havens for variety of activities.” he conveyed a few months later.

Last year, the chief minister stated that due to the state’s efforts to rid the region of unauthorised encroachments, rhinos had relocated to the Bura Chapori and Laokhowa forest sanctuaries in Nagaon and Sonitpur districts. The government had to act swiftly because these places had seen substantial encroachment issues. Around 1,892 hectares of land in Bura Chapori were cleared throughout the four days of the effective eviction operation that started in 2023.

According to reports, after forty years, this sanctuary, once a flourishing habitat for tigers, one-horned rhinos, elephants, deer and birds had been turned into a mini-township with dozens of settlements built inside its boundaries. The bulldozers used to clear the illegal encroachment destroyed government infrastructure set up by previous Congress governments, such as schools, Anganwadi centres and medical facilities in addition to illegal colonies.

Yadava had asserted, “With continued efforts, the return of rhinos to their rightful home after a period of over 4 decades is a powerful symbol of what can be achieved when conservation takes priority.”

Assam govt actions aligns with the “Indian Rhino Vision 2020”

There were just three protected locations in Assam with rhinos: Kaziranga National Park, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary and Orang National Park. However, Kaziranga National Park, the biggest of these, was nearly full. More habitats had to be discovered for the species to flourish.

The Bodoland Territorial Council, the Government of Assam and conservationists collaborated in 2005 to create a long-term strategy for the same. Their goal was to establish a wild population of 3,000 greater one-horned rhinos by 2020, dispersed among seven locations in the state of Assam and hence the “Indian Rhino Vision 2020” (IRV2020) initiative was born.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drives have already boosted the number of available habitats for greater one-horned rhinoceros, decreased human-wildlife conflicts and limited poaching risks by recovering forest territory. This has even helped to reduce rhino poaching by 86% since 2016, with zero incidences in Kaziranga in 2022, the first such year in decades.

Image via PIB

Last year, Sarma stated, “Since the double-engine government took charge (of Assam) in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%. Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat and ensure its safety.” Furthermore, the government efforts are in line with critical programs like Indian Rhino Vision 2020.

The “Kaziranga model,” according to Assamese wildlife officials has evolved into a model for conservation in several rhino-bearing regions worldwide. With 233 anti-poaching camps spaced 5.82 square kilometres apart, the “Kaziranga model” has gained international recognition because of the evictions that restrict entry points.

Govt projects to ensure rhino protection and wildlife conservation

Not only has the reclaimed land been utilized but the government also implemented various other measures for the conservation of wildlife and nature. Orang National Park has expanded by more than 200 square kilometres, with a focus on rhino habitat growth.

Additionally, rhino populations have been isolated by encroachments which left them open to hunting and inbreeding. However, natural repopulation (e.g. stray rhinos from Kaziranga and Orang National Park) has been made possible by restored migration routes in reclaimed regions like Arimari. The goal of 4,500-5,000 rhinos by 2030 set by the National Rhino Conservation Strategy could be achieved through meta-populations.

The government trains locals to reduce disputes (700 safari drivers and mahouts in 2024) and promotes ecotourism which brings in money for conservation. Programs such as “Rhino Goes to School” involve marginalised populations to shed light on the importance of conservation of one-horned rhino.

The government also launched many complementary efforts like “Operation Falcon” to save one-horned rhino from poachers and eliminate illegal wildlife trade. It is a collaborative police-forest anti-poaching program that uses drones, river patrols and information to break up trafficking gangs surrounding Kaziranga. It was initiated in 2024. Numerous arrests have resulted and post-eviction habitat security has been strengthened due to the same.

Assam’s dedication to protecting rhino and other wildlife habitats is further proven by recently established protected areas like Siknajhar National Park and Poba Wildlife Sanctuary.

Image via PIB

80% of the world’s greater one-horned rhino population is in Assam and since the 1980s, their number has spiked from 1,500 to around 4,014, a 170% jump. The centre and state government, forest department as well as surrounding communities have worked tirelessly to achieve this conservation success story.

Conclusion

More than 1.5 lakh bighas of land have been taken back owing to the eviction drives till August. According to Sarma, these drives “aim to protect Assam’s indigenous resources and address long-standing concerns about demographic changes due to illegal migration, particularly from Bangladesh.”

Nevertheless, he has consistently emphasized that the illegal occupation poses a significant threat to valuable animal species, forests and other forms of wildlife. It has also created serious environmental challenges. Human-wildlife conflict has escalated as a result of the loss of forests and grasslands, which are vital habitats for Assam’s various species. For example, it has caused elephants to be displaced from their native territories which has led to numerous human-animal conflicts.

The Assam government is clearly working to maintain a crucial balance between growth and environmental conservation in addition to making sure that Bangladeshi intruders do not infringe upon the rights of actual citizens. The same is evident by the efficient eviction drives to recapture government land and encroached forests including sanctuaries like Bura Chapori and Laokhowa.