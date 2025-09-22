Every year, 22nd September is marked as World Rhino Day. It is a day to make people aware of how crucial it is to preserve one of the world’s oldest and most iconic animals, the rhinoceros.

The day also highlights the significance of retaining the rhino population for environmental balance, cultural enrichment, and forest preservation. It is an appeal to join hands in the struggle for rhino protection globally.

The concept of World Rhino Day was initially conceived in 2010, when WWF-South Africa announced it as an action day. A year later, it became recognized globally, courtesy of wildlife conservationists Lisa Jane Campbell and Rhishja, who ensured that it spread around the world.

A memorable visit to Kaziranga. I invite people from all over the world to come here.

Black, White, Greater One-Horned (Indian), Javan, and Sumatran are the five last remaining species of rhinos. All of them are facing extinction. Their greatest challenges are poaching of horns, illegal wildlife trade, and habitat loss due to deforestation and human settlements.

Five species of Rhinoceros of the world (Image via Baby Rhino rescue)

By commemorating World Rhino Day, the world shines the light on these dangers and urges more action, be it anti-poaching drives, habitat protection, or strict implementation of laws.

Amidst all these stories in the international rhino saga, there is a different page which is written in India, Kaziranga National Park, where the rhinos have achieved one of the most amazing turnarounds in wildlife history.

Kaziranga National Park: 12 rhinos to over 3,000

The state of affairs in Assam’s Kaziranga at the turn of the 20th century was alarming. In 1908, the greater one-horned rhino population in the park had dwindled to just 12. Sport hunting, poaching, and destruction of habitat had preyed on the species for centuries and pushed it to the brink of extinction.

Image via Kaziranga National Park

The danger was so imminent that by 1986, Indian rhinos were declared endangered. Their distinctive single horn, which was largely seen as a status symbol on the black market, and their prehistoric appearance made them perpetually in danger. As per the reports, under colonial times, particularly in the late 1800s and early 1900s, British military officers in Assam slaughtered more than 200 rhinos for sport.

But now, Kaziranga has a different tale to tell. As a result of decades-long focused conservation efforts of Indian and Assam government, the park now has a headcount of about 3000 rhinos, which accounts for nearly 70% of the global population of the greater one-horned rhino. Across Assam, the rhino headcount has now hit more than 4,000 as of 2024, a dramatic turnaround from the couple of hundred a century ago.

The CM of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma also highlighted the success story of Kaziranga National Park. He shared a post on his X account marking the achievement of increased rhino population from 600 to over 4,000 in Assam. He said, “On #Worldrhinoday, we reaffirm our commitment to the conservation of Rhino. Through initiatives such as Op Falcon, habitat expansion, and advanced monitoring, Assam has successfully increased rhino population from 600 to over 4,000 and is committed to do more in this direction.”

On #WorldRhinoDay, we re-affirm our commitment to the conservation of Rhino.



Through initiatives such as Op Falcon, habitat expansion, and advanced monitoring, Assam has successfully increased rhino population from 600 to over 4,000 and is committed to do more in this direction.

This makeover is one of the biggest conservation successes in the world. Rhinos are no longer on the brink of extinction in Kaziranga, they are thriving. Assam is now a global stronghold for the species.

In an emotional and strong statement against global rhino poaching, the Assam government in 2022 performed the ritualistic ‘Daha Sanskar’ or cremation of fallen rhinos with full Hindu rites and customs. Sending an emotive message that rhinos are ‘family’ in Assam, the government authorities then cremated 2479 seized rhino horns kept through decades of legal pursuit of poaching cases. The cremation was performed to send a message that the rhino horns have no “medicinal value”, but they are remains of Assam’s children, who would have lived a longer live had the poachers not cut it short.

On the occasion of World Rhino Day, Assam Govt burned 2,479 horns of greater one-horned rhinoceros in Golaghat today to "send a strong message to poachers that the horn is of no medicinal value"

Why rhinos almost went extinct

Sport hunting was the primary reason behind the decline in the rhino population in Assam. Royals and British officers hunted rhinos relentlessly, making them trophies. By 1908, Kaziranga had just a few left. Rhino horn poaching has been an ongoing scourge, too.

Even in the early 20th century, poachers found different ways to kill rhinos for their horns, which are sold in illegal black markets under false beliefs that they have medicinal or aesthetic worth.

Graph via PIB

Up to 692 rhinos were poached alone during the years 1980-1993 in India. Even in recent years, despite stricter laws, instances of poaching continue to surface. 102 rhinos were poached in India between 2008 and 2019, most of them in Assam.

Habitat loss was also a major issue. As human populations increased, grasslands used by rhinos started to reduce. Rhinos strayed into villages during their search for food, and this resulted in confrontation with villagers. Many were killed in the process.

