The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is working to transform the city of Ayodhya, once the capital of the Suryavansh to which Lord Ram belonged, into a ‘Solar City’. The step aims to link the city’s glorious past with a modern future. Ayodhya has an ancient connection with the Sun as it was ruled by Lord Ram’s lineage, which was linked to the Sun God.

The Yogi Adityanath government’s solar energy project in Ayodhya is set to be a significant step in the direction of fulfilling the country’s clean energy goals. The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Department Agency (UPNEDA) is leading the plan to develop Ayodhya as a ‘Solar City’. The city will act as a model for the implementation of the project in other proposed cities.

The Ayodhya Solar City project involves the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of 117 government buildings, totalling 2.5 MW. This includes a 250 kW solar panel installed at RML Awadh University, a 155 kW panel at Agriculture University, a 100 kW capacity panel at the district court, a 58 kW panel at Ram Katha Museum, and 50 kW panels at different government secondary schools.

The initiative also includes setting up a 40 MW solar park along the Saryu River, operating solar-powered boats and installing solar streetlights. In addition to that, the government plans to make use of solar energy in the city’s infrastructure by installing solar-powered charging points, drinking kiosks and solar trees. The government is also promoting the use of electric vehicles. To encourage residents to install rooftop solar panels, the government is providing incentives like solar subsidies.

A key ingredient of the solar city initiative is the 40 MW solar power plant located at Rampur Halwara in the Manjha area of the district. The plant is capable of fulfilling 40 per cent of the electricity requirement of Ayodhya.

The Ayodhya Solar City project is a 5-year project, which commenced in 2023 and is expected to be completed by 2028. The project, which is being implemented in a phased manner, is part of the state’s Solar Energy Policy 2022. The policy aims to develop 16 municipal corporations and Noida as solar cities, and establish Uttar Pradesh as a leader in the field of renewable energy in the country. It has an ambitious goal to achieve 22,000 MW of solar capacity by 2026-27, with 14,000 MW from solar parks and 8,000 MW from rooftop installations.