Population density was also a problem. As rhino numbers began rising in small areas like Kaziranga and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, it became resource-intensive and affected the breeding ratio. This was one of the reasons conservationists later relocated rhinos to other parks so that they would have larger spaces to live in.

How India set an example globally

India is now globally hailed as the most successful conservation story for rhinos, but it did not happen overnight. Laws, enforcement, people’s involvement, and global cooperation are the major efforts to bring about core changes.

India is a world leader when it comes to rhino conservation! I've seen it with my own eyes. And it's no surprise when your PM tweets celebrating World Rhino Day. If only he could influence the SA president to do the same.

The Assam Forest Protection Act of 1891 and the Bengal Rhinoceros Preservation Act of 1932 were the first legislative actions. These initial regulations were the start of official protection for rhinos. These early laws established different forest-related crimes, including trespassing, setting fires, or destroying vegetation, and had penalties associated with them. Most notably, they banned the killing, wounding, or capture of rhinos, except in self-defense or with special permits.

Government’s efforts to save Rhino (Image via PIB)

The Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 was the most effective one, which provided a firm legal framework to fight poaching. An amendment in Assam in 2009 made the law even stricter, with life imprisonment for repeat offenders. These laws sent a clear signal, poaching would no longer be tolerated.

But laws alone were not enough. The Assam government also had to work closely with local communities, who live near rhino habitats. Over the years, awareness campaigns and benefits from tourism helped build local support. People began to see rhinos not as a threat but as a symbol of pride and livelihood.

Indian Rhino Vision 2020: A turning point

This initiative was introduced in 2005, It was an ambitious project to ensure the long-term existence of the one-horned rhinoceros. The project was undertaken by the Assam government, Bodoland Territorial Council, International Rhino Foundation (IRF), World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), and the US Fish & Wildlife Service.

The plan was to double India’s rhino population and make it up to 3,000 by the year 2020 and relocate them to seven sanctuaries in Assam. The plan was to see that rhinos are not overcrowded in a single park. Spread them out in other protected parks like Manas National Park, Laokhowa-Burachapori-Kochmora, and Dibru-Saikhowa so they can breed in security.

18 rhinos were shifted from Kaziranga and Pobitora to Manas National Park between 2008 and 2012, and another 8 followed. This had been a success because Manas soon after saw the birth of new calves.

This was not only a relocation mission. It involved building patrol roads, guard posts, as well as monitoring systems to keep poaching under control.

National Rhino conservation strategy and IRV 2.0

India launched the National Rhino Conservation Strategy after the success of IRV 2020, a comprehensive policy for the conservation of India’s endangered greater one-horned rhinoceros. Its major programs involve developing DNA profiles for all the rhinos in India for effective protection and monitoring.

After the success of earlier conservation initiatives such as the Indian Rhino Vision 2020, this policy lays out a future-oriented framework to help ensure the survival of the species in the long run. It is India’s first standalone, umbrella policy for rhino conservation. This path-breaking initiative represents a major leap in India’s efforts to conserve its wildlife, with a focused and integrated strategy to protect one of its most emblematic species.

Now, the campaign has entered a second phase, known as Indian Rhino Vision 2.0. The aim is to secure and maintain at least three meta-populations of 4,500–5,000 greater one-horned rhinos in Assam by 2030.

Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi visited the Kaziranga National Park this morning .

IRV 2.0 lays stress on habitat enhancement, rhino range extension, community involvement, crime surveillance, and hands-on conservation action. Kaziranga: A global model for conservation

The fame of Kaziranga today is global. Essentially, it’s the backbone of the global rhino conservation project, hosting nearly 70% of the greater one-horned rhinos in the world. Kaziranga had a staggering 2,613 rhinos reported in the 2022 census alone.

The park has also become a symbol of what conservation with perseverance can achieve. From just 12 rhinos in 1908, Kaziranga now easily crossed 3,000+ rhinos in Assam and is one of the most successful wildlife revivals anywhere globally.

Increase In Assam Rhino Population 1966-2022 (Based on actual census records) (Graph via PIB)

Despite this much initiatives for the population of Rhinos, they continue to be under threat from poaching, with almost 10,000 rhinos being poached in the last ten years to satisfy demand for their horns, which are valued in traditional medicine as well as status symbols, especially in China and Vietnam. Rhino products represent 29% of internationally trafficked illegal wildlife commodities, says the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

That is why World Rhino Day is significant. It’s a reminder that conservation is never complete. Rhinos are not just animals, they’re a part of India’s ecological and cultural heritage. Preserving them is preserving the balance of nature itself.

The history of the greater one-horned rhino in India, from the brink of extinction in the early 1900s and back to today’s prosperous population of over 4,000, is nothing short of a miracle. And centring this tale is Kaziranga National Park, now the globe’s strongest rhino fortress. Kaziranga has evolved into a world-renowned wildlife tourism hotspot, drawing both domestic and international visitors and further fueling awareness and support for rhino conservation.